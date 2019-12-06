Sky Mobile international roaming FAQ

From 1st June 2017, Sky Mobile customers can use their UK data, calls and texts allowances in 36 overseas destinations for no extra charge.

Which locations are covered with roaming at no extra charge on Sky Mobile?

Locations where you can roam for no extra charge with Sky Mobile's Roaming Passport scheme are:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cyprus

Cyprus (Northern)

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland (Republic of)

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Azores (Portugal)

Madeira (Portugal)

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Canary Islands

Gibraltar

Iceland

Liechtenstein

Norway

Reunion

It’s worth noting that for customers with Unlimited Calls and Texts, all calls and texts made to landlines and mobiles within the EU/EEA (including to the UK or other countries in the EU/EEA) are included.

What about Sky Mobile pay as you go customers?

Pay as you go customers will be charged for texts and calls at the same rate as they are in the UK.

What is Sky Mobile's fair usage policy?

Luckily, Sky Mobile doesn't impose any fair usage policy for EU roaming at the moment.

So, you can go ahead and use your monthly data allowance in any of the countries listed above, safe in the knowledge that it won't cost you any more than it would in the UK.