Key takeaways
- We just need the code from your in-home display unit to connect to your smart meter.
- Connecting your smart meter won’t impact your readings or data. We only get read-only access to help you better understand your usage.
- Your data is safe and secure. You can disconnect your smart meter from our app at any time.
Step 1: Find the code from your in-home display unit
To connect to our app, we just need the code from your in-home display unit. This is the small box that’s separate from your smart meter.
- Look for a GUID, EUI or MAC number
- It usually has 16 characters and letters
- Example code - GUID: 0A-B1-C2-34-56-78-D9-00
Where to find your code
Depending on the type of in-home display unit you have, you’ll find your code in different places. Try looking:
- On a label on the device, most commonly on the bottom
- Inside the battery compartment, by removing the battery cover on the back of the display
- Within the device Menu. You may need to go to your Settings or About section. Look for ‘IHD information’.
Step 2: Enter the code into the Uswitch app
Once you have your code, open the Uswitch app and look for a button that says 'Connect now' on the home screen.
That'll take you to the right place. Enter your 16 digit code when prompted, or use the scan functionality if your in-home display unit has a barcode.
Remember, we only need the numbers and letters and you don’t have to enter any dashes.
Step 3: Wait for your insights
You should see a confirmation screen once it’s connected.
Then your insights will be ready within 48 hours. It takes us a little while to check everything’s correct and start populating your personalised view.
If you’re still not seeing any data after 48 hours, send us a message through the app and we can help.
Troubleshooting
Smart meter not connecting
If you can’t connect your smart meter, try the following:
- Check you're definitely using a GUID, EUI or MAC code from your in-home display
- Check your postcode is correct
- Try to reconnect in an hour
Some first generation smart meters cannot connect to our app. We’re sorry we can’t help you in this case, but our app still has plenty of tools to help you save on your household bills.
Incorrect energy plan information
Your energy plan details may be incorrect if the central database has not been updated since you switched. But you can update your details within the Setting section of the app.
Getting in touch
If you have any questions about connecting your smart meter, get in touch with us via the app and we'll do our best to help.