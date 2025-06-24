Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE)

Why switch business energy to SSE?

SSE is a combination of four brands - SWALEC, Southern Electric, Scottish Hydro and Atlantic - that all supply gas and electricity to different areas. The company is the second-largest energy supplier in the UK, and SSE’s business customers can expect the following from its service:

Flexible contracts and billing options

Award-winning customer service

Dedicated account management

Ability to manage your account and submit meter readings online.

SSE is also involved with efforts to increase the use of renewables in the UK, with investments in areas such as fuel cells and water recycling wave energy

How do I switch business energy supplier?

To switch your supplier and cut your business energy bills, speak to one of our saving experts today. Our service is completely free.

If possible, try to have the following information available when you call:

Contract end date

Your latest energy bills

Your business’s annual spend or consumption.

Once we’ve found a deal that suits your business, we’ll set up the contract to ensure we’re saving you as much time and money as possible.

Our service doesn’t stop there, either. We’ll contact you to arrange a new business electricity or business gas deal when your contract is set to expire, making sure you never have to pay over the odds for your energy again.

Call us today on 0800 188 4930 to start saving.