GT-Delay: GTA VI warning for 13.5 million Brits: Download could take more than two days in slowest broadband areas

In Caistor, Lincolnshire, where Uswitch speed tests recorded the slowest speeds, GTA VI could take more than 52 hours to download, longer than five flights from London to Miami [1]

Speed tests in Hull suggest a download of around three hours, while Oxford's could take almost nine, so Hull gamers could be playing before Oxford are a third of the way through [1]

At the median speed recorded in Uswitch speed tests, the 212GB game could take more than six and a half hours, most of a working day [1]

2.8 million UK adults (5%) plan to play GTA VI on its launch day of 19 November [2]

Almost one in 10 (9%) of those planning to play may call in sick, yet fewer than one in five (19%) will check their broadband first [3][4]

Uswitch broadband expert, Ernest Doku, is advising gamers to start the download as soon as pre-loading opens at midnight on Tuesday 10 November, nine days before launch

Grand Theft Auto VI could take more than two days to download in the UK's slowest broadband spot, as recorded by Uswitch speed tests, reveals new analysis of more than 825,000 speed tests by Uswitch.com , the service helping households compare, switch and control their bills.

Pre-loading, which lets gamers download the game in advance so it is ready to play the moment it unlocks, opens from midnight on Tuesday 10 November for digital copies. The 2.8 million Brits planning to play on launch day are being advised to start the download as soon as it opens, rather than leave it to launch week.

The game, confirmed by Rockstar at up to a mammoth 212GB, is one of the largest console downloads ever. At the median speed recorded in Uswitch speed tests, 71 Mbps, it could take more than six and a half hours, most of a working day.

In each of the 10 slowest areas tested, it could take longer than the nine-hour flight from London to Miami, the city Vice City is modelled on.

In Caistor, the Lincolnshire market town where speed tests recorded the slowest speeds, speed tests typically returned 9 Mbps, so the download could take more than 52 hours. That is long enough to fly from London to Miami five times, and it means a gamer in Caistor would need to start more than two days before launch to be playing when the game unlocks at midnight on Thursday. In Milton, on the edge of Cambridge, the fastest area tested, it could take 72 minutes.[1]

At the median speeds recorded, the download could take more than two days in the slowest area tested, Caistor, and roughly one to three hours in the fastest areas. A connection needs about 10 Mbps to finish within two days, 20 Mbps to finish within a day, and 59 Mbps to finish overnight.[1]

Turriff in Aberdeenshire had the slowest result in Scotland (15 Mbps, around 31 hours) and Llangollen the slowest in Wales (29 Mbps, more than 16 hours).