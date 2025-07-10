The Fold line is Samsung’s flagship foldable range, and this year’s entrant is suitably well-specced.

Its screens, cameras, processor and build have all been improved. Considering the Z Fold 6 was one of the best foldables around, that’s no mean feat.

Foldables have traditionally been a little on the thick side when folded up, but the Z Fold 7 is a significant improvement in this area. It manages to be 26% slimmer than its predecessor – it measures 8.9mm thick when closed and a lithe 4.2mm when open. So it shouldn’t put too much of a dent in your pocket or bag – in fact, it isn’t much thicker than a standard, non-foldable phone.

It also manages to be lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, at 215g (compared to the S25’s 218g). Impressive.

Despite this, it actually packs bigger screens than its predecessor. The internal display has been enlarged from 7.6 inches to 8 inches, while the external screen has gone from 6.3 inches to 6.8.

It should be built to last, too. It uses Gorilla Glass Ceramic on the front, with a frame made from Advanced Armor Aluminum, and a thinner and lighter Armor FlexHinge. The same IP48 rating as its predecessor should keep it safe from spills and splashes.

In terms of cameras, the main improvement is the new 200-megapixel main camera – that’s up from 50 megapixels on the Z Fold 6. This is joined by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 10-megapixel telephoto snapper (both are the same as on the Z Fold 6).

But that’s not all. You also get two 10-megapixel front-facing cameras (one on each screen) – which is a slight improvement on last year’s model – and some new AI photo editing tools. And the next generation of Samsung's ProVisual Engine means it should be able to process images faster.

Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset. That’s the same as used in the Galaxy S25, and is currently touted as the most powerful processor available for Android phones. Despite having the same 4,400mAh battery as its predecessor, it should last an hour extra, bumping the battery life to 24 hours.

And the price? Not cheap. The entry-level 256GB (12GB RAM) model is £1,799, rising to £1,899 for the 512GB (12GB RAM) variant and £2,149 for the 1TB (16GB RAM).