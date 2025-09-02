Your cookie preferences

Google Pixel 10 Pro deals

Bestselling Google phones

Until 2024, many mobile networks have increased contract prices in line with inflation. Starting in January 2025, Ofcom will introduce a ban on inflation-linked price hikes for new contracts. Future price changes will need to be set and fully disclosed in pounds and pence.

Until 2024, many mobile networks have increased contract prices in line with inflation. Starting in January 2025, Ofcom will introduce a ban on inflation-linked price hikes for new contracts. Future price changes will need to be set and fully disclosed in pounds and pence.

Google Pixel 10 Pro: Everything you need to know

The Google Pixel 10 Pro is more powerful than the standard Pixel 10. Although it has the same Tensor G5 processor as the standard Pixel 10, it has more RAM, and the cameras are of a higher resolution and have some extra features. It also has plenty of AI features, so you’ll want a contract with enough data to take advantage of everything it has to offer.

We’ve got a range of deals for a wide variety of budgets, covering operators including  Vodafone, Sky Mobile, Three Mobile, O2, Tesco Mobile and iD Mobile.

Price

  • 128GB – £999
  • 256GB – £1,099
  • 512GB – £1,219
  • 1TB – £1,449

Design

  • 6.3-inch display
  • G5 tensor processor
  • 4,870mAh battery

Camera

  • 50 MP main
  • 48 MP telephoto,
  • 48 MP ultrawide
  • 42MP selfie camera

Google Pixel 10 Pro specifications

  • Dimensions: 152.8 x 72 x 8.6 mm (6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 in)
  • Weight: 207g
  • Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminium frame
  • Display: LTPO OLED, 120Hz, 3,300 nits (peak brightness), 6.3 inches
  • Processor: Google Tensor G5 (3 nm)
  • Memory: 128GB 16GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM
  • Camera: Triple set-up: 50 MP main 48 MP telephoto, 48 MP ultrawide and 42MP selfie camera
  • Battery: Li-Ion 4870 mAh, non-removable
  • Colours: Porcelain, Jade, Moonstone, Obsidian
  • Other models: Google Pixel 10, Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro cost and availability

The Google Pixel 10 Pro launched on 20th August 2025 and started shipping in late August. Its launch price remains the same as the Pixel 9 Pro before it: £999 for the 128GB model, £1,099 for the 256GB and £1,219 for the 512GB. There’s also a new 1TB model which costs £1,449.

Google Pixel 10 Pro camera

On the back of the Google Pixel 10 Pro is a triple camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens and a 48MP telephoto lens.

Google calls its triple camera arrangement its “most advanced camera yet”. The Tensor G5 processor’s fully custom Imaging Signal Processor (ISP) promises stunning photos of all kinds in all lighting conditions. It has a new enhanced optical image stabilisation to make videos even smoother, along with modes like Video Boost (which brings out rich details), Night Sight Video (for better low-light detail) and Super Res Zoom Video (for better zooming).

The 5x telephoto lens has also been upgraded to offer 100x Pro Res Zoom for closeups from even further away (this is up from the 30x Super Res Zoom on the Pixel 9 Pro).

Google Pixel 10 Pro AI features

Google’s Gemini helper returns as the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. But this is joined by the new Pixel Cue virtual assistant, which takes information from other Google apps to proactively help you by, for example, retrieving your flight details as soon as you call your airline.

Gemini Live lets you speak to the assistant instead of type, for natural, handsfree conversations. Plus you can share your camera in a back-and-forth chat with the virtual assistant, so it can see what you’re talking about (whether it’s fixing a tap or advice for rearranging your living room layout).

Google Pixel 10 Pro vs Pixel 10: What’s the difference?

The Pixel 10 Pro has the same size screen as the Pixel 10, but the Pro’s refresh rate can go right down to 1Hz, saving battery life in certain situations. The Pixel 10 Pro’s screen is also a higher resolution, making images look sharper, and it can go slightly brighter than the Pixel 10’s.

The Pixel 10 Pro also has more RAM than the Pixel 10 (16GB compared to 12GB), making it quicker in use. And it comes in 512GB and 1TB variants, offering more storage than the standard Pixel 10.

The Pixel 10 Pro’s cameras are a higher resolution than the Pixel 10’s, and have more advanced features (like up to 100x zoom, a wider field of view, Camera Coach to advise you on how to take a better photo, and so on). 8K video recording also comes on the Pixel 10 Pro, whereas the standard Pixel 10 maxes out at 4K.

The Pixel 10 Pro comes in more muted colours than the non-Pro model, and its back is matte rather than polished. The two phones are the same size, but the Pixel 10 Pro is very slightly heavier.

How good is the Google Pixel 10 Pro design and display?

With an IP68 rating, and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, the Pixel 10 Pro should be a hardwearing phone. It has a matte back, rather than the standard Pixel 10’s polished back, and a fingerprint-resistant coating.

The 6.3-inch screen has a resolution of 1280 x 2856 pixels, which should make images nice and clear. With a maximum brightness of 3,300 nits, it’s the brightest screen on a Pixel phone yet, which should make it easier to see in direct sunlight.

How good is the Google Pixel 10 Pro battery?

The Pixel 10 Pro’s 4,870mAh battery is actually slightly smaller than the standard Pixel 10’s, but it should still last over 30 hours before needing a recharge (though this will depend on what you’re using the phone for). You can also get up to 100 hours by using the Extreme Battery Saver feature.

FAQs

Does the Google Pixel 10 Pro have wireless charging?

Yes. It supports the same Qi2 15W standard as the Pixel 10, though the Pixel 10 Pro Max supports up to 25W, and so will juice up quicker when using a compatible wireless charger.

Is the Google Pixel 10 Pro waterproof?

The Pixel 10 Pro has an IP68 water- and dust-resistance rating. That means it can survive being submerged in up to 1.5m of water for up to 30 minutes.

What colours can you get the Google Pixel 10 Pro in?

The Google Pixel 10 Pro comes in four colours: Moonstone, Jade, Porcelain and Obsidian.

What is the Google Pixel 10 Pro price range for different storage options?

The Google Pixel 10 Pro comes with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of storage. The 128GB version costs £999, the 256GB £1,099, the 512GB £1,219 and 1TB £1,449.

Does the Google Pixel 10 Pro have a headphone jack?

No, the Google Pixel 10 Pro doesn’t have a headphone jack, so you’ll need wireless headphones or a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter to use ‘standard’ headphones.

How much is the monthly payment for the Google Pixel 10 Pro?

The Google Pixel 10 Pro monthly payments start at around £30 a month and can rise to over £40 depending on how much data you need.