What are Reduce and Earn sessions?

With our Power Hours scheme, you can access exclusive Reduce and Earn sessions. This replaces our previous Money Back sessions.

These sessions allow you to earn cash by using less electricity during specified hours – usually when the grid is at its busiest.

We'll pay you for every kilowatt-hour (kWh) you save compared to your normal usage, and you get to keep 100% of what you earn.

All you have to do is sign up in our app and join sessions when they pop up.

Run as part of the NESO Demand Flexibility Service.