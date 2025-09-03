How to choose the best Samsung Galaxy A36 deal

The Samsung Galaxy A36 has been positioned as the middle child in the A series, so it is one of the cheaper handsets on the market. However, it is still important to compare deals to find the best option for you.

Using the table above, you can filter by monthly cost, data, total cost, bestselling, and Uswitch promoted to easily find a deal that best suits your needs. As a rule of thumb, if you can afford to pay more of the contract upfront, you can save on the overall and monthly costs of the contract.

Always check how much data you actually need. Our mobile calculator tool can help you work out how much you need to pay each month.

AI features

One of the biggest draws of the Galaxy A36 is the additional AI features Samsung is bringing to its midrange phones. While AI tools have become standard on other devices like the Pixel 9 series and the iPhone 16e, last year’s Samsung midrange models—such as the Galaxy A35—only supported Circle to Search.

Circle to Search returns on the Galaxy A36 but with expanded capabilities, similar to the enhancements introduced with the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year. As before, you can search for anything by long-pressing the navigation bar and tapping or circling what you want more information about. However, now the tool can recognise phone numbers, URLs, and email addresses, as well as identify songs and provide details about the title and artist.

Other AI features are all about making your photos look better with less effort. The My Filter tool lets you create your own custom filters by taking the colours and styles from a photo you like and applying them to other pictures. The Object Eraser tool is great for tidying up your shots—you can easily remove unwanted people or objects, kind of like Google’s Magic Eraser.

The Galaxy A36 also gets an exclusive AI trick called Edit Suggest, which looks at your photos and suggests ways to improve them. But unlike the pricier Galaxy A56, it doesn’t have the Best Face feature, which lets you swap in different facial expressions for up to five people in a shot—so no fixing closed eyes or awkward smiles in the photos that you snap.

Design and display

This year, Samsung is giving the Galaxy A series a fresh new look, moving away from the uniform design it shared with the Galaxy S flagships. The Galaxy A36 still has a vertical camera setup, but now the lenses sit on their own little island, making it stand out more.

The A36 is also slimmer than last year’s model—it’s now just 7.4mm thick, down from 8.2mm on the A35. Even with the sleeker design, Samsung has still taken steps to consider the durability of the device. The A36 comes with IP67 water resistance, so it can survive a dip in up to a meter of water.

As for the display, the Galaxy A36 comes with a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, with Samsung promising up to 1,900 nits of peak brightness—a big step up from the A35’s 1,317 nits. That means it should be even easier to see in bright sunlight.