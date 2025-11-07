DIY vs. professional home insulation: costs, pitfalls and what’s actually worth paying for
Insulation can be an expensive endeavour, and many areas need sealing as part of your home’s energy efficiency efforts. But while it’s tempting to tackle every job yourself to save money, there are times when it’s a false economy to forgo expert help.
In this guide, we’ll reveal when it’s safe to install insulation by yourself and when you should call in the professionals.
DIY insulation: what you can (and should) do yourself
When it comes to insulating your home, there are several options that you can install yourself without incurring the costs of a professional:
- Loft insulation (but only if your loft is easy to access, free from damp and not covered by a flat roof)
- Radiator foil
- Thermal curtains
- Window insulation film
- Draught excluders
- Pipe lagging.
These simple techniques are ideal for those who rent their home or can’t afford large-scale insulation projects. However, if you live in a low-income household or a home where one householder is on certain benefits, you may be eligible for financial support to help fund upgrades such as loft, solid wall or floor insulation.
When should you hire a professional?
Some insulation jobs should only be carried out by qualified, certified tradespeople, including:
- Loft insulation where the job isn’t straightforward - e.g. a loft with potential damp issues or one where over 300 mm of insulation will be fitted
- Insulating walls - including cavity walls and solid walls
- Underfloor insulation - particularly insulation in older homes where there’s a void beneath your floorboards.
Other jobs, such as plugging gaps in your floorboards or skirting boards using sealant or fitting secondary glazing, can be carried out if you feel confident in your DIY skills. But if not, you may also want to consider hiring professional help. Here are some pros and cons to consider:
Pros
Benefit from a qualified professional’s experience and skill set
Access to better quality materials and equipment
The job should be completed within a specified time scale
Work should meet any applicable standards, such as building regulations
Reputable installers should offer some form of guarantee to protect the finished work
Cons
Additional costs of paying for someone’s labour
Possible scheduling issues - when are they available to do the work and is it convenient?
No guarantee your chosen installer is reputable
As you can see, choosing the right installer is crucial, as otherwise you might end up with a substandard product that costs you more to fix than it did to install. Start by looking for the following credentials:
- TrustMark registered installers – find a local accredited installer using its website
- Membership of a trade assurance body such as the Installation Assurance Authority, Cavity Insulation Guarantee Agency or Solid Wall Insulation Guarantee Agency.
In addition:
- check that the installer has public liability insurance, employer’s liability and offers an insurance-backed guarantee
- check any references and examples of previous work, plus source independent reviews
- make sure the professional conducts a thorough survey of your property and provides a detailed written quotation with a full breakdown of the costs involved.
Realistic cost comparisons: DIY vs. professional
In pure financial terms, installing insulation incurs two costs: materials and labour. While it’s technically possible to pay for materials and attempt to install insulation yourself, in many cases it’s better to pay for professional help.
Remember, before fitting insulation yourself, you also need to factor in potential extra costs like:
- the time it will take you to fit the insulation, which will almost certainly be longer than an experienced professional
- the cost of additional equipment, from required tools to extras like scaffolding
- whether the time required will have an impact on your earnings
- the costs of paying a professional should you botch the installation and require a repair or replacement.
The following table provides insight into the costs you can expect to pay, along with the potential annual savings on your energy bill from fitting different types of insulation, which should help you determine whether the insulation makes sense from an economic perspective.
|Insulation type
|Materials only
|Professional cost
|Potential saving on heating bills
|Windows (secondary glazing)
|£65 per m2 (magnetic strip, temporary)
|£300-£500 per window (permanent install)
|10-20%
|Windows (A-rated uPVC double glazing)
|£65+ per window
|£500-£800 per sash window
|Up to £140 per year
|Radiators (reflector foil)
|£13 per roll
|N/A
|Around £25 per year
|Floor (suspended timber, rolls)
|£7-10 per m2
|£105 per m2
|£70-£140 per year
|Walls (cavity, injection)
|N/A
|£950-£4,600
|£160-£470 per year
|Walls (solid)
|£10-£18 per m2 (internal)
|£8,000-£12,500
|Around £330 per year
|Loft (rolls)
|£10-37 per m2
|£650-£1,200
|Up to £230 per year
Sources: Checkatrade.com (except where indicated)
Pitfalls to avoid with DIY insulation
When installing insulation yourself, make sure you avoid falling into the following traps:
- Using ineffective materials: avoid thin reflective foils, foil-bubble rolls and so-called ‘miracle’ paints
- Rushing the install process: it doesn’t matter how good your insulating materials are, if you bodge the installation, you’ll reduce their effectiveness (for example, squashing down mineral wool insulation in your loft)
- Ignoring ventilation: don’t block any existing ventilation such as trickle vents or under-floor airbricks and try to improve ventilation where possible (such as through extractor fans in the bathroom and kitchen areas). Also, be careful using materials that might trap moisture, such as spray foam
- Breaching your tenancy agreement: if you’re renting your home, avoid making changes to the building’s fabric (including walls and floors). Choose temporary measures that can easily be removed (and taken with you when you move)
- Insulating some areas while leaving others: fitting secondary glazing may reduce heat loss through your windows, but leaving a gap under the door will still allow cold air in. Make sure you identify and apply all potential insulation for each room
- Mistake DIY fixes for the ‘real thing’: most DIY fixes offer marginal gains and are best employed to complement major works like insulating your walls, floor or loft.
DIY insulation hacks that actually work
While insulation hacks can’t replace full-blown insulation, many can still make your home more comfortable while improving energy efficiency. Focus your efforts on the following:
- Fit reflector panels behind radiators mounted on an external, uninsulated wall
- Make sure your radiators are fully bled
- Fit thermal curtains or sew a thermal lining into your existing curtains to help them trap heat inside your home
- Block draughts through your doors and windows using various draughtproofing measures
- Fit window insulation film on single-glazed windows to provide an insulating layer like that found in genuine double glazing.
Renter-friendly DIY insulation tips
Most tenancy agreements prohibit you from altering the windows, floors, walls and other parts of a building’s fabric. If your home is currently rated EPC ‘D’ or lower, speak to your landlord or housing provider to find out when it’s likely to be upgraded to comply with the new EPC rules set to come in from 2030. There are potential grants both you and your landlord can tap into to bring your home up to an EPC ‘C’ rating or better, including the recently launched Warm Homes: Local Grant scheme.
In the meantime, there are several ways in which you can improve your home’s insulation without making any modifications or drilling, such as:
- Fitting removable insulation film or magnetic secondary glazing to single-paned windows
- Stopping cold air coming in through your doors using draught excluders like door snakes
- Fitting thermal curtains to help block draughts from windows
- Placing rugs on bare floors to help keep your feet warm and block any draughts coming from under the floor
- Fitting a chimney balloon to any open chimneys.
Make sure you choose your fixings carefully. These should be easily removable without damaging any paintwork, such as suction cup hooks, pressure-fit rods and double-sided tape for fitting insulation film to windows.
FAQs
Is radiator foil worth it?
Yes, in certain circumstances - namely when the radiator is fitted to an uninsulated external wall - it helps prevent heat being transferred outside the building (and therefore lost). This contrasts with heat absorbed through internal walls, which is redistributed elsewhere in the home.
Do thermal curtains actually work?
Yes, the multiple layers in thermal curtains help slow heat loss through the windows they cover. They’re most effective when used with single-paned or poorly sealed windows to block draughts at night-time. Make sure you purchase a multi-layered thermal curtain to maximise its effect. Find out more in our guide to fitting thermal curtains and lined blinds.
What insulation can renters use without permission?
To avoid breaching your tenancy agreement, focus on temporary fixes that can be easily removed without causing damage when you leave, such as:
- Stick-on window insulation film
- Draught excluders
- Radiator foil
- Chimney balloons
- Removable foam insulation for lagging pipes.
Ensure you affix them with easily removable materials that won’t damage paintwork or frames, such as double-sided sticky tape.
What’s the cheapest way to insulate a cold room?
If you’re unable to insulate a room’s external walls, ceiling or floor, there are still ways you can make it feel warmer without spending a fortune. Low-cost hacks that work include:
- Fit window insulation film to single-paned windows
- Fit thermal curtains or blinds to block draughts
- Block draughts through doors and windows
- Fit reflector panels behind your radiators and make sure they’ve been bled
- Place rugs on bare floors.
Find out more about these effective hacks with our dedicated guide, which includes tips on fitting for maximum effect.
Can I do loft insulation myself?
In specific circumstances, yes. If your loft isn’t being used for anything but storage, has regular joists that are easily accessible and is dry and free from damp, you can fit the insulation yourself.
You can purchase mineral wool rolls of loft insulation from any good DIY store. You’ll need to lay two layers with a combined depth of 270mm. The first layer is laid between the joists before a second layer is laid over the joists at right angles to the original layers.
Make sure you keep any eaves ventilation clear and, if you plan to board over the area after insulating it, ensure the boards aren’t fixed directly to the joists to help avoid condensation and mould. Also, avoid compressing the insulation rolls when fitting because this will reduce their effectiveness, leading to more heat loss through your roof.
Can I use kitchen foil instead of radiator reflector panels?
It’s technically possible but not recommended. Kitchen foil will oxidise quickly, becoming dull and losing what slight effectiveness it has. Specialist radiator foil will do a much better job of reflecting heat from the wall back into the room. It also lasts much longer, but don’t forget to only place it behind radiators attached to uninsulated external walls for the best effect.
How do thermal curtains differ from blackout curtains?
Thermal curtains are specifically designed to reduce heat loss and draughts. They come with one or more insulating linings made up of a thick fabric backed by an insulating layer (often metallic to help reflect more heat into the room). In contrast, blackout curtains are made from an opaque coating or tightly woven fabric with the sole aim of preventing light from entering a room.
Are window insulation films effective for renters?
Yes, window insulation films are designed to be attached and removed easily. Choose a film kit from a reputable manufacturer, such as Duck, Stormguard or 3G, for best results. When measuring to fit, ensure the film is slightly larger than the pane it’s due to cover so it can be safely attached to the frame using double-sided tape. Find out more with our dedicated guide.
What are common mistakes to avoid with DIY window insulation?
Before embarking on fitting window insulation film, make sure you’re fully prepared:
- Check the weather forecast before you begin: insulation film shouldn’t be fitted on a damp or windy day
- Avoid cheap kits: instead, stick with a reputable manufacturer like Duck, 3G or Stormguard
- Measure twice, cut once: add on a couple of centimetres to the width and height of your film to ensure it’ll cover the entire glass . Ay gaps will reduce its effectiveness
- Fit carefully: apply your double-sided tape on the frame, not the glass. This ensures the window is completely sealed
- Shrink and smooth: use a heat gun or hair dryer on a low heat to ensure the film fits tightly
- Don’t clean: the film will look mottled and hazy at first, but this should disappear on its own after four weeks at most.
How often should you replace weatherstripping on windows and doors?
Weatherstripping is a special type of seal or gasket you fit along the edges of windows and doors to protect against weathering. They’re designed to cover gaps and cracks in existing seals, preventing cold air, water and dust from entering your home.
When fitted correctly, weatherstripping should last 5-10 years, but local conditions may mean your seals start to fail before then. As a result, carefully inspect them at regular intervals for signs of wear and tear, including gaps, tears and cracks. Also look for other tell-tale signs, such as draughts or excessive condensation near the edges of your windows and doors during cold and wet months.
Another key factor in how long seals last is the material they’re made from - for example, plastic-based brush seals and sponge tape are less robust than rubber.
To maximise the lifespan of your weatherstripping, follow these tips:
- Clean regularly, but without using harsh chemicals - instead, use a damp cloth with mild soap and water
- Ensure windows and doors are regularly lubricated to reduce wear and tear on weatherstripping. Choose a silicone-based lubricant over a petroleum one
- If you discover any damage, replace the weatherstripping promptly to prevent damage from spreading.