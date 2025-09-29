Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro Review

Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro pros and cons Exceptional battery life, spanning days rather than hours.

Professional-grade sports and cycling metrics.

Display brightness excels outdoors. No NFC payment support (yet) in UK.

Limitations to smartwatch app ecosystem.

Bulky profile for dainty wrists.

The Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro arrives with a promise to blend durability, advanced fitness tracking and long battery life into a single wearable device. Building on the GT family’s reputation for endurance, the GT 6 Pro also adds design refinements, a brighter display and a wealth of new training metrics. Positioned as a mid-premium smartwatch, the GT 6 Pro aims to win over users who want real staying power and sports depth without being tethered to their charger every night… does it deliver? Let’s find out in our Uswitch review.

Design and specifications



The GT 6 Pro pushes its premium credentials with a titanium alloy case, sapphire crystal glass and a ceramic rear panel. Huawei has applied multiple protective coatings to resist scratches and corrosion, giving the impression of a watch designed to take knocks in its stride. The octagonal bezel is still present - a clear nod to quality mechanical watches - though the slimmer frame around the screen makes the face look both larger and more refined. A rotating crown sits on the right-hand side, joined by a secondary button just below it. The crown is not only decorative but also practical, giving users a tactile way to scroll through menus or zoom into maps, while the lower button acts as a shortcut to training modes. Measuring 45.6 × 45.6 × 11.25 mm and weighing 80g with a strap attached, the watch feels reassuringly solid. With 5 ATM water resistance and IP69 dust protection, it is as comfortable on the trail as it is in the gym. The build is less about subtlety and more about strength, and the choice of materials underpins that assured approach. The display is a 1.47-inch AMOLED panel with 3,000 nits peak brightness. It looks superb in bright sunlight, making it easy to glance at metrics without breaking stride. Premium touches like sapphire protection elevate it further, cementing its place as a watch intended for long-term use.

﻿Display and audio



Huawei has produced one of the brightest smartwatch screens around. Colours are punchy without being overbearing, and text is crisp. The improved brightness means that even on a glaring summer run, the information you need remains visible. Slimmer bezels improve the feel of the watch faces, giving them room to breathe and making the display pop more than before. The responsiveness is snappy, with smooth transitions between menus. For a device this focused on outdoor sport, screen clarity under any light is vital, and here Huawei delivers. Audio quality is functional but quietly impressive. Calls taken on the wrist sound clear enough, and voice prompts come through strongly. The speaker is not meant for blasting playlists, but paired with the microphone it lends the freedom to answer calls without pulling out a phone. Bluetooth headphones remain the best option for music, and pairing is simple and reliable.

Performance and software



The GT 6 Pro runs Huawei’s wearable software on HarmonyOS foundations, and it feels polished. Navigation is straightforward through swipes, the rotating crown and a secondary button, giving you multiple ways to move quickly between screens. It's difficult to avoid the fact that Huawei's relationship with Android remains...complicated. As such a lot of tinkering is initially required to get the GT 6 Pro to play nicely with devices, with direct downloads for the Huawei Health app needed as opposed to from the Google Play Store. Even then, there's a litany of approvals, menus and settings to amend to ensure that it talks to your Android device and displays all of the usual notifications consistently. Be patient however, and the GT 6 Pro manages to become quite a robust complement to your smartphone - software rarely hesitates, and the working crown adds a tactile quality missing from some rivals, although its overly sensitive nature means a slight brush against your sleeve can trigger it on occasion! Sports tracking is a clear step forward. Cyclists get virtual power metrics, estimating wattage based on gradient, speed and body weight. That means you can train to power without splashing out on external hardware. The watch can still pair with cadence and power sensors for more serious setups, making it adaptable to different riders. Runners and hikers get improved GPS accuracy, clearer altitude data and the option to import routes, with elevation previews along the way. Accuracy has been sharpened too. Distance measurement locks onto GPS signals quickly and stays stable, even in built-up areas or wooded trails, while step counts feel consistent across both casual walks and treadmill sessions. For athletes chasing marginal gains, that reliability makes a difference. On a weekend cycle through country lanes, the GT 6 Pro tracked distance, cadence and elevation with satisfying precision, logging gradients faithfully and offering a clear picture of effort via virtual power. Post-ride analysis in the app gave a breakdown detailed enough to guide the next session.

It copes just as well with lighter workouts. A steady gym visit with some rowing-machine intervals and a short treadmill run was logged smoothly, with accurate pacing and stroke rate figures delivered without fuss. The results gave a clear snapshot of effort without overwhelming with unnecessary data, reinforcing that the GT 6 Pro caters not only to athletes chasing performance but also to those who simply want a reliable record of their everyday activity. Huawei’s library of supported sports has widened, covering mainstream activities and more specialised disciplines. Skiing and snowboarding modes track vertical descent and slope difficulty, rowing captures stroke rates and split times, and golf brings course mapping and swing analysis. Swimming modes take advantage of the 5 ATM waterproofing to record stroke type, pace and SWOLF scores. Whether you’re on a rowing machine or carving down a mountain, the GT 6 Pro is designed to provide meaningful data. Health tracking is equally comprehensive, covering heart rate, SpO₂, ECG, skin temperature, stress and sleep. Huawei has added emotional state tracking, attempting to read mood through multiple sensors. Fall detection adds reassurance, automatically flagging emergencies if it detects a heavy impact. Where the GT 6 Pro does trip up a little is in the broader ecosystem. Huawei’s AppGallery is growing, but remains limited compared to Wear OS or Apple Watch. Notifications, music control and call handling all work smoothly, but the lack of NFC payments in the UK - a core function for many smartwatch devotees - is a missed opportunity. For everyday convenience, that gap is noticeable, and we remain expectant that it’s one Huawei will plug sooner rather than later.

Battery life and charging



This is where the GT 6 Pro solidly earns its reputation. Huawei claims up to 21 days of light use and 40 hours of continuous GPS tracking. In real terms, most users will see between 10 and 14 days on a charge with mixed use. That still places it miles ahead of rivals that demand daily top-ups. Charging is through a magnetic cradle, taking around 90 minutes for a full refill. It is not the fastest, but when you only need to do it once every couple of weeks, speed feels like a footnote. Charges during short breaks easily give you enough battery life for another long session. For endurance athletes or those who simply hate charging every night, this battery life is nothing short of a revelation - top marks here.

Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro UK pricing and availability



In the UK, the Huawei Watch GT 6 Pro starts at £329. The titanium silver edition is positioned higher at around £399.99, reflecting its premium metal strap and finish. That price lift underlines the difference between the bands of the standard variants and the full titanium build of the flagship model. Launch incentives make the package more attractive. Buyers receive £30 off with the code A30OFFGT6 and a free additional strap, softening the entry cost further. The Outdoor Edition bundles add more, pairing the watch with Huawei’s FreeArc open-ear headphones, which ordinarily sell separately for £99.99. The bundle also includes an extra strap tailored for outdoor training, giving owners both rugged practicality and everyday polish in one box. Combined with the launch discount, these extras amount to well over £120 in added value, a generous opening offer that makes early adoption a far easier decision.

Final verdict

