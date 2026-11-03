Winter misery: 1.7 million households won’t turn on the heating this winter as half of UK homes fear being left cold

1.7 million households say they won't turn on their heating at all this winter [1] , as forecasts point to a big rise in bills this January [2]

Half of households (52%) – more than 15 million homes – worry about being cold this winter, with two-fifths (40%) planning to only put the heating on if they get too chilly [3]

A quarter of households (24%) plan to set their thermostat below the recommended minimum of 18°C [4]

Nearly three in 10 households (29%) will only heat some rooms in their home, while almost one in five (18%) will turn their heating on later than last year [5]

Emily Ahuja, 32, of Cirencester, Gloucs, won’t turn on her heating until December due to the cost but uses an electric heater to keep her 14-month-old daughter warm

Uswitch.com urges households to switch their tariff to avoid more upcoming bill rises – and to safely reduce their energy use without sitting in the cold.

About 1.7 million UK households say they will not turn on their heating at all this winter[1], according to new research by Uswitch.com , the comparison and switching service.

Energy prices rose by 4% (£60) on 1 October, taking the annual bill for a typical household on the price cap to £1,723, with a further rise of almost 22% expected in January[2].

Half of households (52%) – more than 15 million homes – say they're worried about being cold this winter[3], with two-fifths (40%) planning to only put the heating on if they get too chilly. Nearly three in 10 (29%) will heat only some rooms in their home, and almost a fifth (18%) will hold off turning their heating on for longer than they did last year[5].

Among those planning to go without heating altogether, the reasons aren't always about affordability alone. More than a third (37%) say they're choosing to cut back to save money, even though they could technically afford to heat their home. Just over a quarter (28%) say rising energy bills specifically have made heating unaffordable[6].

Half of households (50%) planning to go without heating say they'll turn to alternatives such as extra layers, hot water bottles and heated blankets to stay warm. Almost one in five (19%) plan to turn to portable heaters, open fires or log burners instead, although these can cost more to run than central heating if heating the whole home[7].

Some households are far more anxious than the average. Seven in 10 (72%) of those on prepayment meters say they're worried about being cold this winter – 20 percentage points above the UK average[8]. Prepayment customers can switch too, and anyone who is older, disabled or has a health condition should check whether they can join their supplier's Priority Services Register.

Emily Ahuja, 32, of Cirencester, Gloucestershire, won’t turn on her heating until December due to the cost, relying on wearing more layers, draught excluders and higher-tog duvets.

The family uses an electric heater in the living room to keep 14-month-old daughter Esme warm for an hour or two before bed.

Emily said: “I won’t turn my heating on until December when the temperature really starts to drop. I don’t want my baby to be cold, so if it’s really chilly we’ll use a small plug-in heater for an hour or two. The energy bill this year is already higher than it was last year.”

Dave Jeffery, 68, of Northwich, Cheshire, is holding off turning his heating on this winter after discovering his 1870s home needs major repairs, forcing him to make difficult choices.

Dave said, “A fault with the house needs major expenditure. People talk about food or heating, but I need the roof. The heating hasn’t been on yet, but we’ll layer up before we put any heat on.”