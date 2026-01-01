The Great Energy Savings Switch
We're bringing you some of the lowest energy prices in the country for a limited time only. Don't miss out!
How collective switching works
It's been a while since we've offered a collective switch. If you need a refresher on how it works, don't worry - it's easier than it sounds.
Sign up with your email address
Collective switch deals aren't available on the open market. If you sign up, we can send you the details of the deals directly, and you can also see them when you run an energy comparison. We expect to have three deals available, but this could change.
We send you the collective switch deals
Once the switching window opens on 2 February, you can run an energy comparison as normal with the collective switch deals visible in the results table. You can see the cost of the deals and your potential savings if you were to switch to one of them.
Complete your switch
If you decide to switch to a collective switch deal, the process is exactly the same as normal. Under the Energy Switch Guarantee, switches should be complete within 21 days without any supply interruptions.
What are the key dates for the collective switch?
The customer registration window to become eligible for the collective switch runs until 26 January.
Eligible customers then have two weeks to switch to one of the deals.
|Key date
|When?
|Customer registration window closes
|26 January 2026
|Customer switching window opens
|2 February 2026
|Customer switching window closes
|16 February 2026
Got questions about this offer?
Find the answers to the main queries you might have about our collective switch offer here.
What is a collective switch?
A collective switch refers to a group of consumers getting together via a third party to sign up to a specific, discounted (usually exclusive) energy deal from a gas and electricity supplier.
What happens to my existing energy deal?
If you switch to a collective switch deal, you'll be switching away from your existing energy deal. If you're on a fixed deal, remember that you may have to pay exit fees if you're not inside the final 49 days of your contract.
When will my new energy deal begin?
Under the Energy Switch Guarantee, which most suppliers in the UK are signed up to, switches must be completed within 21 days with no supply interruptions.
How can I remove myself from the collective switch?
As a Uswitch customer, you automatically have access to our collective switch deals, but you're not obligated to switch supplier or respond to the offer. If you don't want to do anything, you can simply not switch to one of the collective switch deals (which will be highlighted in our results table).
You can also click on the "unsubscribe" link in any emails you've received about the Great Energy Savings Switch. This will unsubscribe you from emails about the Great Energy Savings Switch, but you will still receive our regular marketing emails.
Supplier and customer participation rules
Supplier participation rules
Participating suppliers must:
- Hold a valid electricity and gas supply licence issued by Ofgem.
- Be able to supply domestic customers in Great Britain.
- Have at least 100,000 domestic energy account numbers (meter points) on supply.
- Offer customers a wide choice of payment methods in compliance with Ofgem supply licence conditions.
- Have a live Data Communications Company (DCC) interface (for smart meter compatibility).
- Offer adequate support for vulnerable customers, including but not limited to the Warm Home Discount Scheme and Priority Services Register.
- Be capable of processing at least 30,000 switches between the offer period start date and the offer period end date with satisfactory customer onboarding experience.
- Be integrated with the Uswitch Switching Platform, including technical integration, completion of due diligence and execution of contractual documentation.
Customer participation rules
Customers eligible for the collective switch must be included in at least one of the following categories on or before the closing of the customer registration window on 26 January 2026:
- Uswitch.com account holders.
- Users who have consented to email marketing from Uswitch.com.
- Users who have consented to email marketing from Confused.com.
- Users who have consented to email marketing from Zoopla.co.uk partners.
Customers will be able to sign up to each of the above groups before the closing of the customer registration window. Customers who join any of these groups after the closing of the customer registration window will not be eligible for this collective switch.
Uswitch will publicise “The Great Energy Savings Switch” (Collective Switch Scheme) in the following way before the bid process begins:
- A page on Uswitch.com setting out the rules (this page).
- Highlighting it in the Uswitch newsletter ahead of the closing of the customer registration window, linking to the relevant Uswitch page.
- A page on Confused.com setting out the rules.
- Highlighting it in the Confused.com newsletter ahead of the closing of the customer registration window, linking to the relevant Confused.com page.
- An email to the relevant Zoopla base highlighting it ahead of the closing of the customer registration window, linking to the relevant Uswitch page.