Gas-only energy explained

How to compare gas prices

The price of your gas bill can depend on your usage, your area and the type of tariff you’re on – and it’s likely you could cut your heating bills by shopping around for a cheap gas supplier.

The only way to find out which supplier has the best deal for you is to compare gas prices.

Run energy comparisons at least once a year to ensure you’re on the best deal available at the time

To run the most accurate gas comparison, try to get an annual statement from your current supplier

When you compare gas plans, look for different types of plans so you can look beyond only gas prices. If you’re looking for peace of mind, for instance, then a fixed plan, which guarantees your rates at a certain price for a certain period, might be a good option.

How to switch gas supplier

Uswitch can't currently compare gas-only plans.

We're working on being able to offer gas-only deals for customers. That process of switching to a cheaper gas-only deal through Uswitch will be simple when it's available. Once you’ve used the site to compare gas suppliers, select the deal you want to switch to and we’ll do the rest.

We take care of all the paperwork for you so your switch is as stress-free as possible

Your new cheap gas supplier will use the same meters, wires and supply lines as your old gas provider – your gas supply won’t be switched off at any point

We contact your old gas supplier on your behalf to tell them you’re switching

The only thing you have to do after switching is take a meter reading and submit it to both your old and new supplier. By giving a meter reading you can ensure that your bills, both your final statement and your first bill with your new supplier, are accurate and up-to-date

In the meantime, if you're looking for cheap gas and electricity, you can switch to a new dual fuel deal that uses both gas and electricity through Uswitch. Simply enter your postcode and we’ll compare cheap gas suppliers and cheap electricity suppliers for dual fuel plans.

How long does it take to switch gas supplier?

It would take just a few minutes to compare gas tariffs and select your new provider with Uswitch. After that, we would take care of the rest of the switching process.

It may take up to three weeks for your gas account to be transferred over to your new supplier – this includes a two-week cooling-off period in which you can cancel your switch. Most of the suppliers we work with adhere to the Energy Switch guarantee, promising to complete switches within five days. Once you’ve submitted your switch, you just need to wait to hear from your new energy supplier. Then you just need to give a meter reading to ensure you’re billed accurately.