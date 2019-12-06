 logo-rebrandphone Skip to main content
  1. Uswitch.com
  3. Guides
  4. Sky Mobile international roaming FAQ

Uswitch Mobiles

All articles

Sky Mobile international roaming FAQ

Last updated: 06 December 2019

From 1st June 2017, Sky Mobile customers can use their UK data, calls and texts allowances in 36 overseas destinations for no extra charge.

Which locations are covered with roaming at no extra charge on Sky Mobile?

Locations where you can roam for no extra charge with Sky Mobile's Roaming Passport scheme are:

  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Cyprus
  • Cyprus (Northern)
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Ireland (Republic of)
  • Italy
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Luxembourg
  • Malta
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Azores (Portugal)
  • Madeira (Portugal)
  • Romania
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Canary Islands
  • Gibraltar
  • Iceland
  • Liechtenstein
  • Norway
  • Reunion

It’s worth noting that for customers with Unlimited Calls and Texts, all calls and texts made to landlines and mobiles within the EU/EEA (including to the UK or other countries in the EU/EEA) are included.

What about Sky Mobile pay as you go customers?

Pay as you go customers will be charged for texts and calls at the same rate as they are in the UK.

What is Sky Mobile's fair usage policy?

Luckily, Sky Mobile doesn't impose any fair usage policy for EU roaming at the moment.

So, you can go ahead and use your monthly data allowance in any of the countries listed above, safe in the knowledge that it won't cost you any more than it would in the UK.

Read next
Category: Guides
Tagged: sky mobile

You may also like

Which network offers the best perks?

Which network offers the best perks?

We take a look at the incentives and sweeteners offered by the UK’s biggest providers.

guides - 26 May 2021
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: buyer’s guide to the best deals

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: buyer’s guide to the best deals

The best places to buy an iPhone 11 today.

features - 22 April 2021
How are mobile phone networks supporting people through Coronavirus?

How are mobile phone networks supporting people through Coronavirus?

See what your network is offering to help you during COVID-19.

guides - 12 April 2021
Roaming outside the EU: A network–by–network guide

Roaming outside the EU: A network–by–network guide

We take a look at how much UK providers charge for using your phone outside the EU.

guides - 12 April 2021
Sky Mobile and Virgin Mobile gift customers 10GB of data

Sky Mobile and Virgin Mobile gift customers 10GB of data

Customers get a boost during Coronavirus.

news - 09 April 2021
Sky Mobile announces iPhone 12 deals

Sky Mobile announces iPhone 12 deals

iPhone 12 deals with loads of extras for Sky Mobile customers.

news - 23 October 2020
back to top