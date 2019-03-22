Are you in credit to your energy supplier? Have you switched but not received a refund from your previous gas and electricity provider? This guide will help you take control of your energy bill.

According to Uswitch research released in 2019, around 12 million of Britain’s households are in credit to their energy suppliers to the tune of £1.5 billion collectively — with one in 10 having over £200 to reclaim.

In addition, in September 2014 the big six energy suppliers agreed to launch the My Energy Credit campaign, aimed at getting any credit back to former customers. An estimated £153m was owed by energy suppliers to former customers, who overpaid before making the move to a rival supplier. If you switched in the past six years while you were in credit, you could be eligible to claim an average of £50 from your previous supplier.

Reclaiming this credit is easier than ever before, now that energy regulator Ofgem has implemented new rules forcing suppliers to reimburse you if you ask - unless there is a good reason not to do so.

This guide will explain how to find out if you’re in credit to your energy supplier, how to get your energy credit refunded and how to make sure your bills are accurate in future. We will also consider how to get back any credit owed by a previous supplier.

If you do decide to contact your current supplier to ask for a refund it is important to note that you need to provide an up-to-date meter reading and discuss your current situation with them. A meter reading from a few months ago won't do.

How can I find out if I’m in credit to my energy supplier?

If you manage your bills online it should be as easy as logging in to check your current account balance.

If you don’t, then simply take a look at your latest energy bill. The bill should tell you how much you are in debit or credit to your gas and electricity supplier.

It’s worth noting that three of the big six – British Gas, Npower and Scottish Power – refund customer credit automatically. British Gas and Scottish Power will automatically return credit over £75 every 12 months, from the anniversary of the date you took out your direct debit. Npower will refund any credit higher than £5 as long as a meter reading has been provided.

However, research has shown that automatic refunds still aren’t the norm for suppliers in general, as over half of bill payers are having to chase their supplier for a refund instead of receiving them automatically.

What if I'm in credit to my previous supplier?

In September 2014, the big six suppliers - British Gas, EDF Energy, E.ON, npower, ScottishPower and SSE - pledged to return the estimated £153m of credit which has built up over the past six years.

The scheme is known as the My Energy Credit campaign and, according to the official website, is aimed at reuniting customers with any credit balance they had with a previous supplier. The campaign applies to anyone who failed to provide a final meter reading after switching supplier. Of the homes owed money, the average figure owed stands at £50.

Why am I in credit? Is my supplier taking too much from my direct debit?

Energy bills, and in particular direct debits, are estimated based on your previous consumption. That means they may be some way off your actual gas and electricity consumption.

To give you an example, if you have a daughter who left for university, but ran an energy price comparison before she left home, your consumption for the following year will be estimated on figures which included your daughter's consumption. With her out of the house, you will in fact be using less energy and will be overpaying on your direct debit.

Don’t worry about losing out on savings, though. If your direct debit is too high, all you need to do is claim back what you’ve overpaid. You can find out more about paying by direct debit here.

How much could I be owed?

The amount of money you could be in credit by depends on how much you’ve overpaid by. Factors which will influence the total sum you’re entitled to could include a mild winter or long summer. In both these scenarios you may have used less energy to heat your home than you were expected to.

Figures owed will vary greatly - an April 2019 study by Uswitch estimated that 45% of the population was owed an average of £126, but that one in ten households could potentially claim up to £200 from their supplier.

How can I get an energy refund from my current supplier?

Just ask. If you know you’re in credit and you want the money back, then get in touch with your supplier and ask for a refund. We’ve listed the phone numbers to call under the next question.

A word of warning, though: even if you are in credit, it’s a good idea to discuss your balance with your supplier before asking to be refunded. Your direct debit should have been worked out to cover your expenditure over the year, so although you might be overspending in summer, this should even out in winter. Be wary of asking for a refund of any credit meant to cover your additional winter expenditure.

You should also make sure your credit balance is up to date - even a meter reading issued the previous month should be considered out of date if you want to claim a refund.

However, if you find yourself more than one month in credit, it’s usually safe to ask for your money back.

How can I get a refund from my previous energy supplier?

Switching energy supplier is a great way to save up to £300 per year on your energy bills. However, if you were in credit when you switched, it’s possible that your previous energy supplier still has some money that belongs to you. Energy suppliers are supposed to give back any money you are in credit by when you switch to another provider, but over the years many have failed to do so.

If you think this might be the case, then check your bank statements, direct debits or energy bills, or just give them a call on one of the numbers listed below (they may ask for some personal details to make sure it’s really you):

British Gas: 0333 202 9802 Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat 8am-6pm

EDF Energy: 0800 096 9000 (free from landlines) Mon-Fri, 8am-8pm, Sat 8.30am-2pm

E.ON: 0333 202 4856 Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat 8am-4pm

npower: 0800 073 3000 for landlines, 0330 100 3000 for mobiles Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat 8am-4pm

Scottish & Southern Energy (and Atlantic, Southern Electric, Scottish Hydro, Swalec and M&S Energy): 0800 975 1662 (free from landlines) Mon-Fri 8am-2pm, Sat 8.30am-6pm

Scottish Power: 0800 027 0072 for landlines, 0345 270 0700 from mobiles Mon-Fri 8am-7pm, Sat 8.30am-1pm

Was your previous provider an independent supplier? Reach them with the numbers below:

Co-operative Energy 0800 954 0693 Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat 9am-4pm

Shell Energy 0330 094 5800 Mon-Fri 8am-6.30pm, Sat 9am-4pm

Ovo Energy 0800 5999 440 Mon-Fri 8am-8pm, Sat 9am-2pm

Utility Warehouse 0333 777 0 777 Mon-Fri 9am-5.30pm, Sat 9am-4.30pm

What if my supplier refuses to refund me?

If your supplier refuses to refund you and you don't agree with the reasons given, you can raise the issue with the Energy Ombudsman.

What can I do to make sure my bills are as accurate as possible?

To avoid being in a situation where you are over or underspending on energy, do your best to provide regular meter readings to your energy supplier. At Uswitch we recommend doing this at least once every three months.

How can I make my energy bills lower?

There are plenty of ways to save energy and cut down your bill. Here at Uswitch we’ve put together a number of guides to help you do just that.

In addition, if you want to optimise your energy consumption, consider getting hold of a smart thermostat. These thermostats help you figure out exactly how much energy you consume, as well as control your heating from a distance. Some smart thermostats will even learn your behaviour and run your heating accordingly.

Finally, run a quick energy price comparison. The energy market is always changing and new plans come along on a weekly basis, so it’s always a good idea to check that you’re on the best tariff. At present there’s a difference of around £300 between the cheapest and most expensive plans available, so it’s an ideal time to switch!