Uswitch comments on Samsung's Galaxy Z8 series launch

Ernest Doku, Uswitch mobiles expert, comments on Samsung's Galaxy Z8 series launch:

“Samsung's foldables have never looked better – but they've never cost more, either. With prices starting at £1,149 for the Flip8, rising to £1,699 for the Fold8, and topping out at £1,899 for the Fold8 Ultra, being first in line for the latest tech now comes with a serious price tag.

“These three foldables each offer something different. The small Flip8 folds like a clamshell and comes packed with AI capabilities. The Fold8 Ultra opens up to a big screen, like having two phones in one. The real star is the Galaxy Z Fold8, being lighter and wider than before, it sets a high bar for Apple's rumoured upcoming foldable.

“Some providers are pairing SIMs with long 48-month device loan contracts to spread the cost of the handset, making it more manageable month-to-month. However, committing to four years is a big ask. You could still be paying for it in 2030.

“AI is naturally the order of the day, and Samsung’s additions are worth a closer look. Standout features include the context-sensitive ‘Now’ digital assistant, which pulls information directly from messages to make life easier and Google’s Gemini handling cross-app tasks.

“If you’re looking for a foldable phone, Samsung isn’t your only option. Honor’s Magic V6 and Motorola’s RAZR Fold are great alternatives. Considering a refurbished Flip or Fold can also save you hundreds of pounds.

“Samsung is doing a lot to lure early adopters with both introductory discounts and aggressive pricing from launch. Trading in your old device can also bring the cost down by up to £752, so it's worth checking what your current handset is worth first.

“Whether you go for the latest and greatest from Samsung or an earlier model, comparing deals across networks is the best way to make sure you're getting great value for money.”

-ENDS-