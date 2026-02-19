†This figure is the quoted trade in offer value for a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, 1TB, in Excellent condition by Uswitch, Powered by Reboxed, as of February 19th, 2026, & is subject to terms & conditions available here .

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