Uswitch responds to Ofgem’s new rules around smart meter installation and compensation

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, said: “These rules are good news for households who have been put off getting a smart meter due to previous delays or poor experiences.

“Knowing there is automatic compensation in place should give consumers greater confidence to go ahead with an installation and reap the benefits of getting a smart meter.

“It’s important that everyone who wants a smart meter has a positive experience from the outset, and this move could encourage greater uptake of the technology.

“Having a smart meter can unlock new and often cheaper energy tariffs, as well as helping households track and manage their personal energy use, and they can rely on more accurate billing.

“A smart meter also grants households access to various energy savings schemes, either from their supplier or via apps such as Uswitch, which could earn them money in their pocket or off their bills.

“Clear standards and compensation should encourage providers to get installations right first time and fix problems quickly, but given how essential smart meter technology is for the energy system, the pressure must remain on suppliers to do better.”





