Uswitch has once again revealed its list of outstanding mobile providers in the 2025 edition of the Uswitch Telecoms Awards.

Selected through a combination of expert judges, public choice and Uswitch data, the Telecoms Awards select a range of providers who excel in different areas of the industry.

This year is no different with providers such as O2, Tesco, Sky Mobile, giffgaff, VOXI, Lebara and more being recognised.

Read on to find out the Mobiles winners from the 2025 Uswitch Telecoms Awards.

giffgaff and VOXI take the top two mobile awards

Uswitch hands out awards for a range of key industry markers, but there are two that really stand out: Mobile Network of the Year and Best SIM Only Mobile Network.

Taking the award for Mobile Network of the Year is giffgaff, being recognised for its range of great value and flexible deals as well as its community-driven approach that puts customers first.