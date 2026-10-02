Our best Black Friday phone deals

Almost all mobile networks and mobile sellers are expected to participate in Black Friday 2026, so you should see a wide range of handset contracts in November.

If you’re looking for very high value deals, though, you might find those with slightly older phone models compared to the latest flagships. These handsets are still top-quality – there won’t be much difference in their performance compared to the latest models, and they’ll likely be a lot cheaper than the newest releases.

You should also make sure to check for the latest Black Friday refurbished handset deals too, as these models will feel almost identical to a brand-new phone, but often available for a cheaper price.

Black Friday iPhone deals

You can usually find lots of iPhone contract deals during Black Friday. While Apple may not run many Black Friday offers on its standalone handsets, mobile resellers that offer iPhone contracts through Uswitch often run Black Friday-specific deals on their stock.

That applies to some of the latest models, released in September 2026, as well as many older iPhone models that still provide a premium Apple experience. So expect to see Black Friday deals for the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, along with older variants like the iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 ranges.

Black Friday Samsung Galaxy phone deals

Samsung has a suite of Galaxy handsets for all types of users at many different prices. During Black Friday, you can often find excellent, cheaper deals on both its top-end flagship releases like the S26 and S26 Ultra, as well as more budget options on its A-series range.

Also, keep an eye out for Black Friday offers on Samsung’s premium foldable handsets like the Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 and their older variants. Samsung is the no.1 player in the foldable phones market and its latest releases from 2026 are further evidence as to why.

Google Pixel and other Android deals

Google’s flagship Pixel range regularly gets the Black Friday treatment in November, so if it’s been a few years since your last new phone and you’re looking for a new Pixel, this Black Friday could be your best opportunity to do so.

Other Android brands will likely be present too – look out for great Black Friday phone offers from the likes of Oppo, Motorola and many more.

Which phone networks have Black Friday deals?

Almost all UK phone networks will have a range of Black Friday handset deals available each year. As many people switch during Black Friday, their contracts also end, so networks often run special promotions to target a large pool of potential customers.

Here’s what each of the major UK mobile networks are doing for Black Friday 2026.

O2 Black Friday phone deals

O2 is yet to announce Black Friday phone deals. Check back on this page in November or sign up to Uswitch updates to learn when Black Friday offers on handset contracts become available.