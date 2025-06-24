About Corona Energy

Corona Energy was set up in 1995 and today supplies gas and electricity to around 10% of commercial and industrial businesses in the UK.

Corona offers an AMR (Automated Meter Readings) service. This is essentially a smart meter service that automatically provides meter readings direct to the supplier, meaning your billing is always up-to-date and there is no need to ever manually supply readings. There is also a dedicated service available for customers with businesses in the public sector.

How do I switch business energy to Corona Energy?

We make switching business energy suppliers straightforward. Speak to one of our commercial energy experts and they will be able to offer you independent and impartial advice on the best tariff for the needs and usage of your individual business and find the best rates and overall deal for you.

We’ll also arrange the switch for you – that means taking care of all the negotiations, assisting you with all the necessary paperwork and generally taking the hassle out of changing providers. We’ll also continue to monitor energy prices for you and remind you when your contract is set to expire, meaning you’ll never be out of pocket as a result of expensive contract rollovers again.

How do I switch business energy supplier?

To switch your supplier and cut your business energy bills, speak to one of our saving experts today. Our service is completely free.

If possible, try to have the following information available when you call:

Contract end date

Your latest energy bills

Your business’s annual spend or consumption

There’s no need to worry if you can’t find this information right away, as we’ll still be able to start the process of cutting your business’s gas and electricity bills. Call us today on 0800 188 4930 to start saving.