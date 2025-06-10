Motorola Edge 60 Pro Review

Motorola Edge 60 Pro pros and cons Ultra-bright 120Hz display.

Striking Pantone-approved colour finishes.

Impressive - and intuitive - AI integration. Camera video tops out at 4K 30fps.

Some OS elements veer towards busy, with a bit of bloatware.

With its quad-curved display, giant battery, wireless charging and a strong set of AI-powered camera tools, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro shapes up as a seriously strong all-rounder. Add in real durability, clever software and all-day-plus battery life, and it’s clear Motorola is aiming to overdeliver. Check out our review to see if it does just that.

Design and specifications This is unmistakably a phone that makes a bit of a style statement at first glance. The Edge 60 Pro’s rounded silhouette flows into the hand, uninterrupted and sleek throughout. At a mere 186 grams and 8.2 mm thick, it’s surprisingly light for something that packs so much in. It’s built tough too, with IP68 and IP69 ratings to defend itself from the elements alongside military-grade certification, and Gorilla Glass 7i up front for the screen. Motorola didn’t play it safe with colour variants, with availability in three Pantone-validated finishes: Dazzling Blue (reviewed), Shadow and Sparkling Grape. Dazzling Blue is a glossy attention-grabber, Shadow brings leather-inspired subtlety in a dusky slate hue, and Sparkling Grape walks the line with a soft, deep purple. The colours are accurate, bold and not shy about it. Each one feels engineering rather than picked from a catalogue. The Dazzling Blue model has proved both a massive head-turner and a magnet for fingerprints in equal measure, but a clear case is included to keep things looking pristine.

Display and audio The 6.7-inch quad-curved pOLED display is sharp, bright and a joy to look at. With a 2712 × 1220 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and a phenomenal peak brightness of 4,500 nits, holding up brilliantly in any light. Colour accuracy is a highlight, with Pantone-validated tones and skin shades that pop. Content looks rich and lifelike, whether you're bingeing a series or doom-scrolling in bed. Perhaps it's a sign of the times but in this flatscreen era, I did find the extent to which the display curves around the edge of the device (almost halfway down the sides) slightly distracting - video can bleed over the top and bottom and cause reflections colour vignetting on content, or proving a tad difficult to pull in the notifications bar to check the time or battery life whilst in landscape. On the flipside, those custom colour alerts when the phone is faced down are a great benefit, and seeing images cascade off the sides does create a unique feeling during use. Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos make for crisp, well-spread sound. There's no headphone jack, but wireless audio is crisp and clear, with support for high-quality codecs.

Camera capabilities Motorola’s packed in a well-rounded triple camera system. The 50-megapixel main sensor is Sony’s LYTIA 700C, with optical image stabilisation and all-pixel autofocus. At night, it holds up well with decent software handling and minimal noise. The 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor pulls a double-shift by also serving up a macro mode, while the 10-megapixel telephoto lens gives you both 3× optical zoom and up to 50× Super Zoom. Shots are sharp, vibrant and detailed in daylight even at long distances - as the standard, followed by the zoomed-in snap of boats on the Isle of Wight beach can attest (below).

Portraits benefit from the telephoto’s natural compression and separation. Around the front, a 50-megapixel selfie camera offers crisp results and supports 4K video recording. Motorola’s AI-backed Photo Enhancement Engine polishes everything to the right side of uncanny, making colours and textures look consistent and appealing.

Battery life and charging This phone is built for stamina a 6000mAh battery more than going the distance, often a fair bit into a second day without worry. And when it does need juice, the 90W TurboPower charger (sold separately) delivers a full top-up in under 30 minutes. It's an incredible feat where just ten minutes of charge - with the right adapter- can get you through most of a day. There's 15W wireless charging too, plus 5W reverse wireless charging for earbuds or other accessories. Flagship-level battery and charging, without the flagship price sees the Motorola Edge 60 Pro score top marks in this important category.

Software and performance Under the hood, the Edge 60 Pro runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, a 4nm chip that balances performance and efficiency. Paired with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, it moves fast and keeps up with whatever you throw at it. It lacks a microSD expansion port, but with that much onboard, it’s unlikely you’ll miss it. The software stays near-stock Android with Motorola’s Hello UI on top. It’s light, smooth and clean, with clever extras that enhance rather than clutter.

Motorola’s Hello UI is more than just a skin however, it’s smart, polished and quietly useful. It builds on Android 15 with a bunch of thoughtful flourishes, often landing on the right side of front-and-centre rather than intrusive. Moto AI is a game-changer here. Features like Next Move understand what’s on your screen and suggest smart actions, from creating playlists to saving dates or generating themed visuals. Catch Me Up gives you a round-up of unread notifications and messages (with varying success in terms of detail), Pay Attention helps you stay focused, and Remember This lets you recall useful details later with a simple prompt. The AI smarts stay subtle and can be as prominent as you make it, with the results rarely becoming overbearing. That being said, there was one moment of disappointment - the inclusion of Taboola news recommendations lurking in the app tray. Thankfully, it’s easily disabled, and it was one of the first things I switched off. Once gone, the overall software experience feels clean and thoughtfully constructed. Physical gesture controls like twist-to-camera and chop-for-torch, are married to digital tools like Smart Connect - synching seamlessly with Lenovo and Motorola devices for screen mirroring and instant hotspot tethering - and Ready For, which continues the classic Atrix’s Webtop connectivity (showing my age!) with a desktop-like interface on external displays for work or entertainment, the Edge 60 Pro feels genuinely like a modern and intelligent integration of AI features at the forefront throughout. Motorola promises three years of OS updates and four years of security patches, which stacks up well in this price range.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro UK pricing and availability The Motorola Edge 60 Pro launched in the UK in late April 2025, priced at £599.99 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model. Contract deals are available at most networks and resellers from Uswitch, as well as SIM-free directly from Motorola UK. Early buyers from Motorola's site can receive Moto Buds Plus earbuds while stocks last. With an RRP of around £130 and also the Watch fit being available as a gift with purchase - worth another £90 - they make for material savings for Moto fans going direct. Last but not least - and not that you'd need it given the 60 Pro's toughness - there's also an offer for a year's screen protection insurance for just £1.