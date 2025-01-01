Switch to EDF and get a Uswitch bonus of 100 hours of electricity
- Save against the price cap with the cheapest large supplier deal on the market* from EDF.
- Get paid back for 100 hours of electricity you've previously used when you connect your smart meter - only with Uswitch.
What is the 100 hours of electricity bonus?
This offer allows customers who sign up to the EDF deal to get paid back for 100 hours of previous electricity usage on top, courtesy of Uswitch.
To claim the offer, customers will have to switch to EDF's deal and connect their smart meter to Uswitch's app.
How does the Uswitch bonus work?
Switch to the EDF deal
Go through the Uswitch energy comparison journey and switch to the EDF deal. It will have a badge saying "Uswitch Bonus: 100hrs electricity on us" attached if you have a smart meter, so it should be easy to spot.
Connect your smart meter to our app
Connect your smart meter when you switch (or ensure that you've connected it within 14 days of starting your switch) and then download the app to your phone. We'll do the rest.
We calculate your earnings
We'll calculate your earnings and they will then be available to withdraw via the Uswitch app for you to use however you like. Calculations should take around a week.
Withdraw your money
You can withdraw your money via the Uswitch app into your chosen bank account within 30 days of your switch (assuming your smart meter has also been connected).
How do you calculate my 100 hours?
- We'll look at all of the historical data available to us from your electricity smart meter to determine the highest usage block of 100 consecutive hours of electricity usage in kilowatt-hours (kWh).
- We'll then pair your usage with the unit rates from your previous electricity plan to calculate your earnings up to a maximum amount of £50.
Historical usage varies based on each smart meter, so while we may be able to access 13 months of data for one home, we may only be able to access one week for another. If there isn’t sufficient smart meter history, we’ll pay an average amount instead, per our terms and conditions. Where possible, this will be personalised using the data we have available from your smart meter.
The amount we calculate will be added to your earnings in the Uswitch app, ready to withdraw directly to your bank once it becomes available.
Got more questions?
Here are all the questions we’ve received about the 100 hours of electricity bonus.
Who can sign up to this offer?
Anyone can sign up to this offer as long as they switch to the EDF deal and they have a smart meter that can connect to the Uswitch app.
Do I need a smart meter to get this offer?
Yes, eligibility requires a smart meter that can share usage data with the Uswitch app. You’ll need to connect your meter within 14 days of starting your switch to claim this offer. Make sure to download the Uswitch app to be able to withdraw your earnings from this offer directly to your bank.
How do I connect my smart meter?
Connecting your smart meter is easy, secure and takes less than two minutes.
Use the code from your smart meter’s in-home display unit, or connect using your bank card number to instantly access Power Hours and other great offers and insights. Check out our smart meter connection guide for step-by-step instructions.
Do I still have to pay my EDF energy bill?
Yes, this offer won't change your supplier's energy bill. Instead, think of it as a refund from Uswitch for the electricity you have already used. You'll earn cash in our app that you can withdraw to your bank account, which means you will still have to pay your supplier for the electricity you use.
We'll look at all of the historical data available to us from your electricity smart meter to determine the highest usage block of 100 consecutive hours of electricity usage in kilowatt-hours (kWh). We'll pair your usage with the unit rates from your previous electricity plan for those 100 hours to calculate your earnings up to a maximum amount of £50.
Make sure the right plan details are shown on the app to get accurate earnings.
Will this offer pay me back for future electricity use?
No. This offer is based on the historical usage data from your smart meter and will not remove charges from future bills, reduce future electricity bills or pay you back for future electricity usage.
What are pending earnings?
Pending earnings are any earnings that are not yet available to withdraw, or not yet calculated.
After successfully connecting your smart meter to your Uswitch account, your earnings should be calculated and viewable in the app in around a week. If there’s a delay retrieving your smart meter data, this may take longer. Once calculated, pending earnings for the 100 electricity hours offer will become available to withdraw within 30 days of your switch.
No need to contact us - we'll notify you once they are ready.
Why does the app say my "earnings are still calculating"?
After successfully connecting your smart meter to your Uswitch account, your earnings should be calculated and viewable in the app in around a week. If there’s a delay retrieving your smart meter data, this may take longer. No need to contact us - we'll notify you once they are ready.
What are available earnings?
Available earnings is all confirmed switch cashback or Power Hours earnings that you haven't been paid yet. This amount is available for you to withdraw.
When will I be able to withdraw my earnings from this offer?
Earnings will be calculated in around a week of successfully connecting your smart meter to your Uswitch account. Those earnings will be available to withdraw within 30 days of switching.
You will have 90 days to withdraw earnings.
How do I opt out of this offer?
If you'd rather opt out of the offer, you can still switch to the deal and enjoy the savings you'll receive through it. You can disconnect your smart meter in the app if you prefer.
Is my data safe?
Yes, your data is secure and encrypted at all times. We maintain strict access controls to ensure your personal data is only accessible by you and our systems.
What is my data used for?
Your data is used to set up your account, build your unique energy profile, and create personalised insights about your energy consumption. It's also used to help track your energy costs and will be aggregated and anonymised so we can compare your usage to similar households.
Is the app free to use?
Yes, we want to help as many people as possible better understand their home's consumption so they can save on their bills, so it is totally free for anyone to sign up and use the app.
*Information correct at the time of posting. Subject to availability.