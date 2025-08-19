iPhone 17 Air deals
Searching for the latest iPhone 17 Air deals? You’re in the right spot. Apple hasn’t unveiled the Air just yet, but once preorders open, this page will bring together the top pay-monthly offers from the UK’s biggest networks, making it easy to find the right contract for you.
iPhone 17 Air: everything we know so far
The iPhone 17 Air is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about models in Apple’s 2025 lineup. Rumoured to replace the outgoing “Plus” range, the Air is expected to combine a larger display with a slimmer, lighter design — making it the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever produced.
Positioned between the standard iPhone 17 and the high-end Pro models, it looks set to balance style, performance, and price in a way that could make it a standout choice for many buyers.
Display
6.3-inch OLED, 120Hz, refresh rate
Design
Slim 5.5mm chassis, making it significantly thinner than the current Pro models
Cameras
Possibly one camera, which would likely be a 48-megapixel
Price
Around £950
Rumoured pricing
Leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Air will sit just below the Pro in price, with a launch starting point somewhere between the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro, rumoured to be around £950. One thing is for sure: expect higher pricing than the outgoing “Plus” models, which Apple is said to be discontinuing.
Design and display
The Air is all about design. Reports claim it will measure around 6.6 inches, making it larger than the base iPhone 17 but slimmer and lighter than the Pro models. Apple is said to be working on the thinnest chassis ever for an iPhone, using new materials to keep it lightweight while still durable.
Camera and performance
Early rumours suggest the iPhone 17 Air will share much of its camera hardware with the standard iPhone 17, but with some Pro-inspired enhancements. Expect a dual-lens system optimised for everyday photography, paired with the new A19 chip for smooth, efficient performance.
When to expect iPhone 17 Air deals
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 Air in September 2025, alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup. Preorders are likely to open shortly after the announcement, with deals going live from all major UK networks. Keep this page bookmarked to compare the best iPhone 17 Air deals the moment they drop.