Our best Samsung Black Friday deals in 2026
Lower upfront costs, discounted monthly fees, perks galore to entice you to switch… No wonder so many people buy a new phone contract on Black Friday.
As one of the biggest phone makers in the world, Samsung covers every part of the market, from the bargain bin up to premium handsets. Its phones are renowned as being well-built, reliable workhorses with flagship features and outstanding cameras. Even at the budget end of the market, its phones are remarkably well-specced.
Like other phone makers, Samsung has slashed its prices for Black Friday. So whether you’re looking for a low-cost handset, a flagship, or something in the middle, there’s a deal to suit your needs. Let’s see what’s available.
Pick 1 – Lots of punch for a budget price
When you’re looking for a phone contract on a budget, look at the total amount you’ll pay over the whole contract, as in some cases, the headline figure can be misleading. But whichever way you slice it, this Samsung Galaxy A17 deal is a bargain.
With a huge amount of data for a small monthly outlay, plus minimal upfront cost, you get plenty of bang for your buck. The Galaxy A17 has a large, bright 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, three rear cameras and a long battery life. It also has Google Gemini onboard for all your AI needs, and will be supported with software and security updates through to 2031. So it can be by your side for the long haul.
Pick 2 – Premium feel for less
If you’re able to spend a bit more, you want a phone that’s a bit more advanced. The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is only very slightly lower-spec than the flagship Galaxy S26 (FE stands for Fan Edition).
Its 6.7-inch screen is actually bigger than the S26’s (though not quite as bright), it has a slightly slower processor and the telephoto camera is slightly lower resolution. But it has a bigger battery, and is a lot cheaper, especially with this deal which includes a ton of data and nothing to pay upfront.
Pick 3 – A flagship for the ages
Looking for the best of the best? You want a phone that has the latest software, cutting-edge cameras and the fastest processor around. You also want the best AI smarts in the game.
You want the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, in other words, which has a massive 6.9-inch screen, a big battery with fast charging, and a special processor customised especially for this phone range. And the 200MP quad-camera system is one of the best around. But you shouldn’t pay more for it than you need to – this deal gives you plenty of data for a modest monthly fee and a reasonable upfront cost. Enjoy.
Compare all Samsung Black Friday deals
See the full range of Samsung phone deals on Uswitch this Black Friday,
There you have it – something for everyone. But if you want to see what else is available, have a look at the full range of our Black Friday phone deals.