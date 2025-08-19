iPhone 17 Air deals

The iPhone 17 Air is tipped to be the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever made, designed for those who want cutting-edge performance in a lightweight, ultra-slim frame. Sitting between the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro, the Air looks set to offer a balance of style, size, and power.

While the iPhone 17 Air hasn't arrived yet

Rumoured pricing

Leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Air will sit just below the Pro in price, with a launch starting point somewhere between the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro, rumoured to be around £950. One thing is for sure: expect higher pricing than the outgoing “Plus” models, which Apple is said to be discontinuing.

Design and display

The Air is all about design. Reports claim it will measure around 6.6 inches, making it larger than the base iPhone 17 but slimmer and lighter than the Pro models. Apple is said to be working on the thinnest chassis ever for an iPhone, using new materials to keep it lightweight while still durable.