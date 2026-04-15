Energy credit hits £3 billion... with 16 million sitting on almost £200 on average

John Routledge, of Lewes, East Sussex, built up more than £1,000 in energy credit after setting his direct debit high as they were relying on electric heaters ahead of a coming installation of solar panels and a heat pump.

His energy credit has since fallen to below £700, and he plans to withdraw about half and leave the rest as a buffer against higher winter bills.

John, 71, said: “We relied on electric heaters when we first moved in two years ago, so we set the direct debit quite high. After installing a heat pump and solar panels, our usage has dropped a lot, so I feel more confident about our bills.

“I’m thinking of reclaiming part of that, but I’ll keep some as a safety net since energy prices are so volatile, especially with winter bills and the price cap changes being so hard to predict.”

Three in 10 (31%) households with credit intend to ask for some or all of it to be refunded. Nearly two-thirds of households with credit (63%) plan to leave the money with their supplier to try to reduce their monthly payments. Only 7% will ask their supplier to return their full balance, while a quarter (24%) will ask their supplier to return some of it[5].

Gen Z households are much more likely to ask for their credit to be returned, with only a third (32%) of the youngest generation leaving all their credit with their supplier, compared with four-fifths (82%) of baby boomers[5].

With likely price hikes on the horizon, a quarter of households (23%) are less likely to ask for a refund this year compared with last year. Just under a fifth (18%) are more likely to request some credit back now than they were a year ago[4].

Sheffield is the UK’s energy credit capital, with the average home storing £248 with their supplier, while Norwich has the least, at only £156 – despite having the highest proportion of households in credit[1].