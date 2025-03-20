Uswitch has revealed the latest winners of its annual Telecoms Awards. Plusnet has continued its reign as National Broadband Provider of the Year, and kept hold of two other Uswitch awards in 2025.
Other notable successes include full fibre provider YouFibre, which has taken the Uswitch title of Regional Broadband Provider of the Year in 2025. Virgin Media, Vodafone, and EE also feature among this year's broadband and TV winners.
Each year, Uswitch runs a nationwide UK survey of over 20,000 broadband and 14,000 TV customers. It asks them to rate the quality of their experience with their provider across many different parts of a broadband or TV service. The results are what determine our winning providers each year.
Read on to find out all of the broadband and TV winners in the 2025 Uswitch Telecoms Awards.
Plusnet wins three major Uswitch broadband awards
Budget-focused broadband provider Plusnet took home the award for National Broadband Provider of the Year. It's the third consecutive year that Plusnet has won Uswitch's headline broadband award.
Our survey revealed that Plusnet "sets the standard with reliable speeds, great value, and customer service that goes the extra mile."
It also took home coveted Uswitch broadband awards for Customer Service and Value for Money. However, it lost its claim to Most Reliable Broadband Provider to ultrafast network Virgin Media.
This year, Vodafone won Most Popular Broadband Provider, taking the mantle from Sky who had previously held the award. We said that "Vodafone’s broadband packages combine reliability, great value and gigabit-capable speeds on CityFibre - making it a top choice for the nation."
YouFibre wins Regional Broadband Provider of the Year
Alternative full fibre provider YouFibre unseated last year's winner, Community Fibre, to become the top-rated regional provider in 2025.
YouFibre supplies ultra-reliable, lightning-fast broadband to well over a million properties across the country. Its fastest broadband package offers an average internet speed of 7Gbps, which makes it one of the fastest you'll find in the UK.
In addition to the excellent broadband connection it provides, our nationwide customer survey also ranked it very highly for customer service. So its overall experience was one UK customers found superior to all other alternative providers.
2025 Uswitch award winners for TV and technology
As part of the Uswitch Telecoms Awards, we also use a judging panel of industry experts to help us highlight TV and technology excellence among UK telecoms providers.
The group decided that EE, Hyperoptic and Disney+ have excelled in the last year when it comes to bundled services, quality of content and use of technology.
EE won our award for Best Telecoms Bundle Provider, after our judges highlighted EE's "seamless integration of broadband, TV, and mobile, innovative tariffs, ultrafast Wi-Fi 7, and expanding standalone 5G network."
Best Telecoms Innovation went to alternative full fibre provider Hyperoptic for its advanced 'Managed Wi-Fi' solution, while Best TV Content was awarded to Disney+ for the fifth year in a row.
The Uswitch Telecoms Awards also highlight the best of the best in Mobiles. View our full list of winners for essential parts of a mobile phone service, such as data, roaming, customer service, perks and more.
Full list of broadband and TV winners
Here's the full list of winning providers in the 2025 Uswitch Telecoms Awards.
|Award
|Winner
|Decided by
|National Broadband Provider of the Year
|Plusnet
|Public choice
|Regional Broadband Provider of the Year
|YouFibre
|Public choice
|Best Broadband Provider for Customer Service
|Plusnet
|Public choice
|Best Value for Money Broadband Provider
|Plusnet
|Public choice
|Most Reliable Broadband Provider
|Virgin Media
|Opensignal data
|Most Popular Broadband Provider
|Vodafone
|Public choice + sales data
|Best Telecoms Bundle Provider
|EE
|Judges' choice
|Best Telecoms Innovation
|Hyperoptic - 'Managed Wi-Fi'
|Judges' choice
|Best TV Content
|Disney+
|Judges' choice
