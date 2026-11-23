Our best Black Friday phone deals in 2026
Black Friday is a great time to buy a new phone. Operators don’t only slash their upfront costs, they also reduce the monthly fees on offer – they have to, as all the others are doing the same. So the savings are twofold.
Networks also get more generous with their perks, such as data boosts, free insurance, cinema tickets, and discounts on food, drink, and gigs. They also bundle goodies like wireless headphones to sweeten the deal even further.
We’ve scoured the mobile networks and retailers to bring you some of our best Black Friday mobile deals. Our selection includes budget offerings, mid-range handsets and flagship titans, spanning both Androids and iPhones. So whatever your needs, we can help you save money on a new phone.
Pick 1 – Best budget buy
Just because you don’t want to spend a lot – either upfront or in monthly fees – that doesn’t mean you should be saddled with a meagre data allowance and a shonky phone. Even bargain hunters shouldn’t settle for less than 10GB of data (more if you stream a lot on the go). But this deal gives you a lot more than that, plus a very good Samsung phone on which to enjoy it.
The Galaxy A17 has a big, bright Super AMOLED screen, a 50MP main camera and a large 5,000mAh battery that’s good for all-day use. With very low upfront and monthly fees, this deal would suit someone looking for a first phone, a second line or anyone wanting a reliable handset without a flagship price tag.
Pick 2 – The mid-range all-rounder
Spending a little more should get you a lot more, both in terms of monthly data allowance and the phone itself. You’ll want a phone from a big-name manufacturer, and preferably a model that’s either one rung below the top of the range, or the previous year’s flagship.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is very similar to the flagship S26, but this deal makes it about half the price. You also get a ton of data, as well as a flagship-adjacent camera system and screen. Perfect for anyone wanting a near flagship experience for a lot less money.
Pick 3 – Best Android flagship
If you’re spending a lot on an Android phone, you want a big screen, a powerful processor, a great camera and oodles of data to go with it. You should also keep an eye out for accessories, especially those made by the same company as the phone you buy, as often this unlocks extra features.
This deal gives you the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL – Google’s current Android flagship – with a huge 6.8-inch screen, Google’s latest Tensor G6 chip and a triple rear camera array that puts most rivals to shame. You also get a massive data allowance and a pair of Google Pixel Buds wireless earbuds for all your listening needs. And all for a very low upfront cost and reasonable monthly fee.
Pick 4 – An iPhone built for pros
If you’re looking for the best iPhone, you want a handset that cuts no corners. The folding iPhone Duo might have dominated the headlines in recent months, but it lacks Face ID and only has two rear cameras, whereas the iPhone 18 Pro Max is not only cheaper, it’s much better specced – think three rear cameras, a massive 6.9-inch display and a marathon battery life of up to 29 hours with typical use.
You also want lots of data, which this deal gives you. It might not be as cheap as a flagship Android rival, but iPhone discounting is always shallower than Androids on Black Friday – this is still a great deal.
Pick 5 – Save with a refurbished phone
If a current flagship is still too pricey, you can still get similar performance for a mid-range price with a refurbished phone. Just opt for a one- or two-generations-old flagship or a new mid-range model, and you could save a fortune.
Our refurbished phones have been fully restored to a graded condition, which is made clear to you before you buy. They’re fully tested and come with a warranty, so you can rest assured they’ll go the distance. And they’re available SIM-free or on contract, so you can pick which suits your needs.
But don’t hang around. Black Friday refurbished stock moves fast, with models selling out rather than sitting on the shelf waiting to be discounted further. There might be only a very limited number of a certain handset in the condition you’re looking for, so if you see a good deal, you’re advised to act quickly.
Compare Black Friday phone deals
Browse our full range of Black Friday and Cyber Monday handset contracts for 2026.