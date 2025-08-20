Google Pixel 10 series: Everything you need to know

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a different beast altogether.

Because it folds open like a paperback book, it has two screens: a 6.4-inch outer display, and an 8-inch inner one that’s revealed when you open the phone. This gives the phone dual use – use it as a standard phone for simple tasks like texting or music playback, then open it up and use the big screen to navigate using a map or watch a movie.

Camera improvements on every Pixel 10 model

For the first time, the entry-level Pixel phone has three rear cameras, bringing it into line with the more expensive ‘Pro’ models. The Pro models’ rear cameras are more powerful, with a better zoom and more features like High Res Portraits and improved video stabilisation.

From a design perspective, very little has changed. The Pixel 10 has the same trademark camera bar across the back of the phone. This has been a staple of the range since the Pixel line launched, and helps mark the phones out as made by Google.

Once again the phones feature scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 2 Victus on the front and back to protect them.

There are some new colours though. The Pixel 10 has some bright colours – as well as Obsidian (black), it comes in Indigo (bright blue), Frost (grey) and Lemongrass (fluorescent yellow). Whereas the Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL are more muted, coming in Obsidian (black), Porcelain (white), Jade (green) and Moonstone (grey-blue). This mimics the iPhone range, where the Pro models are more demure than the brighter non-Pro models.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold comes in just two colours: Jade and Moonstone. There’s no black finish, which is unusual for a smartphone.

Faster charging and new Pixelsnap accessories

The Pixel 10 Pro Max supports the new Qi2 25W wireless charging standard, so should charge faster than previous Pixel phones when used with a compatible wireless charger. Google also announced a new ‘Pixelsnap’ range of magnetic charging accessories, much like Apple’s MagSafe range.

The Pixel 10 Fold could be the most durable foldable phone yet. It’s the first foldable with an IP68 rating – most rival wearables are rated IP48.

In the IP rating system, the first number relates (0-6) to dust-proofing, and the second (0-8) to water-proofing. So an IP68 rating means the Pixel 10 Fold is fully dust-tight, and will also survive being submerged in over 1m of water. For a foldable with a working hinge, that’s very impressive indeed.

All four phones boast Google’s new Tensor G5 chip. This is up to 60 per cent more powerful for Pixel’s most advanced on-device AI, along with a central processing unit that’s on average 34 per cent faster. Tensor G5 also includes a fully custom Imaging Signal Processor

(ISP) to deliver what Google says is Pixel’s best image and video quality yet.

Smarter AI features built into the Pixel 10 series

There are also plenty of new artificial intelligence (AI) features. Auto Best Take can combine multiple photos into one so you can catch everyone at their best. The Add Me feature has been improved, so you can add yourself as the photographer into even bigger groups to avoid missing out.

Gemini Live can let you share your camera in a back-and-forth chat with the virtual assistant, be it while trying to fix your bike gears or for advice on furniture layout in your front room. Camera Coach will also give you advice while you’re taking photos, so it might advise that the lighting isn’t ideal, or that you should move to get a better angle before you actually take the photo.

Also onboard is a new Pixel Cue virtual assistant. This takes information from other Google apps to help you throughout the day. For example, it could retrieve your flight details as soon as it knows you’re calling your airline, or look up your Airbnb address if a friend asks for it during a text message chat.

All four phones come with Android 16, and seven years of operating system, security and Pixel Drop updates.