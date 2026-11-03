Britain's broadband blackout: power cuts now the top cause of outages as 26.7 million lose connection

Notes to editors

Research conducted online by Opinium, 29 September to 2 October 2026, among 2,000 UK adults, weighted to be nationally representative. UK adult population figures are based on the ONS estimate of 55,022,253 adults and are calculated using unrounded percentages. Figures for 2025 are from Uswitch research conducted by Opinium among 2,000 UK adults between 31 October and 4 November 2025.

1. Respondents were asked "Have you lost your broadband connection or had it drop out for any of the following reasons in the past 12 months?" 47% selected "N/A – I have not experienced any broadband outages in the last 12 months" and 5% selected "Don't know". Excluding "Don't know", 970 of 2,000 respondents (48%) had experienced an outage: 970 / 2,000 x 55,022,253 = 26,685,793. This measures the proportion of adults who experienced at least one outage; it does not measure the number of individual outages. In the 2025 research, 814 of 2,000 respondents (41%) had experienced an outage: 814 / 2,000 x 55,022,253 = 22,394,057. Difference: 4,291,736, an increase of 19.2% (rounded to 19%). Methodological note: an additional answer option, "storm, flooding or severe weather", was added to this multi-code question in 2026 and was not available in 2025. Only 25 respondents selected this option exclusively, so the effect of the additional option on the overall proportion experiencing an outage is minimal, and Opinium is satisfied that the year-on-year comparison can be made on that basis.

2. From the question in note 1, among the 970 respondents who had experienced an outage (excluding "Don't know"): power cut 42%, broadband provider outage 31%, router not working 25%, storm, flooding or severe weather 15%. Power cut by area, among those affected: rural 63% (base 168), semi-rural 46%, suburban 41%, urban 28%. Respondents could select more than one cause. In the 2025 research (base 814): power cut 33%, broadband provider outage 37%, router not working 27%. Because the "storm, flooding or severe weather" option was not available in 2025, comparisons between individual causes should be treated with care. Separately, 7% of all adults selected storm, flooding or severe weather (3,934,091 adults); by area, as a share of all adults in each area: rural 12%, semi-rural 9%, suburban 5%, urban 6%.

3. Met Office: "An 'unprecedented' El Niño and its implications for the weather forecast", Met Office blog, 21 August 2026, in which Professor Adam Scaife, Met Office head of long-range prediction, said: "I have never seen an El Niño signal this intense in our forecasts." The Met Office expects the event to "increase the chances of wetter, stormier conditions for NW Europe, including the UK, in the coming autumn and early winter." https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/blog/2026/an-unprecedented-el-nio-and-its-implications-for-the-weather-forecast. Respondents were asked "How concerned are you, if at all, that storms, flooding or power cuts could knock out your broadband this autumn and winter?" 13% were very concerned and 30% fairly concerned (net 43%).

4. Respondents were asked "Which of these best describes your home landline?" 26% have a landline that plugs into their broadband router (14,113,208 adults), 18% have one that plugs into a phone socket on the wall, 5% have a landline but aren't sure which, and 51% don't have a landline. Respondents were asked "Do you understand the following to be true or false? 'A landline connected through a broadband router stops working during a broadband outage or power cut'." Among respondents whose landline plugs into their broadband router (base: 513), 68% said true, 10% false and 22% didn't know, so 32% were unaware (false or don't know), equivalent to around 4.6 million adults. The same respondents were asked "Were you told about this when your landline was moved onto this setup?" 37% said yes, clearly; 19% probably, but didn't really take it in; 24% no; 18% don't know / can't remember; 3% it was set up when they moved in.

5. Respondents who had experienced an outage (base: 970) were asked "Did you receive any compensation from your provider as a result of your broadband outages?" 6% received automatic compensation, 11% received it after requesting it (net received: 16%), 11% requested it but were denied, 57% said they didn't know they could request it and 16% knew but didn't request it. In the 2025 research (base 814), 9% received automatic compensation and 12% received it after requesting it (net received: 22%), 9% requested it but were denied, 55% didn't know they could request it and 14% knew but didn't request it. Compensation under Ofcom's scheme is only payable in the circumstances set out in note 9; the survey did not establish how many respondents' outages met those criteria.

6. Respondents who had experienced a broadband outage in the past 12 months (48% of UK adults, see note 1) were asked "How often have you lost your broadband connection for a continuous period of three hours or more in the last 12 months?" 66% had experienced at least one outage of three hours or more (17,662,143 adults); 20% experienced them once a week or more often (daily 2%, 4 to 6 times a week 5%, 2 to 3 times a week 8%, once a week 5%), equivalent to 5,337,159 adults. Frequency is self-reported.

7. Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, "Energy Emergencies Executive Committee Storm Arwen Review: Interim Report", February 2022: "just under 1 million households experienced power cuts, 59,101 of whom were without power for over 48 hours and 3,032 for a week or more." https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1055504/arwen-review-interim-report.pdf

8. UK government guidance, "UK transition from analogue to digital landlines": the industry expects most customers to complete the migration by January 2027, although not all analogue phone services will be switched off by then, depending on the provider. Digital landlines cannot carry a power connection, so handsets and routers must be powered from the home power supply. Communications providers must ensure customers can reach emergency services for at least one hour during power outages, and should offer battery backup units at no charge to customers at risk. https://www.gov.uk/guidance/uk-transition-from-analogue-to-digital-landlines

9. Ofcom, "Automatic compensation: what you need to know": customers of participating providers receive £10.34 for each calendar day a total loss of service is not repaired, starting two full working days after the fault is reported; £32.31 per missed engineer appointment; £6.46 per calendar day of delayed service start. Participating providers: BT, EE, Hyperoptic, Plusnet, Sky (including NOW Broadband), TalkTalk, Utility Warehouse, Virgin Media, Vodafone and Zen Internet. Amounts rise each year in line with inflation. https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-and-broadband/service-quality/automatic-compensation-need-know

10. From the question in note 1, by region (% experiencing an outage, excluding "Don't know"): London 60% (2025: 53%), South West 56%, West Midlands 51%, Northern Ireland 48%, South East 48%, North West 47%, East of England 47%, North East 47%, East Midlands 46%, Yorkshire and the Humber 45%, Scotland 41%, Wales 39%. The 2025 regional figure is from the 2025 data tables and was not published at the time. Regional figures are based on smaller samples than the national figures (unweighted bases range from 77 in Northern Ireland to 283 in London), so differences between neighbouring regions are indicative only.



