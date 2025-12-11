Grub’s up! Cost of cooking Xmas dinner rises 7% to £2.80 this year

- The cost of cooking Christmas dinner has increased 7% compared with last year due to higher energy rates, and costs households £2.80 on average[1]
- A quarter of households (26%) will use an air fryer to make Christmas dinner this year – down 2% compared with last year[2]
- Air fryers are most popular among Gen Z and Millennials, with 38% of Gen Z planning to use them, versus 17% of Gen X and 19% of Boomers[2]
- Traditional Christmas puddings are falling out of fashion, with two-fifths of households (41%) shunning the festive treat this year[3]
- Despite a poor reputation, Brussels sprouts are more popular than parsnips, with 81% of homes planning to serve up sprouts, versus 73% for parsnips[3]
- Uswitch.com is offering to pay you back for your Christmas Day electricity usage from 8am-4pm. Households need to download the Uswitch app, connect their smart meter and sign up before 21 December, or while spots last.
Bah humbug! The cost of cooking Christmas dinner is up 7% on last year as energy prices rise, with the average household now paying £2.80 to cook the big meal[1], according to new research by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.
The turkey is usually the most expensive item to cook, due to the length of time needed in the oven, with a 5kg turkey at 160°C in a fan oven for three and a half hours costing an average £1.84[2].
On top of the turkey, cooking parsnips, stuffing, pigs in blankets and roast potatoes costs an additional 96p, making the total cost of energy £2.80. Last year, cooking the same meal would have cost £2.61[2], as unit rates were lower.
Table: Energy costs of cooking individual dinner items
|Food item
|Cooking method
|Households using
|Time
|Power (kW)
|Energy cost
|5kg turkey crown
|Oven
|49%
|3.5 hours
|2
|£1.84
|Roast potatoes
|Hob (parboil)
|32%
|10 mins
|1.95
|£0.09
|Oven
|53%
|1 hour
|2
|£0.53
|Air fryer
|10%
|50 mins
|1.4
|£0.31
|Mashed potatoes
|Hob
|32%
|20 mins
|1.95
|£0.17
|Slow cooker
|2%
|4 hours
|0.1
|£0.11
|Carrots
|Hob
|43%
|10 mins
|1.95
|£0.09
|Microwave
|5%
|10 mins
|0.8
|£0.04
|Brussels sprouts
|Hob
|41%
|10 mins
|1.95
|£0.09
|Microwave
|4%
|10 mins
|0.8
|£0.04
|Parsnips
|Oven
|40%
|30 mins
|2
|£0.26
|Air fryer
|6%
|15 mins
|1.4
|£0.09
|Yorkshire Puddings
|Oven
|51%
|20 mins
|2
|£0.18
|Air fryer
|7%
|10 mins
|1.4
|£0.06
|Pigs in blankets
|Oven
|50%
|30 mins
|2
|£0.26
|Air fryer
|10%
|8 mins
|1.4
|£0.05
|Stuffing
|Oven
|52%
|30 mins
|2
|£0.26
|Air fryer
|6%
|10 mins
|1.4
|£0.06
|Gravy
|Hob
|39%
|10 mins
|1.95
|£0.09
|Microwave
|7%
|10 mins
|0.8
|£0.04
|Red cabbage
|Hob
|-
|10 mins
|1.95
|£0.09
|Microwave
|-
|10 mins
|0.8
|£0.04
|Xmas pudding
|Microwave
|22%
|6 mins
|0.6
|£0.02
|Custard
|Hob
|-
|10 mins
|1.95
|£0.09
|Microwave
|-
|10 mins
|0.8
|£0.04
Source: Uswitch.com
Brits show some surprising Christmas Day dinner preferences, with Brussels sprouts proving more popular than parsnips. In total, four-fifths of households (81%) will serve sprouts versus less than three-quarters for parsnips (73%)[3].
Christmas puddings have been a staple of festive dinner tables since the Victorian era, but two-fifths of households (41%) will shun the dessert this year[3].
A surprisingly high three-tenths of households (29%) will not be serving Yorkshire puddings, while a quarter (24%) won’t bother with pigs in blankets[3].
Table: Most popular Christmas dinner elements
|Item
|Households including this in Christmas dinner
|Potatoes
|95%
|Gravy
|92%
|Carrots
|91%
|Stuffing
|83%
|Brussels sprouts
|81%
|Pigs in blankets
|77%
|Yorkshire puddings
|74%
|Parsnips
|73%
|Meat, nut roast or alternative
|72%
|Christmas pudding
|59%
Source: Uswitch.com
By far the most popular festive dinner staple is potatoes, being prepared by 95% of households, followed by gravy, which will feature in 92% of dinners[3].
When it comes to cooking potatoes, air fryers have fallen in favour this year, with 10% planning to use the device for spuds this year, versus 12% last year[2].
In total, a quarter (26%) of UK households will use an air fryer to make Christmas dinner this year – down 7% compared with last year. However, they remain popular among Gen Z and Millennials, with up to 38% of that age group planning to use them, versus 17% of Gen X and 19% of Boomers[2].
Uswitch.com is urging households to sign up for its free Christmas Day electricity offer to save money on energy on the big day.
Uswitch.com is offering to pay households back for any electricity they use between 8am and 4pm on Christmas Day, up to the value of £10. The offer is open to anyone with a compatible smart meter, no matter who their supplier is, and you don’t need to have switched suppliers to access the offer.
Consumers are invited to download the free Uswitch app, connect their smart meter and sign up to the scheme before 21 December. Spaces are limited, so it’s advised not to wait.
Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “It’s a sobering reminder of high energy prices that the cost of cooking the festive dinner has risen 7% compared with last year.
“The good news is that you can bring down your costs by signing up for our offer of free electricity on Christmas Day. Download the free Uswitch app, and you could get paid back up to £10 for any electricity you use between 8am and 4pm.
“The offer is open to anyone with a compatible smart meter, no matter who your supplier is. And you don’t need to have switched suppliers to get access to the festive offer.
“Spaces are limited, so please sign up as soon as possible to make sure you don’t miss out on free electricity.”
Download the free Uswitch app now, connect your smart meter and sign up to get your Christmas Day electricity between 8am and 4pm paid back
For more information
Rianna York | Energy PR Manager
rianna.york@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
Research conducted online by Opinium, 7th to 11th November 2025, among 2,000 UK residents, weighted to be nationally representative.
1. A 5kg turkey will take 3.5 hours to cook. Assume a 2kW fan oven. 2kW x 3.5 x £0.2635/kWh = £1.84. See table in release. Assumes that turkey is cooked first, then left to rest for 30 minutes, while parsnips, stuffing and pigs in blankets cook with the roast potatoes. 4 hours total oven time + hob time + microwave time = £2.80. The same appliances and timings with energy costs last year = £2.61.
2. Respondents who celebrate Christmas were asked ‘You mentioned you or someone in your household will cook the Christmas meal this year. Which of the following will you use to prepare each item of the Christmas meal?’ For those cooking Christmas puddings, 23% said they will cook it in an oven, 14% on the hob, 36% in the microwave, 3% in an air fryer, 4% in a slow cooker, 4% in a pressure cooker, 5% in a steamer.
For cooking Christmas dinner, 61% said they would use an electricoven, 39% will use a gas hob, 39% an electric hob, 35% a microwave, 31% a kettle, 31% a gas oven, 26% an air fryer. 20% a food steamer, 11% a slow cooker, 9% a pressure cooker, 8% a halogen oven, 7% a blender, 7% a grill machine, 6% a barbecue, 6% a toaster, 6% a cake mixer, 7% other.
For cooking potatoes this year, 53% said they would use the oven, 16% said gas hob, 16% said electric hob, 3% microwave, 10% air fryer, 2% slow cooker, 3% pressure cooker, 4% steamer, 8% don’t know.
Of those using an air fryer, 38% are Gen Z, 35% are Millennials, 17% are Gen X, 19% are Boomers, 14% are Silent Generation.
3. Respondents who celebrate Christmas were asked ‘You mentioned you or someone in your household will cook the Christmas meal this year. Which of the following will you use to prepare each item of the Christmas meal?’ ‘This will not be included in my Christmas meal’ was answered by 41% for Christmas pudding, 26% for Yorkshire puddings, 23% for pigs in blankets, 17% for stuffing, 9% for carrots, 27% for parsnips, 19% for Brussels sprouts, 8% for gravy, 5% for potatoes, 28% for Meat/Nut Roast/Alternative.