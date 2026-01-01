As a Uswitch customer, you automatically have access to our collective switch deals, but you're not obligated to switch supplier or respond to the offer. If you don't want to do anything, you can simply not switch to one of the collective switch deals (which will be highlighted in our results table).

You can also click on the "unsubscribe" link in any emails you've received about the Great Energy Savings Switch. This will unsubscribe you from emails about the Great Energy Savings Switch, but you will still receive our regular marketing emails.