Step 2: Enter the code into the Uswitch app

Once you have your code, open the Uswitch app and look for a button that says 'Connect now' on the home screen.

That'll take you to the right place. Enter your 16 digit code when prompted, or use the scan functionality if your in-home display unit has a barcode.

Remember, we only need the numbers and letters and you don’t have to enter any dashes.

Step 3: Wait for your insights

You should see a confirmation screen once it’s connected.

Then your insights will be ready within 48 hours. It takes us a little while to check everything’s correct and start populating your personalised view.

If you’re still not seeing any data after 48 hours, send us a message through the app and we can help.

Troubleshooting

Smart meter not connecting

If you can’t connect your smart meter, try the following:

Check you're definitely using a GUID, EUI or MAC code from your in-home display

Check your postcode is correct

Try to reconnect in an hour

Some first generation smart meters cannot connect to our app. We’re sorry we can’t help you in this case, but our app still has plenty of tools to help you save on your household bills.

Incorrect energy plan information

Your energy plan details may be incorrect if the central database has not been updated since you switched. But you can update your details within the Setting section of the app.

Getting in touch

If you have any questions about connecting your smart meter, get in touch with us via the app and we'll do our best to help.