REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G pros and cons Vibrant 6.83-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

Massive 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery.

IP66 and IP68 water and dust resistance, with toughened Gorilla Glass Victus display.

Four years of OS and six years of security updates are welcome. 200MP shooting mode initially locks to 4:3 aspect ratio.

8MP ultra-wide and 32MP selfie cameras lack punch.

Pre-installed software clutters custom Android experience.



As the price of smartphones continues to climb, consumer attention is increasingly drawn to the highly competitive mid-range segment. As such, the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G offers a potentially attractive combination of extreme durability, exceptional battery life and decent display specs. However, does it meet the all-important criterion of delivering smartphone value for money? Check out our REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G review to find out everything you need to know.

Design and specifications



The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G pairs a mouthful of a naming convention with a genuinely appealing first impression. Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi’s offshoot differentiates its 15 Pro+ 5G by priding itself on being a hardy device, featuring a sturdy aluminium alloy reinforced frame and a sizable screen protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2. This makes it an ideal option for a phone built to defend against bumps and scrapes. It boasts both IP66 and IP68 ratings for top-tier water and dust resistance, alongside an official SGS certification for all-round protection against drops, bends, and even pressure. That is not to say these sturdiness credentials come at the cost of its look and feel; the Note 15 Pro+ 5G has a decidedly familiar, yet appealing, smartphone aesthetic. There is an understated flourish when it comes to design, but the centred and rounded-off square rear camera housing lends a nice symmetry to the top third.



Available in three distinct colour variants of Black, a pastel Glacier Blue and Mocha Brown, the Note 15 Pro+ offers an ultra-tough fibreglass finish and body-coloured bezels in the first two hues. The Mocha Brown model really stands out by featuring a dusky gold frame, similarly bold camera housing accents, and a faux-leather rear panel. This lends added grip and texture, alongside a shade more thickness and weight (at 208g, versus 207.1g for the others). In terms of vital statistics, the variance in thickness is just under 8.2mm for the black and blue, whilst the brown is just under 8.5mm. The device is a fairly standard 163.3mm high and 78.3mm wide. This is hardly a noticeable overall difference in the hand or pocket, but it makes a good case for opting for the latter, just due to the added character and colour lent by the tactile rear of the mocha model. We received the nondescript black Note 15 Pro+ for our review. Whilst this fibreglass finish has a nice sparkly sheen in sunlight and is undeniably practical in minimising the bumps, bruises, and fingerprint smudges of daily use, it is perhaps the least thrilling option currently available.

﻿Display and audio



There is much to appreciate in the Note 15 Pro+ 5G’s 6.83-inch AMOLED display. With a resolution of 2772 x 1280 pixels pumping out visuals in 1.5K, it delivers not only crisp visuals but vivid colours and decent contrast at up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Coupled with a 3840Hz PWM dimming rate to reduce eye strain, it is a welcome step to see the more considerate aspects of larger displays making an appearance in the mid-range sector. There is no shortage of colour balance shifts to make it a pleasure to view in all lighting conditions, and it remains smooth and responsive to operate. The display reaches a peak brightness of 3200 nits, which aims for decent visibility in most cases. However, a rather reflective sheen on the screen does mean you need to crank it up for the 15 Pro+ to remain at its most legible in the rare event of British sunshine. An in-display fingerprint sensor is present and correct. It takes a moment to register on occasion, but it remains a welcome security factor on a mid-range device. The screen supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision for a suite of favoured streaming services, whilst audio quality is serviceable rather than stellar, delivering a clear and balanced sound through symmetrical dual speakers. There are ‘boost’ features for enhancing the audio levels, but it is best to exercise restraint as the system does tend to offer a slight distortion if pushed too hard. Ultimately, it delivers where it counts and makes the Note 15 Pro+ a decent shout for content consumption.



Camera capabilities



Photo snapping is an area where the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G makes a few calculated compromises alongside some key strengths, with a whopping 200-megapixel main sensor sitting at its core. Featuring Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), photos taken in daylight are packed with detail, punchy colours, and good dynamic range. The device handles bright lighting with confidence and provides high-quality lossless crop zooms at both 2x and 4x magnification. The image relayed through the digital viewfinder when taking a photo can be a little ‘swimmy’, moving with an ever-so-slight delay when framing a subject. The lack of smooth transitions when switching magnification levels can make for an occasionally jarring experience in an effort to capture fleeting moments. Equally, there can be the occasional tiny bit of lag on the shutter speeds when trying to capture photos in quick succession. This can be easily accommodated with a bit of experience, and the resultant images impress in many cases.

A trip around Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes lent no shortage of both colourful and fast-moving subjects. The vast majority of photos were a great representation of both light and scale for some of the more imposing rides, capturing excellent detail in the cascades of water at the bottom of the log flume. Photos in Central London on a sunny day still managed to effectively capture the majesty of Buckingham Palace, the craggy detail of Nelson’s Column, and the vibrant Lego bricks of Hamleys' famous creations. Shooting at the full 200-megapixel resolution does come with a notable hardware caveat, the camera locks the aspect ratio exclusively to 4:3 to utilise the entire sensor natively. This means 16:9 or full-screen aspect ratios cannot actually be captured at this maximum resolution, and you'll spot which images are in this format throughout the sample photos below.

Xiaomi addresses the aspect ratio limit via the ProCut gallery feature, which uses AI algorithms to cleverly crop the massive images into various ratios after the photo is captured - but it may not be the primary consideration for framing at the time of shooting, so an aspect to bear in mind. These full-resolution files consume a significant amount of storage space at nearly 200MB each, making the lack of expandable memory slightly more restrictive. Opting for the 512GB storage model should be a genuine consideration for photography fans, although those bigger snaps can always be binned once more tailored images are created.

The secondary camera is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, which feels a tad underwhelming next to the main sensor, producing softer images with narrower dynamic range. Furthermore, the complete lack of a dedicated telephoto lens limits creative shooting options, marking a material concession even at this price point. When it comes to video, we are talking a ceiling of 4K at 30 frames per second - a slight shortcoming for those expecting a little more to effectively capture slow-motion footage at both the highest quality and frame rate.

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Switching round to the front, a 32-megapixel effort is on selfie duties. Housed in a standard cutout within the front display, it captures detailed self-portraits and performs well enough for video calls. Quality tops out here at 1080p at 60 frames per second, which is slightly disappointing given the importance placed on this lens for content creators. So all-in-all a fair camera array in the Note 15 Pro+ 5G, but the results beyond the 200-megapixel sensor were slightly far from our expectations, and the limitations of that core effort did deliver an overall experience matching its tier of device.

Performance and software



Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset built on a 4nm process, the device delivers highly reliable performance for daily tasks. The Qualcomm chip, paired with up to 8GB or 12GB of RAM (expandable to 24GB via digital memory), ensures capable power management and fluid navigation, firmly meeting the criteria of devices in its weight class. Thermal management is handled by a new cooling system, which utilises an extra-large surface area to maintain smooth performance during extended use and gaming. On the topic of gaming, it was a pleasant surprise to see the phone holding its own on some of the more challenging titles. Firing up The Division Resurgence saw the Note 15 Pro+ output a fairly steady 30fps on the highest graphic settings. The ‘Game Turbo’ mode kicked in effectively to optimise GPU and CPU settings to improve responsiveness and block out any distracting notifications.

The phone is well-equipped for web browsing and media streaming with support for up to Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC for contactless payments, and dual SIM capabilities inclusive of eSIM support. The use of older UFS 2.2 storage and USB 2.0 does mean that app loading times and file transfers take slightly longer compared to premium devices, but the phone more than holds its own all the same. The device arrives on Android 15 (recently updated to Android 16) and is reskinned with Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 interface, backed up by a wealth of AI smarts. This ecosystem heavily bolsters the experience with practical additions like AI Wet Touch 2.0, which maintains screen responsiveness in the rain, alongside generative tools for real-time voice translation and photo editing. Crucially, the phone also fully integrates both Circle to Search and Google Gemini right out of the box. Using the operating system daily is generally a clean and snappy experience. However, there is a fair amount of pre-installed apps and games, meaning a little de-cluttering is needed following the initial setup. With the promise of six years of security updates and support for four Android iterations, you are getting a device that will safely stay the course in terms of software upgrades, a commitment that remains entirely welcome at a lower cost.



Battery life and charging



Given the importance of battery life to consumers, we are glad to say that this is one area where the device completely defies expectations. Silicon-carbon batteries continue to be a marvel of modern engineering, fitting a substantial capacity into a relatively slim chassis with a welcome 6,500mAh effort here. It makes two full days of the most committed use a breeze, confidently handling web browsing, social media, and YouTube videos without drain anxiety. It also includes protections to provide long-lasting power even in freezing temperatures. Charging is another plus point, with support for a blazingly fast 100W wired HyperCharge option alongside 22.5W reverse wired charging, taking the handset from flat to full in approximately 40 minutes. However, UK buyers should note that the required high-speed power adapter is sold separately.



REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G UK pricing and availability



The REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G is available globally and directly from Xiaomi’s website in the UK, in two configurations. The variant with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM retails for £429, whilst the 512GB of storage model with a healthier 12GB of RAM is available for £479. Given the decidedly mid-range specs and concessions to the camera, the price is slightly higher than might be expected for a device of this calibre. It is fairly easy to find a competitor with both telephoto camera capabilities and a comparable battery for a similar price. However, current discounts see the prices for the Note 15 Pro+ 5G sitting at just £349 and £399 respectively, making it a far more compelling proposition for cost-conscious customers. Xiaomi sweetens the deal further with a generous suite of digital benefits for buyers, including three months of Google One 100GB cloud storage, three months of Spotify Premium, and a two-month trial of YouTube Premium. These revised prices deliver a highly durable experience and solid everyday reliability at an incredibly accessible tier.

Final verdict

