Yes, this offer won't change your supplier's energy bill. Instead, think of it as a refund from Uswitch for the electricity you have already used. You'll earn cash in our app that you can withdraw to your bank account, which means you will still have to pay your supplier for the electricity you use.

We'll look at all of the historical data available to us from your electricity smart meter to determine the highest usage block of 100 consecutive hours of electricity usage in kilowatt-hours (kWh). We'll pair your usage with the unit rates from your previous electricity plan for those 100 hours to calculate your earnings up to a maximum amount of £50.

Make sure the right plan details are shown on the app to get accurate earnings.