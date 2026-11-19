Lower upfront costs, discounted monthly fees, perks galore to entice you to switch… No wonder so many people buy a new phone contract on Black Friday.

As one of the biggest phone makers in the world, Samsung covers every part of the market, from the bargain bin up to premium handsets. Its phones are renowned as being well-built, reliable workhorses with flagship features and outstanding cameras. Even at the budget end of the market, its phones are remarkably well-specced.

Like other phone makers, Samsung has slashed its prices for Black Friday. So whether you’re looking for a low-cost handset, a flagship, or something in the middle, there’s a deal to suit your needs. Let’s see what’s available.

Pick 1 – Lots of punch for a budget price