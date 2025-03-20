Uswitch has revealed the latest winners of its annual Telecoms Awards. Plusnet has continued its reign as National Broadband Provider of the Year, and kept hold of two other Uswitch awards in 2025.

Other notable successes include full fibre provider YouFibre, which has taken the Uswitch title of Regional Broadband Provider of the Year in 2025. Virgin Media, Vodafone, and EE also feature among this year's broadband and TV winners.

Each year, Uswitch runs a nationwide UK survey of over 20,000 broadband and 14,000 TV customers. It asks them to rate the quality of their experience with their provider across many different parts of a broadband or TV service. The results are what determine our winning providers each year.

Read on to find out all of the broadband and TV winners in the 2025 Uswitch Telecoms Awards.

Plusnet wins three major Uswitch broadband awards

Budget-focused broadband provider Plusnet took home the award for National Broadband Provider of the Year. It's the third consecutive year that Plusnet has won Uswitch's headline broadband award.

Our survey revealed that Plusnet "sets the standard with reliable speeds, great value, and customer service that goes the extra mile."

It also took home coveted Uswitch broadband awards for Customer Service and Value for Money. However, it lost its claim to Most Reliable Broadband Provider to ultrafast network Virgin Media.