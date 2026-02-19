SamsungGalaxy S22 refurbished
Grade D
Visible signs of use - moderate scratches and scuffs
80-100% battery health
Condition labels differ by retailer. Standards stay the same.
- 12 month warranty30 day returns£159.49£769.00Save £609.51 vs newTrustScore 4.2 out of 5. 41,023 reviews
- 12 month warranty30 day returns£178.19£769.00Save £590.81 vs newTrustScore 4.3 out of 5. 2,702 reviews
- 12 month warranty30 day returns£187.49£769.00Save £581.51 vs newTrustScore 4.2 out of 5. 41,023 reviews
Bestselling Samsung phones
What checks are carried out
Each refurbished phone we show goes through thorough diagnostic checks, covering battery health, screen quality, internal security, camera performance, and more, to ensure peace of mind with your device. These checks include:
Cosmetic checks
Checks for screen cracks, chips, or lifting, inspects the case for quality, and ensures all buttons, ports, and parts are in proper condition.
Battery checks
Tests battery health and capacity to ensure it meets quality standards—every phone comes with at least 80% battery life.
Functionality checks
Verifies that all ports, speakers, charging functions, locks, biometrics like Face ID, and other key features work as they should.
Protection checks
Ensures the phone is wiped, factory reset, unlocked, and not reported lost or stolen.
Why choose a refurbished Samsung?
We’ve partnered with market leaders to bring you professionally refurbished Samsung phones, so you can shop for SIM free phones with confidence.
- Better value
Refurbished Samsung phones can save you up to 40%, making it easier to upgrade for less.
- Professional inspection
Each phone goes through extensive testing against multiple quality standards.
- One-year guarantee
You'll get a 12-month warranty on any technical defects or faults.
- Planet-friendly
Buying refurbished removes 79kg of CO2 emissions.
Get up to £610† when you trade in your Samsung
†This figure is the quoted trade in offer value for a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, 1TB, in Excellent condition by Uswitch, Powered by Reboxed, as of February 19th, 2026, & is subject to terms & conditions available here.
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