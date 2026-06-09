Match of the delay: 30 million fans risk missing goals with slow broadband speeds

Over 30 million UK adults (56%) plan to watch or stream football matches this summer [1]

35% say a goal or key moment has been spoiled because their stream lagged behind real time due to poor connections [2]

Households in the South West face the worst at risk of missing essential moments during matches, with the slowest broadband in England

Nearly half of fans (46%) plan to juggle a second screen while watching matches, with millions tuning in to games they wouldn't normally follow [3]

Uswitch broadband expert Max Beckett, urges fans in high-risk regions to check their broadband speeds ahead of the tournament to avoid disruption during key matches

More than 30 million UK fans[1] are preparing to watch this summer's biggest football tournament, but for many the real drama won't be on the pitch, it'll be the loading screen. New data from Uswitch.com reveals a stark broadband divide across the UK – which could decide whether fans see the winning goal in real time, or hear their neighbours celebrate it first.

Fans are embracing every minute of the action – 61% are planning to tune in to matches they wouldn't normally follow, [3] over a third (36%) are expecting to watch multiple games each day,[4] and nearly half (46%) are planning to second-screen[5] on their phones while watching.

With nearly a third (32%) expecting three or more devices online at once[6], the pressure on home broadband connections has never been greater. Two-thirds of UK adults (66%) have already experienced lag while streaming,[7] and more than a third (35%) have had a goal spoiled by a delayed broadcast.[2]

25Mbps is the recommended speed required for 4K streaming on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, but even fans below that threshold can find their connection struggling when multiple devices compete for bandwidth during a match.[8] In South West England, more than one in five homes (21.8%)[9] have slower speeds than this – despite more than half (54%) of the region's fans planning to tune in.[10]

Eager fans across Scotland are also at risk of disruption[11]. With Tartan Army fans tuning in for their team's first major world tournament appearance since 1998, many could miss this historic moment entirely.

By contrast, football fans in the North West, one of the UK’s biggest football hotspots[12], are better placed, with over 84% of homes ready for high‑quality streaming[13]. In cities like Liverpool and Manchester, where fan engagement is high[14], the majority of households already have access to high-speed broadband.

For those in football‑loving parts of the South West, such as Truro, Plymouth and Exeter, up to one in four homes may struggle to stream[15], while in parts of Scotland and Wales, including Kirkwall and Llandrindod, nearly three in 10 households[16] fall below streaming‑ready speeds, putting fans at real risk of missing key moments.

Overall, an estimated 2.4 million households[17] across the worst-hit regions could face disruption during matches – just when it matters most.

Max Beckett, Uswitch broadband expert, said: “Millions of fans risk watching this summer's football through a buffering screen rather than a clear picture. In parts of the South West and Scotland in particular, broadband simply isn't keeping pace with the streaming demand a tournament of this size creates.

"That means millions could miss key moments, or worse, that winning goal. Check your speed before kick-off. Waiting until the opening match to discover your connection can't handle it is the worst time to find out."

Max’s top tips to avoid buffering this summer:

Check your broadband speed before kick‑off: Run a quick speed test to see how your connection holds up – if you're regularly below 25 Mbps and planning to have multiple devices online during matches, you could be at risk of the circle of doom at key moments. Reduce strain on your connection: If multiple people are online, try limiting how many devices are streaming or downloading at once, especially during big matches. Take your other devices off the Wi-Fi where possible: anything connected can slow your broadband speed, so the fewer devices online, the better. Optimise your home setup: Move closer to your router or use a wired (Ethernet) connection for a stronger, more reliable signal during live matches. Consider upgrading if you’re in a high‑risk area: If you live in regions with slower average speeds, switching to a faster broadband package could make all the difference before the tournament kicks off.

Visit Uswitch.com for more information on broadband and streaming performance.

ENDS