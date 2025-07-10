Samsung announces three new foldable phones: the Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and cheaper Z Flip 7 FE
Samsung has taken the wraps off three new foldable phones at its Unpacked 2025 event: the Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and more affordable Z Flip 7 FE.
Samsung's annual showcase serves as a launchpad for its foldable devices, and this year did not disappoint. In addition to the ultra-high-end Z Fold 7, Samsung announced its first foldable Fan Edition (FE) model, which offers slightly lower specs for a more affordable price. The firm has launched FE variants of its Galaxy S handsets before, but never a foldable.
Want to know what’s new? Let’s go through the phones one at a time.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: the flagship foldable
The Fold line is Samsung’s flagship foldable range, and this year’s entrant is suitably well-specced.
Its screens, cameras, processor and build have all been improved. Considering the Z Fold 6 was one of the best foldables around, that’s no mean feat.
Foldables have traditionally been a little on the thick side when folded up, but the Z Fold 7 is a significant improvement in this area. It manages to be 26% slimmer than its predecessor – it measures 8.9mm thick when closed and a lithe 4.2mm when open. So it shouldn’t put too much of a dent in your pocket or bag – in fact, it isn’t much thicker than a standard, non-foldable phone.
It also manages to be lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, at 215g (compared to the S25’s 218g). Impressive.
Despite this, it actually packs bigger screens than its predecessor. The internal display has been enlarged from 7.6 inches to 8 inches, while the external screen has gone from 6.3 inches to 6.8.
It should be built to last, too. It uses Gorilla Glass Ceramic on the front, with a frame made from Advanced Armor Aluminum, and a thinner and lighter Armor FlexHinge. The same IP48 rating as its predecessor should keep it safe from spills and splashes.
In terms of cameras, the main improvement is the new 200-megapixel main camera – that’s up from 50 megapixels on the Z Fold 6. This is joined by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto snapper (both are the same as on the Z Fold 6).
But that’s not all. You also get two 10-megapixel front-facing cameras (one on each screen) – which is a slight improvement on last year’s model – and some new AI photo editing tools. And the next generation of Samsung's ProVisual Engine means it should be able to process images faster.
Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. That’s the same as used in the Galaxy S25, and is currently touted as the most powerful processor available for Android phones. Despite having the same 4,400mAh battery as its predecessor, it should last an hour extra, bumping the battery life to 24 hours.
And the price? Not cheap. The entry-level 256GB (12GB RAM) model is £1,799, rising to £1,899 for the 512GB (12GB RAM) variant and £2,149 for the 1TB (16GB RAM).
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: a phone to flip for
The Z Fold isn’t the only folding phone in Samsung’s range. While that phone opens like a paperback book, the Z Flip 7 flips open like a makeup mirror. That gives you smaller screens, but it’s also significantly cheaper than the Z Fold 7.
Like its pricier stablemate, it too is slimmer and lighter than its predecessor, yet manages to offer bigger screens. The Z Flip 7 is 6.5mm when open and 13.7mm when folded, and weighs 188g. Its internal screen measures 6.9mm (as big as an iPhone 16 Pro Max’s screen), and its external display is 4.1mm, which should be big enough to show a decent amount of information.
The outside of the phone has been redesigned compared to the Z Flip 6, so the external screen now takes up almost the whole of the cover. That screen also has a higher refresh rate than the Z Flip 6’s, which should mean less blur during fast-moving videos.
You get the same camera arrangement as on the Z Flip 6: a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. The Enhanced Nightography mode improves low-light photos, while Dual Preview lets both the photographer and the subject see how the photo will look before you press the shutter button.
The Z Flip 7 has less power and a smaller battery than the Z Fold 7, which are other compromises you have to consider. It offers 12GB of RAM, but no more for a higher storage capacity, unlike the Z Fold 7.
The entry-level Z Flip 7 costs £1,049 and offers 256GB of storage, while the 512GB variant costs £1,149.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: a compromise worth making
As we said at the outset, there’s also a more affordable foldable phone in the form of the Z Flip 7 FE. It’s essentially the same phone as the Z Flip 7, but with a few compromises along the way.
Its screens are a little smaller, at 6.7 inches and 3.4 inches, and they have slightly lower resolutions. The phone is a little thicker too, both when folded and open. The chipset is a little less powerful, it comes in lower storage options, and the battery is slightly smaller (4,000mAh to 4,300mAh).
Just about the only area that isn’t compromised is the camera arrangement, which is the same as the Z Flip 7.
The Z Flip 7 FE starts at £849 for 128GB of storage, and costs £899 for 256GB (both have 8GB RAM).
All of Samsung’s new foldables are available to pre-order now and start shipping on 25th July.
Early verdict
On paper, these phones are solid improvements over their predecessors, with better cameras and screens, more pocketable dimensions and faster processors. But of course it all comes down to how they perform in the real world, which is something on which we’ll have to reserve judgement until we’ve reviewed them.
We can’t wait to try the Z Flip 7 FE as well. The world of foldables has been crying out for a more affordable model – could this be the one that takes foldables mainstream? Watch this space…