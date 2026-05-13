Sunbelievable: Three million households plan to get solar panels in the next five years, with two-fifths blaming energy price chaos

Two-fifths of households (38%) say reducing electricity bills is their main motivation for installing home energy generation like solar panels, while three in 10 (29%) want more control over rising energy costs[9].

Nearly 1.7 million households have already installed solar panels on their roof to bring down their energy bill, with 19,000 being added every month[3]. UK homes have 6.6GW of power installed[3], which is enough to run more than two million 3kW tumble dryers simultaneously[4].

One in three households (35%) are put off installing solar panels due to the upfront cost, while a quarter (23%) don’t know how long it would take to pay back, and one in nine (12%) don’t know where to find a reliable quote[7].

Consumers estimate that a typical installation might cost just under £9,000[5], but live data shows that an eight-panel system could be around half that at £4,650[6], or £7,875 with battery storage included.

Based on real customer quotes generated via Uswitch, homeowners seeking to install solar panels have seen savings of around £877 a year, with their quoted upfront costs paid back within nine to 10 years[11].

Monthly payment plans are also an option for households that are hesitant to take the plunge due to the upfront cost. Based on live quotes for a typical eight-panel setup with a battery, households could pay as little as £78 per month across a 15-year contract[6]. Homeowners would also see savings on their electricity bills straight away, potentially wiping out the monthly payment with electricity savings, depending on usage.

Households can now answer a few quick questions about their home and energy use and get personalised quotes from certified solar installers at Uswitch.com. Then, they can book a free online consultation with an installer, at a time that works for them, to ask any questions and get a final design. It’s a simple way for homeowners to take control of their energy bills and future-proof their home.

Natalie Mathie, an energy expert from Uswitch.com, comments: “Conflict in the Middle East is causing chaos with energy bills, and more and more people are looking for ways to save on energy.

“Some households are put off solar panels because they don’t know where to find a trustworthy installer or a reliable quote, so we’re creating a straightforward way to compare installers.

“Millions of households have already taken the plunge and installed solar panels, and they’re reaping the rewards as energy prices increase.

"Homeowners can compare solar panel installers at Uswitch by entering their address and a few details about their house. They’ll get personalised quotes, including how much they can save, the upfront or monthly cost, and the time it would take to pay back.

“A solar panel system can cut your electricity bills. And with the Smart Export Guarantee, you can get paid for any surplus energy your panels send back to the grid.

“Our customers have been offered savings of around £877 a year on their energy bills with solar and battery – putting money back in their pocket every month and future-proofing their home against rising energy prices.”

Get three quotes from trusted solar installers in minutes at Uswitch.com



