Uswitch responds to Ofgem’s July energy price cap announcement: ”Your bill will go up unless you act.”

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, said: “July's serious price rise is the biggest jump we have seen in years, but the real concern is what comes next.

“Millions of households will soon see their energy rates rocket. With prices forecast to stay high, the real pain will come when the heating goes back on in the autumn and through winter.

“Households are on a standard variable tariff by default – so if you haven't switched, your rates will go up in July unless you take a good fixed deal.

"No one wants to think about winter during hot weather, but fixing your energy deal now means you can opt out of these rises entirely.

“Households can currently lock in a rate that undercuts the July cap by around £250 for the average home. For anyone still on a standard tariff, your bill will go up unless you act.”

ENDS