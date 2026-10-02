Black Friday phone deals
Black Friday is one of the best times to get a new phone contract. Networks and mobile resellers often reduce prices across the board, and not just for older models too. Black Friday deals start from early November 2026, so make sure not to miss our best offers once they launch.
Our best Black Friday phone deals
Almost all mobile networks and mobile sellers are expected to participate in Black Friday 2026, so you should see a wide range of handset contracts in November.
If you’re looking for very high value deals, though, you might find those with slightly older phone models compared to the latest flagships. These handsets are still top-quality – there won’t be much difference in their performance compared to the latest models, and they’ll likely be a lot cheaper than the newest releases.
You should also make sure to check for the latest Black Friday refurbished handset deals too, as these models will feel almost identical to a brand-new phone, but often available for a cheaper price.
Black Friday iPhone deals
You can usually find lots of iPhone contract deals during Black Friday. While Apple may not run many Black Friday offers on its standalone handsets, mobile resellers that offer iPhone contracts through Uswitch often run Black Friday-specific deals on their stock.
That applies to some of the latest models, released in September 2026, as well as many older iPhone models that still provide a premium Apple experience. So expect to see Black Friday deals for the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, along with older variants like the iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 ranges.
Black Friday Samsung Galaxy phone deals
Samsung has a suite of Galaxy handsets for all types of users at many different prices. During Black Friday, you can often find excellent, cheaper deals on both its top-end flagship releases like the S26 and S26 Ultra, as well as more budget options on its A-series range.
Also, keep an eye out for Black Friday offers on Samsung’s premium foldable handsets like the Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 and their older variants. Samsung is the no.1 player in the foldable phones market and its latest releases from 2026 are further evidence as to why.
Google Pixel and other Android deals
Google’s flagship Pixel range regularly gets the Black Friday treatment in November, so if it’s been a few years since your last new phone and you’re looking for a new Pixel, this Black Friday could be your best opportunity to do so.
Other Android brands will likely be present too – look out for great Black Friday phone offers from the likes of Oppo, Motorola and many more.
Which phone networks have Black Friday deals?
Almost all UK phone networks will have a range of Black Friday handset deals available each year. As many people switch during Black Friday, their contracts also end, so networks often run special promotions to target a large pool of potential customers.
Here’s what each of the major UK mobile networks are doing for Black Friday 2026.
O2 Black Friday phone deals
O2 is yet to announce Black Friday phone deals. Check back on this page in November or sign up to Uswitch updates to learn when Black Friday offers on handset contracts become available.
Vodafone Black Friday phone deals
Vodafone is yet to announce Black Friday phone deals. Check back on this page in November or sign up to Uswitch updates to learn when Black Friday offers on handset contracts become available.
Compare Vodafone mobile deals
Browse the full range of Vodafone handset contracts on Uswitch.
Sky Mobile Black Friday phone deals
Sky Mobile is yet to announce Black Friday phone deals. Check back on this page in November or sign up to Uswitch updates to learn when Black Friday offers on handset contracts become available.
Compare Sky Mobile deals
Browse the full range of Sky Mobile handset contracts on Uswitch.
iD Mobile Black Friday phone deals
iD Mobile is yet to announce Black Friday phone deals. Check back on this page in November or sign up to Uswitch updates to learn when Black Friday offers on handset contracts become available.
Compare iD Mobile deals
Browse the full range of iD Mobile handset contracts on Uswitch.
Does Tesco Mobile do Black Friday?
Yes, Tesco Mobile usually runs Black Friday offers during November for its handset contracts. Check back on this page in November or sign up to Uswitch updates to learn when its offers become available.
Compare Tesco Mobile deals
Browse the full range of Tesco Mobile handset contracts on Uswitch.
EE Black Friday phone deals
EE is yet to announce Black Friday phone deals. If you're hoping to keep your handset for a while longer, you could instead consider an EE SIM only deal and save on spending money on a brand-new smartphone.
Refurbished phones on Black Friday
Want to go for a recent top-quality handset but not sure about the cost? Our line of refurbished smartphones could help keep your spending down.
Not only can you choose between all of the latest flagship handsets, but you can also opt for a condition rating that you’re comfortable with, too. So if you want comparable quality at a lower price, a Grade A refurbished version of a high-end smartphone could be your best bet this Black Friday.
If you're looking for an iPhone in particular, you could save up to £211** by choosing a refurbished model on Uswitch over a brand-new one.
Why choose a refurbished phone this Black Friday?
We've partnered with market leaders to bring you professionally refurbished phones, so you can shop SIM-free for less with confidence this November.
Better value
A refurbished version of the same phone could save you up to 40%, depending on the model you choose.
Professional inspection
Each phone goes through extensive testing against multiple quality standards.
One-year guarantee
You'll get a 12-month warranty on any technical defects or faults.
Planet-friendly
Buying refurbished removes 79kg of CO2 emissions.
Would a SIM-only deal suit you better?
If you’ve only had your current handset for a year or two and you don’t have any major problems with it, then you could stand to make a much bigger saving this Black Friday by switching to a SIM-only deal instead.
This way, you get to keep a phone that you’re perfectly happy using for a while longer, without having to continue paying it off. We’ve found you could save £262* a year by doing this, and Black Friday is one of the best times of year to check.
How long do Black Friday phone deals last?
Our Black Friday phone deals last the entire month of November.
Networks often start their Black Friday promotions at the start of the month, and then gradually increase the number of deals available until the official Black Friday & Cyber Monday period. So you won’t necessarily have to worry about checking for deals on a specific date, but just be mindful that Black Friday deals can get better the closer it gets to the official day.
This year the official Black Friday date is Friday 27 November 2026.
Cyber Monday phone deals
Cyber Monday is the Monday after Black Friday, and it’s common practice for Black Friday phone deals to last until Cyber Monday. So it effectively means you have until Cyber Monday, or sometimes the week starting from Cyber Monday, to take advantage of Black Friday offers each year.
This year, Cyber Monday is on 30 November 2026.
How to tell if a Black Friday phone deal is actually good
To help you know whether this year’s Black Friday deals are actually good value, we make sure that any Black Friday phone deal that suppliers offer through Uswitch can only be labelled ‘Black Friday’ if it’s a genuine saving compared to its previous pricing. This stops more expensive deals sneaking into our Black Friday tables and ensures you’re only viewing deals that carry true Black Friday value.
Other than that, since some deals may come with additional incentives like vouchers, it’s important to check and compare the ‘total cost’ of the contracts you are considering to see which ones actually average out as cheaper over the contract period. This may be impacted by the network’s policy on annual price increases too – as some will promise a fixed monthly cost for the full duration, others won’t.
Black Friday handset deals FAQs
Should I wait for Black Friday to buy a new phone?
If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your smartphone, Black Friday is a great time go ahead. You might even be able to get the one of the latest iPhones or Samsung Galaxy handsets on a cheap deal from networks like EE, Vodafone, Sky Mobile and many other smaller networks.
Do phone companies have Black Friday sales?
Yes, all the big stores and brands get involved with exclusive Black Friday sales and often add great discounts on exciting products. Look out for cheap deals from Apple, Samsung, Google, OPPO, Sony and more.
Compare mobile phone deals
Browse contract deals for the mobile handsets on Uswitch. Choose between the latest flagship releases and a wide range of lower budget options.
*Switching from an ending 24 month handset contract to a SIM-only contract (and keeping your existing handset) could save you £262 per year, or £22 per month. This calculation is based on the price of the top selling 24 month handset package in July 2024 (Apple iPhone 15 with 100GB data) against the cheapest equivalent SIM only deal on the Uswitch site as of July 2026 (talkmobile 100GB Data £8.95 per month). See more here: Uswitch savings
**This is comparing the price of an iPhone 16, 128GB, in Grade A condition offered on Uswitch, via Back Market, at £587.99, compared to Apple's retail price of £799 for the same model, as of September 11th, 2026. Subject to terms & conditions available here & while stocks last.