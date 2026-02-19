Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content
Utrack

Popular Search Terms

SamsungGalaxy S22 refurbished

Buying option: Refurbished phones
Phone condition: Grade D

Grade D

Visible signs of use - moderate scratches and scuffs

80-100% battery health

Condition labels differ by retailer. Standards stay the same.

Bestselling Samsung phones

What checks are carried out

Each refurbished phone we show goes through thorough diagnostic checks, covering battery health, screen quality, internal security, camera performance, and more, to ensure peace of mind with your device. These checks include:

Cosmetic checks

Checks for screen cracks, chips, or lifting, inspects the case for quality, and ensures all buttons, ports, and parts are in proper condition.

Battery checks

Tests battery health and capacity to ensure it meets quality standards—every phone comes with at least 80% battery life.

Functionality checks

Verifies that all ports, speakers, charging functions, locks, biometrics like Face ID, and other key features work as they should.

Protection checks

Ensures the phone is wiped, factory reset, unlocked, and not reported lost or stolen.

Why choose a refurbished Samsung?

We’ve partnered with market leaders to bring you professionally refurbished Samsung phones, so you can shop for SIM free phones with confidence.

  • Better value

    Refurbished Samsung phones can save you up to 40%, making it easier to upgrade for less.

  • Professional inspection

    Each phone goes through extensive testing against multiple quality standards.

  • One-year guarantee

    You'll get a 12-month warranty on any technical defects or faults.

  • Planet-friendly

    Buying refurbished removes 79kg of CO2 emissions.

A phone with the Uswitch powered by Reboxed logo inside of it

Get up to £610† when you trade in your Samsung

Sell your phone

†This figure is the quoted trade in offer value for a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, 1TB, in Excellent condition by Uswitch, Powered by Reboxed, as of February 19th, 2026, & is subject to terms & conditions available here.

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.