Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content
Utrack

Popular Search Terms

giffgaff and VOXI take top spots at the Uswitch Mobiles Awards 2025

The Uswitch Telecoms Awards are back. Read on to see the full list of the 2025 winners.
Archie Burkinshaw author headshot
Written by Archie Burkinshaw, Content Editor
Updated on 21 March 2025
Share
giffgaff and VOXI take the top two mobile awardsTesco Mobile and Mobiles.co.uk win handsets awardsMobiles public choice winners for 2025

Uswitch has once again revealed its list of outstanding mobile providers in the 2025 edition of the Uswitch Telecoms Awards.

Selected through a combination of expert judges, public choice and Uswitch data, the Telecoms Awards select a range of providers who excel in different areas of the industry.

This year is no different with providers such as O2, Tesco, Sky Mobile, giffgaff, VOXI, Lebara and more being recognised.

Read on to find out the Mobiles winners from the 2025 Uswitch Telecoms Awards.

giffgaff and VOXI take the top two mobile awards

Uswitch hands out awards for a range of key industry markers, but there are two that really stand out: Mobile Network of the Year and Best SIM Only Mobile Network.

Taking the award for Mobile Network of the Year is giffgaff, being recognised for its range of great value and flexible deals as well as its community-driven approach that puts customers first.

Compare giffgaff deals

Browse and compare our best giffgaff SIM only deals.

Compare deals

VOXI wins the coveted Best SIM Only Mobile Network award from the previous winner, SMARTY.

VOXI is being recognised for its great value plans, strong data offering and brilliant perks, such as endless social media at no extra cost.

Compare VOXI deals

Compare our best VOXI SIM only deals.

Compare deals

Tesco Mobile and Mobiles.co.uk win handsets awards

Over the past year, we have seen several top handset releases, including the iPhone 16 series, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, and the Google Pixel 9 series.

Two providers have excelled in this market and have taken prestigious awards home, respectively. Tesco Mobile took the Best Mobile Handset Contract Network Award through Public Choice. Tesco is being awarded for its competitive pricing and exclusive Clubcard discounts that deliver exceptional value.

Mobiles.co.uk takes the award for Best Mobiles Reseller through Judges Choice Best Mobiles Reseller.

Our expert judges particularly praised Mobiles.co.uk for its commitment to affordable mobile deals, secure deliveries and strong customer aftercare.

Compare Tesco Mobile deals

Compare our best Tesco Mobiles handset deals for devices such as the iPhone 15 and the Samsung Galaxy A36

Compare deals

Mobiles public choice winners for 2025

Many awards were decided by Public Choice, which was determined through a survey of thousands of mobile customers to find out what they think of their suppliers.

Notably, Tesco Mobile took home the award for Best Mobile Network for Customer Service. Tesco Mobile won this because of its reliable support, helpful assistance and customer-centric service.

The public also recognised SMARTY as the Best Mobile Network for Data. SMARTY offers brilliant plans at great value and flexible options for data-hungry users.

Compare SMARTY SIM only deals

Compare our best SMARTY SIM only deals.

Compare deals

The winner of the sought-after Most Popular Mobile Network is Lebara. With exceptional value, reliable service backed by Vodafone and affordable roaming with international calls.

Compare Lebara SIM only deals

Compare our best Lebara SIM only deals.

Compare deals

The Uswitch Telecoms Awards also highlight the top broadband providers in the industry. View our full list of winners for all the key parts of a broadband package, such as reliability, customer service, value for money and more.

View our Broadband 2025 award winners

Full list of mobiles winners

Here's the full list of winning providers in the 2025 Uswitch Telecoms Awards.

AwardWinnerDecided by
Mobile Network of the YeargiffgaffPublic Choice
Best SIM Only Mobile NetworkVOXIPublic Choice
Best Mobile Network for Customer ServiceTesco MobilePublic Choice
Best Mobile Network for DataSMARTYPublic Choice
Best Mobile Network for RoamingO2Judges' Choice
Best Value for Money Mobile ProviderVOXIPublic Choice
Best Mobile Network for PerksSky Mobile Public Choice
Most Popular Mobile NetworkLebaraPublic Choice + Sales Data
Best Mobile Network CoverageO2Powered by Opensignal
Fastest Mobile Network OverallEEPowered by Opensignal
Best Mobile Handset Contract NetworkTesco MobilePublic Choice
Best Mobiles ResellerMobiles.co.ukJudges' Choice

Compare our best SIM only deals

Compare our range of our best SIM only deals.

Compare deals