How can I find out if I’m in credit with my energy supplier?

If you manage your bills online, it should be as easy as logging in to check your current account balance. If you don’t, then simply take a look at your latest energy bill. The bill should tell you how much you are in debit or credit with your gas and electricity supplier.

How much could I be owed?

The amount of money you could be in credit by depends on how much you’ve overpaid. Factors which will influence the total sum you’re entitled to could include a mild winter or long summer. In both these scenarios, you may have used less energy to heat your home than you were expected to.

Should I get a refund?

Ordinarily, it makes sense to claim a refund from your energy supplier if you're eligible. However, with energy prices still high, it may be worth keeping any credit in your energy account to help cover higher prices if needed.

When should I not get a refund?

Usually if you've built up credit over the summer, it's a good idea to leave at least some of it in your account to cover higher energy usage during the winter.

If you take all your credit out and your supplier increases your Direct Debit to cover your higher usage, you could end up out of pocket over the winter months.

How can I get an energy refund from my current supplier?

Automatic refunds aren’t the norm for suppliers in general, as over half of bill payers are having to chase their supplier for a refund instead of receiving them automatically.

If you know you’re in credit and you want the money back, then all you need to do is ask for a refund. We’ve listed the phone numbers of some suppliers to call in the table below.

However, suppliers may have criteria that have to be met before they'll issue a refund. For instance, British Gas requires you to be in credit, pay by Direct Debit with no payment due in the next three days and be in receipt of a bill based on actual meter readings in the last 28 days.

Even if you are in credit, it’s a good idea to discuss your balance with your supplier before asking to be refunded. Your direct debit should have been worked out to cover your expenditure over the year, so although you might be overspending in summer, this should even out in winter.

You should also make sure your credit balance is up to date - even a meter reading issued the previous month should be considered out of date if you want to claim a refund. However, if you find yourself more than one month in credit, it’s usually safe to ask for your money back.

How can I get a refund from my previous energy supplier?

If you were in credit when you switched, it’s possible that your previous energy supplier still has some money that belongs to you.

Energy suppliers are bound by Ofgem to give back any money you are in credit by when you switch to another provider. Suppliers have six weeks after a customer switches to send them a final bill, and 10 working days after that to refund any credit that remains on the customer's account. If they don't work within these timeframes, they are required to compensate you. They have to refund any credit you are owed, no matter how long ago the account was closed.

If you think you're owed a refund, then check your bank statements, direct debits or energy bills, or just give your supplier a call on one of the numbers listed below: