25 hours of free electricity
What is 25 hours of free electricity?
We’re giving our customers 25 hours of free electricity across 5 weekends this November.
This exclusive offer is part of our Power Hours scheme, where you can earn with your smart meter year-round.
To get this offer, all you have to do is connect your smart meter and sign up to Power Hours with the Uswitch app by 31 October.
How can I get this offer?
Anyone with a working smart meter can take part. Simply download the Uswitch app, connect your smart meter and sign up to Power Hours when prompted.
- Get notified when to choose your 5-hour time slot each week
- Choose your times in the app
- Take part by shifting your electricity usage to your chosen time slot
- Your results will be calculated within a few days.
Make sure to opt into emails and push notifications for a heads up.
How do I choose my free hour time slots?
For each weekend in November you'll be able to select a time slot for either Saturday or Sunday, from 7am-12pm or 12pm-5pm.
We'll let you know when it's time to choose your new slots. Once chosen each week, time slots cannot be changed.
Will Uswitch run more free electricity sessions?
We hope to! We’re constantly looking for ways to help our customers earn more with their smart meter with year-round offers from Power Hours.
Remember to opt into emails and push notifications to be the first to hear about our new offers.
Other FAQs
Who can sign up?
Anyone with a working electricity smart meter can sign up, regardless of which energy provider you're with.
How do you calculate my earnings?
We use the kWh usage data from your smart meter to calculate how much you’ve used in your chosen time slot. Then pair that with the unit rates from your electricity plan to calculate your earnings.
Not all smart meters update plan names when your switch supplier or change energy plans. Make sure the right plan details are shown on the app to get accurate earnings.
We’ll add any calculated earnings to your total, ready to withdraw from the Uswitch app.
Why are my earnings still calculating?
After your session takes place, we try our best to share your results within a few days. If there’s a delay retrieving your smart meter data, this may take longer.
Sometimes there are technical issues meaning we cannot receive your smart meter data for certain time periods. When this happens we will do what we can to try and retrieve them, but your calculations may take several weeks.
How do I opt out of the offer?
You'll find a link to opt out of the offer on the 25 hours free electricity screen in the Uswitch app.