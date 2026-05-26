Uswitch responds to Ofgem’s July energy price cap announcement: ”Your bill will go up unless you act.”

Richard Neudegg, director of regulation at Uswitch.com, said: “July's serious price rise is the biggest jump we have seen in years, but the real concern is what comes next.
“Millions of households will soon see their energy rates rocket. With prices forecast to stay high, the real pain will come when the heating goes back on in the autumn and through winter.
“Households are on a standard variable tariff by default – so if you haven't switched, your rates will go up in July unless you take a good fixed deal.
"No one wants to think about winter during hot weather, but fixing your energy deal now means you can opt out of these rises entirely.
“Households can currently lock in a rate that undercuts the July cap by around £250 for the average home. For anyone still on a standard tariff, your bill will go up unless you act.”
ENDS
For more information
Rianna York | Energy PR Manager
rianna.york@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
- The last time the energy price cap rose more than 13% was in January 2023, when rates jumped 20.6%, although consumers did not pay this increase due to the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG). The last period that consumers paid an increase of this scale was in October 2022, as rates rose 27%, capped by the Energy Price Guarantee.
- Two-thirds of those on standard tariffs are unaware that rates are rising, yet most say even a 10% increase in energy costs would impact their finances. Research by Uswitch.com: 12 million households sleepwalking into expected £202 energy price hikes in July
- The current cheapest fixed tariff in the market from Fuse Energy is priced at £1,614 for the average home with typical usage. Correct as of 7am, 27 May 2026.