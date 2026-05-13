Sunbelievable: Three million households plan to get solar panels in the next five years, with two-fifths blaming energy price chaos

- With energy prices set to rocket amid global conflict, one in 10 homes (10%) – nearly three million – plan to install solar panels on their roof within five years[1]
- Two-fifths of households (40%) say volatile energy prices have made them more likely to install home energy generation systems[2]
- Nearly 1.7 million households already have roof-mounted solar panels, with 6.6GW of power installed[3] – enough to power two million tumble dryers[4]
- Households estimate that installing solar panels might cost around £9,000[5], but experts say an eight-panel system could cost half that at £4,650[6].
- One in three households (35%) are put off installing solar panels due to the upfront cost, while one in nine (12%) don’t know where to find a reliable quote[7]
- Uswitch is taking the stress out of solar by letting households compare quotes from trusted installers, putting money back in their pockets every month and future-proofing their home against rising energy prices.
Nearly three million households – one in 10 homes (10%) – plan to install roof-mounted solar panels within five years[1], with two-fifths (40%) saying that rollercoaster energy prices have made them more likely to invest in the technology[2], reveals new research by Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.
The energy price cap is predicted to increase 13% (£212) from 1 July, which would take the annual bill for an average home from £1,641 to £1,853[8]. The increase is largely due to rocketing wholesale energy prices amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Increased energy bills are likely to have an impact long past July. Energy rates are expected to remain higher through the autumn and winter, when households use much more energy for heating.
Table: Households planning to install solar panels and batteries
|Device
|Plan to get in the next five years
|Would like to, but have no firm plans
|Would like to, but cannot afford
|No plans to install this
|Solar panels (Roof mounted)
|10%
|10%
|9%
|61%
|Plug-in balcony solar panels
|10%
|9%
|4%
|67%
|Battery storage for solar power
|10%
|9%
|7%
|64%
|Electric vehicle charger
|10%
|8%
|4%
|67%
|Air-source heat pump
|8%
|8%
|5%
|68%
|Ground-source heat pump
|9%
|6%
|5%
|70%
Source: Uswitch.com
Two-fifths of households (38%) say reducing electricity bills is their main motivation for installing home energy generation like solar panels, while three in 10 (29%) want more control over rising energy costs[9].
Nearly 1.7 million households have already installed solar panels on their roof to bring down their energy bill, with 19,000 being added every month[3]. UK homes have 6.6GW of power installed[3], which is enough to run more than two million 3kW tumble dryers simultaneously[4].
One in three households (35%) are put off installing solar panels due to the upfront cost, while a quarter (23%) don’t know how long it would take to pay back, and one in nine (12%) don’t know where to find a reliable quote[7].
Consumers estimate that a typical installation might cost just under £9,000[5], but live data shows that an eight-panel system could be around half that at £4,650[6], or £7,875 with battery storage included.
Based on real customer quotes generated via Uswitch, homeowners seeking to install solar panels have seen savings of around £877 a year, with their quoted upfront costs paid back within nine to 10 years[11].
Monthly payment plans are also an option for households that are hesitant to take the plunge due to the upfront cost. Based on live quotes for a typical eight-panel setup with a battery, households could pay as little as £78 per month across a 15-year contract[6]. Homeowners would also see savings on their electricity bills straight away, potentially wiping out the monthly payment with electricity savings, depending on usage.
Households can now answer a few quick questions about their home and energy use and get personalised quotes from certified solar installers at Uswitch.com. Then, they can book a free online consultation with an installer, at a time that works for them, to ask any questions and get a final design. It’s a simple way for homeowners to take control of their energy bills and future-proof their home.
Natalie Mathie, an energy expert from Uswitch.com, comments: “Conflict in the Middle East is causing chaos with energy bills, and more and more people are looking for ways to save on energy.
“Some households are put off solar panels because they don’t know where to find a trustworthy installer or a reliable quote, so we’re creating a straightforward way to compare installers.
“Millions of households have already taken the plunge and installed solar panels, and they’re reaping the rewards as energy prices increase.
"Homeowners can compare solar panel installers at Uswitch by entering their address and a few details about their house. They’ll get personalised quotes, including how much they can save, the upfront or monthly cost, and the time it would take to pay back.
“A solar panel system can cut your electricity bills. And with the Smart Export Guarantee, you can get paid for any surplus energy your panels send back to the grid.
“Our customers have been offered savings of around £877 a year on their energy bills with solar and battery – putting money back in their pocket every month and future-proofing their home against rising energy prices.”
Get three quotes from trusted solar installers in minutes at Uswitch.com
For more information
Rianna York | Energy PR Manager
rianna.york@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
Research conducted online by Opinium, 1st to 6th May 2026, among 2,000 UK energy bill-payers, weighted to be nationally representative.
1. Respondents were asked ‘Do you have plans to install any of the following in your home?’ 181 households that don’t have solar said ‘Yes - within the next five years’. 181 / 1762 households without solar = 10.3%. Overall, 181 / 2000 households = 9.1%. 9.1% of 28.6 million UK households = 2.6 million households planning to get solar in next five years.
2. Respondents were asked ‘Have energy prices over the last two years made you any more or less likely to install home energy generation, such as solar panels, battery storage, heat pumps etc?’ 40% said it had made them more likely.
3. Department for Energy Security and Net Zero: Solar photovoltaics deployment
4. Average tumble dryer has a power rating of 3kW. 6.6GW / 3kW = 2.2 million tumble dryers.
5. Respondents without solar panels were asked ‘How much do you think a typical roof-mounted solar panel installation costs for an average UK home?’ The average of all 1762 responses was £8,994.50.
6. Data from Uswitch’s solar partners Sunsave, Glow Green and heatable. Figures are the cheapest option from the comparison results using a semi-detached home with a South-East facing pitched roof and an 8-panel system. Actual savings and costs will vary per property.
7. Respondents without solar panels were asked ‘What, if anything, is putting you off installing roof-mounted solar panels at your home?’ 34% said ‘I am worried about the upfront cost’, 24% said ‘I don’t know how long it would take to pay back the cost’, 19% said ‘I don’t think they would make a big enough impact to my bills’, 14% said ‘I don't know where to find a trustworthy installer’, 11% said ‘I don't know where to get a reliable quote’.
8. July 2026 price cap prediction: £1,853, 13% increase on April’s price cap. Predictions using averages from EDF, British Gas and E.ON Next's price cap forecasting services, as of 11 May 2026, based on dual-fuel customers consuming medium energy usage as defined by Ofgem's Typical Domestic Consumption Values (TDCV), paying by direct debit, with paperless billing.
9. Respondents were asked ‘You mentioned you have, or would like to install home energy generation. What is your main motivation for this?’ 37% said ‘I want(ed) to reduce my electricity bills’, 29% said ‘Energy prices have risen too much, and I want(ed) more control over my costs’.
10. Respondents with solar panels were asked ‘How long do you expect it will take for a typical roof-mounted solar panel system to fully pay back its installation cost?’ The average of all 238 responses was 5.9 years.
11. Data from real customer quotes generated on Uswitch since April 2026. Actual savings and costs will vary per property.