Insulation can be an expensive endeavour, and many areas need sealing as part of your home’s energy efficiency efforts. But while it’s tempting to tackle every job yourself to save money, there are times when it’s a false economy to forgo expert help.

In this guide, we’ll reveal when it’s safe to install insulation by yourself and when you should call in the professionals.

DIY insulation: what you can (and should) do yourself

When it comes to insulating your home, there are several options that you can install yourself without incurring the costs of a professional:

Loft insulation (but only if your loft is easy to access, free from damp and not covered by a flat roof)

Radiator foil

Thermal curtains

Window insulation film

Draught excluders

Pipe lagging.

These simple techniques are ideal for those who rent their home or can’t afford large-scale insulation projects. However, if you live in a low-income household or a home where one householder is on certain benefits, you may be eligible for financial support to help fund upgrades such as loft, solid wall or floor insulation.