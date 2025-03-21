Uswitch has once again revealed its list of outstanding mobile providers in the 2025 edition of the Uswitch Telecoms Awards.
Selected through a combination of expert judges, public choice and Uswitch data, the Telecoms Awards select a range of providers who excel in different areas of the industry.
This year is no different with providers such as O2, Tesco, Sky Mobile, giffgaff, VOXI, Lebara and more being recognised.
Read on to find out the Mobiles winners from the 2025 Uswitch Telecoms Awards.
giffgaff and VOXI take the top two mobile awards
Uswitch hands out awards for a range of key industry markers, but there are two that really stand out: Mobile Network of the Year and Best SIM Only Mobile Network.
Taking the award for Mobile Network of the Year is giffgaff, being recognised for its range of great value and flexible deals as well as its community-driven approach that puts customers first.
VOXI wins the coveted Best SIM Only Mobile Network award from the previous winner, SMARTY.
VOXI is being recognised for its great value plans, strong data offering and brilliant perks, such as endless social media at no extra cost.
Tesco Mobile and Mobiles.co.uk win handsets awards
Over the past year, we have seen several top handset releases, including the iPhone 16 series, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and the Google Pixel 9 series.
Two providers have excelled in this market and have taken prestigious awards home, respectively. Tesco Mobile took the Best Mobile Handset Contract Network Award through Public Choice. Tesco is being awarded for its competitive pricing and exclusive Clubcard discounts that deliver exceptional value.
Mobiles.co.uk takes the award for Best Mobiles Reseller through Judges Choice Best Mobiles Reseller.
Our expert judges particularly praised Mobiles.co.uk for its commitment to affordable mobile deals, secure deliveries and strong customer aftercare.
Mobiles public choice winners for 2025
Many awards were decided by Public Choice, which was determined through a survey of thousands of mobile customers to find out what they think of their suppliers.
Notably, Tesco Mobile took home the award for Best Mobile Network for Customer Service. Tesco Mobile won this because of its reliable support, helpful assistance and customer-centric service.
The public also recognised SMARTY as the Best Mobile Network for Data. SMARTY offers brilliant plans at great value and flexible options for data-hungry users.
The winner of the sought-after Most Popular Mobile Network is Lebara. With exceptional value, reliable service backed by Vodafone and affordable roaming with international calls.
The Uswitch Telecoms Awards also highlight the top broadband providers in the industry. View our full list of winners for all the key parts of a broadband package, such as reliability, customer service, value for money and more.
Full list of mobiles winners
Here's the full list of winning providers in the 2025 Uswitch Telecoms Awards.
|Award
|Winner
|Decided by
|Mobile Network of the Year
|giffgaff
|Public Choice
|Best SIM Only Mobile Network
|VOXI
|Public Choice
|Best Mobile Network for Customer Service
|Tesco Mobile
|Public Choice
|Best Mobile Network for Data
|SMARTY
|Public Choice
|Best Mobile Network for Roaming
|O2
|Judges' Choice
|Best Value for Money Mobile Provider
|VOXI
|Public Choice
|Best Mobile Network for Perks
|Sky Mobile
|Public Choice
|Most Popular Mobile Network
|Lebara
|Public Choice + Sales Data
|Best Mobile Network Coverage
|O2
|Powered by Opensignal
|Fastest Mobile Network Overall
|EE
|Powered by Opensignal
|Best Mobile Handset Contract Network
|Tesco Mobile
|Public Choice
|Best Mobiles Reseller
|Mobiles.co.uk
|Judges' Choice
