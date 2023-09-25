Pros Sleek design, reminiscent of iconic Razr flip phone

Vibrant foldable display with super-smooth refresh rate

Fast charging capability Cons The speaker placement could be improved

Lackluster low light camera performance

The razr 40 is a formidable foldable smartphone that evokes the nostalgia of the iconic Motorola brand, married with cutting-edge technology. With strong design stylings, solid performance and processing power as well as fast charging capabilities, it certainly ticks a lot of boxes in a svelte foldable frame. In this review we’ll take a closer look at this latest entry to the flip phone fray, and hopefully help you discover whether it's the right device for your needs. Read on to find out! Design and Specifications The Motorola razr 40 impresses with its sleek and slim profile, reminiscent of the brand's iconic razr flip phone. The device exudes a premium look and feels sturdy in hand. The flip mechanism is smooth and sturdy, adding a satisfying tactile experience - once again delivering waves of nostalgia and a heft reminiscent of the original 90's device each time you decide to open it. The 1.5-inch external display is a useful addition that allows for quick - and infinitely customisable - glances at notifications, time, and even limited interactions without having to open the phone. It adds to the convenience and enhances the user experience - all the while created from Corning Gorilla Glass Vitus to lend reassurance as to durability, despite being subject to the elements. The elegant and refined vegan leather finish - eschewing the glossy, finger-print friendly exterior of previous iterations - lends the razr 40 a distinguished look in an selection of subtle hues.

Screen Quality and Audio Unfolding the razr 40 reveals a vibrant and immersive 6.9-inch foldable pOLED display, with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The FHD+ screen is sharp and boasts vibrant colours, along with deep blacks, which make media consumption and gaming a delight. The foldable nature of the screen adds a unique appeal and enhances the overall experience - whilst the oft-cited crease that plagues many a foldable remained refreshingly subtle throughout our time with the device. Audio quality on the razr 40 is decent. The device provides clear sound and decent volume levels. However, the placement of the speakers could be improved - understandably no small feat, given the limited real estate on such a slender device - to offer a more immersive audio experience. Despite this, the audio performance is satisfactory for most day-to-day activities. Storage, Processor, and Performance The razr 40 comes with ample storage capacity at 256GB for UK audiences, providing sufficient space for apps, photos, and media files. Users can comfortably store their files and photos without worrying about running out of space quickly, but there's no expandable storage space if the phone does fill up... The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset ensures smooth multitasking and seamless app performance. Switching between apps, browsing the web, and even running graphically-intensive games are all smooth experiences on this device. The powerful processor makes the razr 40 a capable device for demanding tasks and heavy app usage. The device handles multitasking with ease, allowing users to switch between activities without any noticeable lag or slowdown. The performance of the razr 40 ensures a seamless and enjoyable user experience in most instances, entirely reminiscent of a more traditional form factor in all aspects.

Camera and Video Quality The primary camera on the razr 40 is a 64MP f/1.7 effort that captures detailed photos in favourable lighting conditions. The images produced showcase vibrant colours and excellent dynamic range. However, in low-light situations, the camera performance could be improved as noise becomes more noticeable, resulting in reduced image quality when you need it to come through the most. The device also features a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide and macro camera that allows for capturing wider shots and close-up details. The front-facing camera on the razr 40 offers a solid 32MP punch-hole lens, perfect for selfies and video calls. The front camera captures images with good detail and accurate colours, ensuring a pleasant experience during video chats and selfie-taking. Overall, the camera setup on the razr 40 is decent and offers versatility in terms of capturing different types of shots. However, there is room for improvement in low-light situations. Battery and Charging The battery life on the razr 40 is decent for a full day of moderate usage. Additionally, the device supports fast charging, which is a significant advantage. The fast charging capability ensures that users can quickly recharge their device when needed, minimising downtime and allowing them to get back to using their phone efficiently. Pricing In the UK, the Motorola razr 40 launches at a relatively affordable price tag of £799, making it an investment for those who desire a blend of nostalgia and cutting-edge technology. While the price may deter some budget-conscious buyers, those who appreciate the nostalgic value and innovative design may find it palatable.

Final Verdict The Motorola razr 40 successfully combines nostalgia with cutting-edge technology in its return to the foldable design that put the (former) American manufacturer on the map. It offers solid performance in terms of storage capacity, decent processing power with its Snapdragon chipset, and impressive camera quality - albeit in favourable lighting conditions. Combine that with decent battery life, an impressive folding display with a super-smooth refresh rate and keen pricing, the Motorola razr 40 definitely places itself well as an affordable modern alternative, despite the decidedly retro form factor.