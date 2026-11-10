10.4 million could save up to £657 this Black Friday on their broadband and mobile bills

- 10.4 million people are out of contract on their mobile or broadband and free to switch penalty-free this Black Friday[1]
- One in four (24%) don't know when their broadband contract ends, so could be overpaying without realising[1]
- Households switching to a new broadband deal save an average of £395 a year[2]
- Mobile customers whose handset contract has ended could save £262 a year by keeping their phone and moving to a SIM-only deal[3]
- Several broadband providers will cover a new customer's exit fees this Black Friday, so even households still in contract may be able to switch[4]
- Simrat Sharma, tech expert at Uswitch.com, shares ten checks that show whether a Black Friday deal will actually save you money
- Mobile customers can text INFO to 85075 to find out when their contract ends and whether they can switch today
Around 10.4 million people are out of contract on their mobile or broadband and free to switch this Black Friday, according to new research by Uswitch.com, the service helping households compare, switch and control their bills.
Those who do save an average of £395 a year on broadband, and could save £262 a year by moving from an ended handset contract to a SIM-only deal, according to Uswitch pricing data.[1][2][3]
One in eight (13%) mobile customers and one in 17 (6%) broadband customers say their contract has already ended, while one in nine (12%) and one in four (24%) respectively don't know when it ends.[1]
November is a peak month for contracts ending. Anyone who signed a two-year deal in the Black Friday sales of 2024 comes out of contract this month. On mobile, once a handset contract ends, many customers keep paying the same price for a phone they already own. On broadband, out-of-contract customers typically pay £7 to £9 a month more than those still in contract.[5][6]
Ten checks that show whether a Black Friday deal will actually save you money
- Know what you're paying now before you look at anything. For your phone and broadband, text INFO to 85075 for your mobile contract end date, and look for the 'price after your contract ends' on your broadband bill. Out-of-contract broadband customers typically pay £7 to £9 a month more than those still in contract, so a Black Friday deal has to beat that.[6]
- A 'was' price is only a saving if it was ever the price. Retailers and networks measure Black Friday discounts against the RRP, not what the item sold for in October. A TV that was 'reduced' from £999 may have been, say, £649 all summer, and a 'lowest ever' broadband price is often a pound below last month's. Check what it cost in October on a price tracker such as PriceSpy or CamelCamelCamel before you believe the saving.
- Add up the real cost, not the ticket price. A cheap TV with a £40 delivery charge, a printer that needs £30 of ink a month, a smart doorbell that only works with a subscription: the sticker price is rarely the price you pay. For a phone or broadband deal, add the upfront cost to every monthly payment over the full contract, then take off any reward card or bill credit. Three months free on a £30 deal takes £90 off the total, but you still pay £30 a month after that.
- Check what goes up after you've bought it. Fitness bands, smart doorbells and streaming boxes often come with a free trial that then becomes a monthly fee. Phone and broadband contracts go up every April: new contracts must state the rise in pounds and pence, typically £3 to £4 a month on broadband and £1.50 to £2.50 on mobile, so a £22 broadband deal with a £4 rise costs £96 more over two years than the headline suggests.[7] If you would rather know exactly what you will pay, Hyperoptic, Zen, giffgaff, Smarty and Voxi promise no rise at all.
- Last year's model is this year's bargain. The deepest Black Friday cuts land on the console, laptop or TV that has just been replaced by a newer version, and a refurbished phone with a 12-month warranty can be hundreds of pounds cheaper than new. The cheapest phone deal of all may be the one already in your pocket: if your handset contract has ended, you are still paying for a phone you own, and moving to a SIM-only deal could save £262 a year.[3]
- Buy the spec you'll use, not the biggest one in the sale. An 8K television, a top-tier laptop or a gigabit broadband package is only a bargain if you will use it. Ofcom found nearly four in ten pay-monthly mobile customers are on 50GB or more, yet only 5% use that much, and over half use a fifth or less of their allowance.[8] Check your usage in your provider's app before you pay for unlimited. If you rarely come close to your limit, a smaller plan will do, though heavy streamers and gamers on mobile data may still be better off with more.
- Claim the freebie, or it was never free. Cashback through sites like TopCashback and Quidco, mail-in rebates on TVs, and the reward cards and bill credits that come with broadband deals all have claim windows, often of just a few months. An unclaimed £150 reward card turns a bargain back into full price. Put the claim date in your diary the day you buy.
- Locked into something? Price the exit before you write off the deal. A broadband exit fee is roughly the remaining months times your monthly price, less a small discount. If it comes to £150 and EE will cover up to £200, or £300 with TV, or Quickline or Fibrus will buy out the contract in full, you are better off leaving now.[4] The same logic applies to a mobile contract or a streaming bundle: ask for the termination charge and set it against the saving.
- Don't wait for the Friday, and don't panic if you get it wrong. Black Friday deals have been live since early November and run into December, so there is no need to hold out for the day itself, and popular handset deals can sell out before it arrives. Anything bought online, from a laptop to a broadband contract, comes with a 14-day cooling-off period, and faulty goods can be returned under the Consumer Rights Act.[9] Switching broadband takes one call: with One Touch Switch you contact only the new provider and they cancel the old one.[10]
- Check it's real, and check it's live. Black Friday is peak season for fake retailer sites and phishing emails offering deals that don't exist, so type the retailer's address yourself rather than clicking a link. AI tools and deal round-ups often quote prices that have expired or miss the April rise, so confirm the price and the small print on the retailer's, provider's or comparison site's own page. Pay by credit card where you can: purchases between £100 and £30,000 are protected under Section 75 if something goes wrong.[9]
Black Friday falls on Friday 27 November this year. Uswitch is running Black Friday broadband and mobile deals from 2 November to 4 December, and only labels an offer a Black Friday deal if it is better than the same deal in the weeks before.[11]
Simrat Sharma, Uswitch tech expert, says: "Forget the phone in the shop window - the biggest Black Friday saving might be the contract you have already paid off and are still being charged for. Millions of people are out of contract right now, and a few minutes of checking could save them money for the next two years.
"If you signed a two-year deal in the Black Friday sales of 2024, your contract ends this month, and you are probably still paying for a phone you already own. Keep the handset, move to a SIM-only deal, and that is more than £250 a year back in your pocket.
"Still being in contract is no longer a reason to sit this one out. Several broadband providers will cover your exit fees if you switch to them this Black Friday, so check what your fee is and whether an offer covers it.
"Being out of contract is the one moment the power is in your hands. Text INFO to 85075, find out where you stand, and don't give that advantage away by doing nothing."
Visit Uswitch.com to compare Black Friday broadband and mobile deals.
-ENDS-
For more information
Harriet Atkinson | Telecoms PR Manager
harriet.atkinson@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
Research conducted online by Opinium, [3 to 5 November 2026], among 2,000 UK adults, weighted to be nationally representative.
1. Respondents were asked "When does your current mobile phone contract end?" and "When does your current home broadband contract end?" 13% said their mobile contract has already ended and they are out of contract; 6% said the same for broadband; 12% (mobile) and 24% (broadband) did not know when their contract ends. Scaled to the UK adult population of 55,022,253 (ONS), this equates to 7.2 million mobile customers and 3.3 million broadband customers. In Uswitch research conducted by Opinium in February 2026, the figures were 18% and 8% respectively.
2. Switching to a new broadband deal after the initial contract has ended saves an average of £395 (£395.25) a year. Uswitch calculated the average yearly cost of staying out of contract (£724.73) across the five most popular deals on Uswitch.com with publicly available out-of-contract pricing: Virgin Media Gig1 and M500, EE 900 and 1.6Gb, and BT Fibre 2. This was compared with the average yearly cost for new customers switching to the same five deals (£309.48). The figure includes mid-contract price rises, calculated using the average increase across the five deals (£4 a month) applied to the seven months of the year following the April rise. Pricing correct as of July 2026.
3. Switching from an ended 24-month handset contract to a SIM-only deal, keeping the existing handset, could save £262 a year (£22 a month). Based on the price of the top-selling 24-month handset package on Uswitch.com in July 2024 (Apple iPhone 15 with 100GB data) against the cheapest equivalent SIM-only deal on Uswitch.com as of July 2026 (Talkmobile, 100GB data, £8.95 a month).
4. Switching offers available on Uswitch.com as of 12 November 2026. EE covers early exit fees of up to £200 for broadband-only customers and up to £300 for broadband and TV customers. Quickline covers the full remaining contract cost. Fibrus covers the remaining contract cost, paid by bank transfer. Reward card figure based on Plusnet's Black Friday 2025 offer of up to £180. Terms apply.
5. Uswitch sales data: 24-month broadband and handset contracts sold in November 2024 and 12-month SIM-only contracts sold in November 2025 reach the end of their minimum term in November 2026.
6. Ofcom, Pricing and Consumer Engagement Trends report, 26 February 2026: in-contract customers pay £7 to £9 a month less than out-of-contract customers for standalone broadband and broadband bundles.
7. Since 17 January 2025, Ofcom rules require broadband, mobile and pay-TV providers to set out any mid-contract price rise in pounds and pence at the point of sale for new contracts. Inflation-linked rises still apply to many contracts taken out before that date. Price rise figures are those published by providers for April 2026; providers with no mid-contract rises are as listed on Uswitch.com as of 12 November 2026.
8. Ofcom, Pricing and Consumer Engagement Trends report, 26 February 2026: 39% of pay-monthly mobile customers are on plans of 50GB or more, 5% use that much data, and over half use 20% or less of their allowance.
9. Under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013, goods and services bought online or over the phone can be cancelled within 14 days of delivery or agreement. Faulty goods are covered by the Consumer Rights Act 2015. Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974 makes a credit card provider jointly liable with the retailer for purchases costing between £100 and £30,000.
10. One Touch Switch was introduced by Ofcom in September 2024. Customers switching broadband or landline provider contact only the new provider, which arranges the switch and the cancellation of the old service.
11. Uswitch Black Friday deals run from 2 November to 4 December 2026. Uswitch only labels a deal a Black Friday deal if it is better than the same deal offered in the four weeks before the Black Friday period.