Match of the delay: 30 million fans risk missing goals with slow broadband speeds

- Over 30 million UK adults (56%) plan to watch or stream football matches this summer[1]
- 35% say a goal or key moment has been spoiled because their stream lagged behind real time due to poor connections[2]
- Households in the South West face the worst at risk of missing essential moments during matches, with the slowest broadband in England
- Nearly half of fans (46%) plan to juggle a second screen while watching matches, with millions tuning in to games they wouldn't normally follow[3]
- Uswitch broadband expert Max Beckett, urges fans in high-risk regions to check their broadband speeds ahead of the tournament to avoid disruption during key matches
More than 30 million UK fans[1] are preparing to watch this summer's biggest football tournament, but for many the real drama won't be on the pitch, it'll be the loading screen. New data from Uswitch.com reveals a stark broadband divide across the UK – which could decide whether fans see the winning goal in real time, or hear their neighbours celebrate it first.
Fans are embracing every minute of the action – 61% are planning to tune in to matches they wouldn't normally follow, [3] over a third (36%) are expecting to watch multiple games each day,[4] and nearly half (46%) are planning to second-screen[5] on their phones while watching.
With nearly a third (32%) expecting three or more devices online at once[6], the pressure on home broadband connections has never been greater. Two-thirds of UK adults (66%) have already experienced lag while streaming,[7] and more than a third (35%) have had a goal spoiled by a delayed broadcast.[2]
25Mbps is the recommended speed required for 4K streaming on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, but even fans below that threshold can find their connection struggling when multiple devices compete for bandwidth during a match.[8] In South West England, more than one in five homes (21.8%)[9] have slower speeds than this – despite more than half (54%) of the region's fans planning to tune in.[10]
Eager fans across Scotland are also at risk of disruption[11]. With Tartan Army fans tuning in for their team's first major world tournament appearance since 1998, many could miss this historic moment entirely.
By contrast, football fans in the North West, one of the UK’s biggest football hotspots[12], are better placed, with over 84% of homes ready for high‑quality streaming[13]. In cities like Liverpool and Manchester, where fan engagement is high[14], the majority of households already have access to high-speed broadband.
For those in football‑loving parts of the South West, such as Truro, Plymouth and Exeter, up to one in four homes may struggle to stream[15], while in parts of Scotland and Wales, including Kirkwall and Llandrindod, nearly three in 10 households[16] fall below streaming‑ready speeds, putting fans at real risk of missing key moments.
Overall, an estimated 2.4 million households[17] across the worst-hit regions could face disruption during matches – just when it matters most.
Max Beckett, Uswitch broadband expert, said: “Millions of fans risk watching this summer's football through a buffering screen rather than a clear picture. In parts of the South West and Scotland in particular, broadband simply isn't keeping pace with the streaming demand a tournament of this size creates.
"That means millions could miss key moments, or worse, that winning goal. Check your speed before kick-off. Waiting until the opening match to discover your connection can't handle it is the worst time to find out."
Max’s top tips to avoid buffering this summer:
- Check your broadband speed before kick‑off: Run a quick speed test to see how your connection holds up – if you're regularly below 25 Mbps and planning to have multiple devices online during matches, you could be at risk of the circle of doom at key moments.
- Reduce strain on your connection: If multiple people are online, try limiting how many devices are streaming or downloading at once, especially during big matches.
- Take your other devices off the Wi-Fi where possible: anything connected can slow your broadband speed, so the fewer devices online, the better.
- Optimise your home setup: Move closer to your router or use a wired (Ethernet) connection for a stronger, more reliable signal during live matches.
- Consider upgrading if you’re in a high‑risk area: If you live in regions with slower average speeds, switching to a faster broadband package could make all the difference before the tournament kicks off.
Visit Uswitch.com for more information on broadband and streaming performance.
ENDS
For more information
Harriet Atkinson | Telecoms PR Manager
harriet.atkinson@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
UK regions ranked by 4K readiness (lowest to highest)[18]
|Region
|4K readiness (%)
|% below 25 Mbps
|Risk level
|South West
|78.2%
|21.8%
|High
|Scotland
|81.0%
|19.0%
|High
|Wales
|81.1%
|18.9%
|High
|East of England
|81.5%
|18.5%
|High
|South East
|81.9%
|18.1%
|Medium
|North East
|82.5%
|17.5%
|Medium
|Greater London
|83.0%
|17.0%
|Medium
|East Midlands
|83.7%
|16.3%
|Medium
|Yorkshire and The Humber
|83.8%
|16.2%
|Lower
|West Midlands
|83.9%
|16.1%
|Lower
|Northern Ireland
|83.9%
|16.1%
|Lower
|North West
|84.5%
|15.5%
|Lowest
Top 10 Worst Places To Stream The World Cup (UK)[18]
|Rank
|Location
|% ready for streaming
|1
|Kirkwall (Scotland)
|70.1%
|2
|Llandrindod (Wales)
|73.2%
|3
|Perth (Scotland)
|73.3%
|4
|Truro (South West)
|73.4%
|5
|Exeter (South West)
|75.0%
|6
|Aberdeen (Scotland)
|75.1%
|7
|Dumfries (Scotland)
|76.6%
|8
|Shrewsbury (Wales border)
|76.7%
|9
|Torquay (South West)
|77.0%
|10
|Plymouth (South West)
|77.3%
Top 10 Football-Mad Regions[19]
|Rank
|Region
|% Football-Mad
|1
|London
|69%
|2
|Yorkshire and Humberside
|66%
|3
|West Midlands
|63%
|4
|North East
|59%
|5
|Northern Ireland
|59%
|6
|North West
|55%
|7
|South East
|54%
|8
|East Midlands
|51%
|9
|East of England
|49%
|10
|South West
|49%
Top 10 Football-Mad Cities[19]
|Rank
|City
|% Football-Mad
|1
|Sheffield
|67%
|2
|Birmingham
|65%
|3
|London
|64%
|4
|Leeds
|60%
|5
|Belfast
|59%
|6
|Liverpool
|58%
|7
|Brighton
|57%
|8
|Newcastle
|55%
|9
|Manchester
|54%
|10
|Bristol
|52%
Throughout this release, 'the tournament' refers to the 2026 Men's Football Tournament.
Opinium surveyed a nationally representative sample of 2,000 UK adults between 29 May – 02 June 2026. Results are weighted to be nationally representative.
- Participants were asked: "Do you plan to watch or stream any matches during the upcoming Men's Football Tournament?". 56% said yes. 56% of 55,022,253 (UK adult population) = 30,812,461
- Participants were asked: "When watching live football matches or other live sporting events, have you had a goal/score/result spoiled due to the broadcast you were watching having a delay over the live action?". 35% said yes.
- Participants were asked: "How likely are you to watch matches you wouldn't normally bother with, just because they're on?". 61% said they will.
- Participants were asked: "How many games are you planning to watch or stream each day during the upcoming Men's Football Tournament?". 36% said multiple games a day.
- Participants were asked: "Will you be using a second screen (e.g. phone, tablet) while watching tournament matches for any of the following?". 46% said they will use a second screen.
- Participants were asked: "How many devices do you expect will be connected to the internet in your household while you are watching a tournament match?". 22% said 3–4 devices, 7% said 5–6 devices, and 3% said 7+. 22 + 7 + 3 = 32%
- Participants were asked: "Have you ever experienced buffering or lag while streaming TV at home?". 66% said yes.
- Uswitch broadband speed for streaming guidance: https://www.uswitch.com/broadband/guides/broadband-speeds/
- This calculation is based on Uswitch broadband speed tests, in the last 12 months to June 2026. South West 4K readiness: 78.2%. % at risk (below 25 Mbps): 100 – 78.2% = 21.8%, equivalent to approximately 1 in 5 households.
- Participants were asked: "Do you plan to watch or stream any matches during the upcoming Men's Football Tournament?". 54% of participants from the South West said yes.
- Participants were asked: "Do you plan to watch or stream any matches during the upcoming Men's Football Tournament?". 46% of participants from Scotland said yes. Scotland has the second lowest 4K readiness at 81% according to Uswitch broadband speed tests, in the last 12 months to June 2026.
- Participants were asked: "Do you plan to watch or stream any matches during the upcoming Men's Football Tournament?". 55% of participants from the North West said yes.
- According to Uswitch broadband speed tests, in the last 12 months to June 2026, the North West has 84.5% 4K readiness.
- Participants were asked: "Do you plan to watch or stream any matches during the upcoming Men's Football Tournament?". 58% of participants from Liverpool said yes. 54% of participants from Manchester said yes.
- This calculation is based on Uswitch broadband speed tests, in the last 12 months to June 2026. South West cities 4K readiness: Truro – 73.4%, Exeter – 75.0%, Plymouth – 77.3%. % at risk: Truro = 26.6%, Exeter = 25.0%, Plymouth = 22.7%. Average = 24.7%, equivalent to approximately 1 in 4 households.
- This calculation is based on Uswitch broadband speed tests, in the last 12 months to June 2026. Scotland and Wales cities 4K readiness: Kirkwall – 70.1%, Llandrindod – 73.2%. % at risk: Kirkwall = 29.9%, Llandrindod = 26.8%. Average = 28.35%, equivalent to approximately 3 in 10 households.
- Indicative estimate. The five lowest-performing regions (South West, Scotland, Wales, East of England, South East) together account for approximately 42% of UK households (~12m, ONS). Applying the average below-25 Mbps rate across those regions (~19–22%) gives an at-risk figure of approximately 2.4 million households. Regional household totals are approximate; this figure should be treated as a rough estimate.
- Source: Uswitch broadband speed tests, last 12 months to June 2026. Methodology: Data from rvu-comms.gold.01_gold_comms__broadband_speedtest_results, mapped to region and city via rvu-comparison.dbt_seeds.uk_outwardcode_region_lookup. 4K readiness = % of speed tests recording a download speed of 25 Mbps or above. City-level data uses the postcode area as a proxy for city geography; not strict local authority boundaries. Minimum 1,000 tests applied to city-level figures.
- Participants across different regions and cities were asked: "Do you plan to watch or stream any matches during the upcoming Men's Football Tournament?".