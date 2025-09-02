Google Pixel 10 Pro deals

Google Pixel 10 Pro camera

On the back of the Google Pixel 10 Pro is a triple camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens and a 48MP telephoto lens.

Google calls its triple camera arrangement its “most advanced camera yet”. The Tensor G5 processor’s fully custom Imaging Signal Processor (ISP) promises stunning photos of all kinds in all lighting conditions. It has a new enhanced optical image stabilisation to make videos even smoother, along with modes like Video Boost (which brings out rich details), Night Sight Video (for better low-light detail) and Super Res Zoom Video (for better zooming).

The 5x telephoto lens has also been upgraded to offer 100x Pro Res Zoom for closeups from even further away (this is up from the 30x Super Res Zoom on the Pixel 9 Pro).

Google Pixel 10 Pro AI features

Google’s Gemini helper returns as the artificial intelligence (AI) assistant. But this is joined by the new Pixel Cue virtual assistant, which takes information from other Google apps to proactively help you by, for example, retrieving your flight details as soon as you call your airline.

Gemini Live lets you speak to the assistant instead of type, for natural, handsfree conversations. Plus you can share your camera in a back-and-forth chat with the virtual assistant, so it can see what you’re talking about (whether it’s fixing a tap or advice for rearranging your living room layout).

Google Pixel 10 Pro vs Pixel 10: What’s the difference?

The Pixel 10 Pro has the same size screen as the Pixel 10, but the Pro’s refresh rate can go right down to 1Hz, saving battery life in certain situations. The Pixel 10 Pro’s screen is also a higher resolution, making images look sharper, and it can go slightly brighter than the Pixel 10’s.

The Pixel 10 Pro also has more RAM than the Pixel 10 (16GB compared to 12GB), making it quicker in use. And it comes in 512GB and 1TB variants, offering more storage than the standard Pixel 10.

The Pixel 10 Pro’s cameras are a higher resolution than the Pixel 10’s, and have more advanced features (like up to 100x zoom, a wider field of view, Camera Coach to advise you on how to take a better photo, and so on). 8K video recording also comes on the Pixel 10 Pro, whereas the standard Pixel 10 maxes out at 4K.

The Pixel 10 Pro comes in more muted colours than the non-Pro model, and its back is matte rather than polished. The two phones are the same size, but the Pixel 10 Pro is very slightly heavier.