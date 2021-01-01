Cyber Monday mobile phone deals

Cyber Monday is here, and that means cheap deals and big savings on all the tech you need.

Cyber Monday is a strictly online-only affair. So whilst you won’t have to trawl through multiple shops to find your desired discounts, you will have to bring your best online shopping game to ensure you don’t miss out.

That’s where we come in. Here at Uswitch we look out for you, whether it’s helping you switch, reviewing the latest products or just keeping you informed on the latest news, our consumer champion credentials have been evident for years (we just celebrated our 20th anniversary) and we know Cyber Monday is a big deal.

With that in mind, we’re going to make your life easier by seeking out all our best deals to tickle your tech fancy so that you don’t have to spend ages trawling through the internet in search of a bargain.

If you're in the market for a new smartphone, a new pay monthly deal, or maybe a switch to SIM only, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to get what you want with a decent discount on top.

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday hits straight after Black Friday, so that’s the 30 November 2020. Cyber Monday used to be the online-only counterpart but in recent years, and more so now that online shopping will likely be the main source of deals this year, the two have merged into a long-weekend of shopping.

Cyber Monday phone deals 2020

If you’re looking for Cyber Monday mobile phone deals, you’ve come to the right place. You can find great deals on smartphones from the likes of Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Honor and more.

Or maybe you’re more interested in getting a better pay monthly deal? Networks big and small like EE, Vodafone, VOXI, O2, Sky Mobile, Tesco Mobile and more all get involved with Black Friday deals and we’ll collect all our best offers to help you find what you’re looking for.

Cyber Monday SIM free deals

Want a new phone without the contract? You’ll be able to find some great Cyber Monday deals on SIM free phones. So stay tuned and you might get a great deal on a new iPhone, Samsung Galaxy or that other smartphone you’ve had your eye on.

Take a look at some of our best SIM free Black Friday deals

Cyber Monday iPhone deals

Get a new iPhone for less with cheap Cyber Monday deals. From the new iPhone 12 to last year’s best selling iPhone 11 and even older models like the excellent iPhone 8, we’ll find a range of offers and have all our best deals in one place so you can compare them easily and pick your perfect bargain.

Whether you want SIM free or pay monthly, stay tuned and we’ll have all our best iPhone deals here soon.

There are loads of great Cyber Monday iPhone deals. We've compiled some great monthly deals to help you get a new iPhone without it costing a fortune.

iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max Cyber Monday deals

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are Apple's best iPhones to date. But of course, these premium handsets usually have price tags to match. Luckily, there are some great Cyber Monday offers to help you get Apple's latest and greatest iPhone without it costing you a small fortune.

This is the best iPhone you can buy. And right now, for Cyber Monday, you can get the iPhone 12 Pro Max for £63 a month with £49.99 upfront. This gets you unlimited data, messages and minutes, as well as 5G speeds for no extra cost.

Get this iPhone 12 Pro deal on O2.

Cyber Monday iPhone 12 deals

Apple's latest iPhone is a fantastic device that comes with 5G capabilities, a killer camera and excellent battery length. And right now, you can get some great Cyber Monday offers on the iPhone 12.

O2 is offering Cyber Monday iPhone 12 deals for £50 a month for the 64GB model. This comes with unlimited data, calls and texts. And it gives you 5G speeds as well as six months of Deliveroo Plus, up to 12 months Disney+ and 12 months of Apple TV+.

This offer is available only while stocks last.

Get the O2 iPhone 12 deal

Cyber Monday iPhone 11 and 11 Pro deals

While you may find it hard to get a new iPhone 12 deal this Cyber Monday, you could still save plenty on a previous iPhone model. The iPhone 11 Pro’s incredible triple rear camera system with Ultra-Wide and Telephoto cameras could be yours for less this Cyber Monday.

Three iPhone 11 deal

Get this iPhone 11 deal on Three with a very generous 100GB of data each month plus unlimited calls and texts for just £36 a month. And there's nothing to pay upfront either.

Get this three iPhone 11 deal.

iPhone SE Cyber Monday deals

If you want an iPhone without paying a small fortune, the iPhone SE is always a good option, as it combines some of Apple's best features in a much more reasonably priced handset. And this year, iPhone SE bargains just got better with Cyber Monday.

This fantastic Uswitch exclusive deal on O2 gets you a brand new iPhone SE along with a very generous 30GB of monthly data and unlimited minutes and messages. It costs just £23 a month plus £19.99 to pay upfront.

Get this iPhone SE deal on O2.

Cyber Monday Samsung deals

Maybe you want a cheap Samsung phone deal this Cyber Monday? There have been some superb Samsung releases recently, like the Galaxy S20 FE so you might be able to get a great deal on a cheap smartphone.

If you're not a fan of Apple, you might well be looking for a new Android phone. And Samsung is the gold standard of Android. So take a look at some great Cyber Monday Samsung deals.

Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is one of the best smartphones on the market, with an awe-inspiring triple camera set-up, 8K video and an enormous 5,000 mAh battery

Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy A21s deals

Samsung fans looking for a more affordable handset that still has great specs will love the Samsung Galaxy A21s, with a state-of-the-art quadruple-camera set-up, 5,000mAh battery and incredible 6.5-inch Infinity-O Display.

Cyber Monday Huawei deals

Huawei is one of the world's biggest phone manufacturers. And it's famous for its killer camera specs, impressive battery life and fast processing power. Take a look at some great Huawei Cyber Monday deals:

Cyber Monday Huawei P30 Pro NE deals

If you’re after a brilliant phone with an amazing camera set up, then you’ll want to check out the Huawei P30 Pro NE. Its triple camera system includes a 40MP, 16MP and 8MP camera along with a 6.1" OLED HUAWEI display for a broader and better viewing experience.

Cyber Monday Google Pixel deals

If you want a phone with a good camera and a beautifully simple interface, you can't go wrong with a Google Pixel phone. And right now, you can find some great Black Friday deals on Google Pixel devices. Let's take a look.

Cyber Monday Google Pixel 4a deals

The Google Pixel 4a is Google’s low-cost handset that still packs a punch, with ingenious camera technology - including Live HDR+, Night Sight and portrait mode - it’s great for those wanting to point and shoot great photos from their phone.

Cyber Monday Xiaomi deals

You may not have heard of Xiaomi, but it's a fantastic phone manufacturer that makes high-quality handsets that don't cost the earth.

For all our best deals, take a look at our best Cyber Monday mobile phone deals.

And if you're happy with your handset, take a look at our best Cyber Monday SIM only deals table.