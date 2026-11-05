Fewer than half of our texts are from people we know, as 13 million bin a friend's message thinking it was spam

Older people are the quickest to assume the worst of an unknown number. Over half (51%) of baby boomers (62 to 80) would take a text from a number they don't recognise for marketing or spam, compared with a third (33%) of under-35s.[3] Baby boomers are also the generation keeping the text alive, with nearly one in five (19%) still using it as their main way to reach friends and family, against one in ten (11%) of adults overall.[5]

Ofcom figures show UK texts fell from 151 billion in 2012 to 36 billion in 2022, and the 5.4 billion sent in the second quarter of 2025 is down from more than 7 billion a year earlier.[8] Even so, four in five (80%) received a message from a real person today or this week, almost three quarters (73%) sent one in that time, and two-thirds (68%) say they would miss texting if it were switched off tomorrow.[4] Just one in ten (11%) use SMS as their main way to message friends and family, against six in ten (60%) for WhatsApp.[5]

The text has also become a target for fraud. Mobile networks block an estimated 600 million scam messages a year.[6] From 18 January 2027 Ofcom will require networks to block scam texts, with rules for business messaging following on 15 July 2027.

Scammers target Black Friday on 27 November and the weeks that follow, copying the delivery and payment texts people expect.[7]

The first text message was sent on 3 December 1992, when engineer Neil Papworth typed “Merry Christmas” to Vodafone's Richard Jarvis. Thirty-four years on, fewer than half of the texts we get are from someone we know.[8]

Jez Samuel, Uswitch mobiles expert , says: “The text message has changed jobs. Most of our chat with friends has moved to WhatsApp, so the text inbox is now where banks, couriers and businesses get in touch, and where scammers go to pose as them. A message from a friend is now one voice among many, which is why so many of us treat anything unfamiliar as admin or junk.

“Keep that caution, especially with anything that tells you to click, pay or call in a hurry. Check the order in the courier’s or retailer’s own app, and forward anything suspicious to 7726, which is free. But if a text says it’s from a friend on a new number, don’t just delete it. Ring their old one to check, and look in your phone’s unknown senders folder before the Christmas invites start landing.”

Visit Uswitch.com to compare the latest mobile deals.

-ENDS-