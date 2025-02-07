OnePlus 13R review

The OnePlus 13R is the latest addition to OnePlus’ smartphone line-up, positioned as a more affordable alternative to the recently released (and well-received) OnePlus 13.

While previous ‘R’ series devices have seen conscious compromises to keep costs down, this year’s model marks a turning point with the introduction of a telephoto lens for the first time, alongside top-tier performance and an impressive battery life.

With a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor at its core, a 120Hz AMOLED display and 100W fast charging, the 13R aims to be yet another device offering a flagship experience at a lower price point.

Does it live up to that lofty promise? Read on to find out.

Design and specifications

OnePlus has always maintained a strong design ethos, and the 13R gladly continues this tradition with an elegant aluminium frame, off-centre camera array, and a matte glass back that resists fingerprints and smudges.

The display dominates the front - back to flat for ergonomics - and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for added durability.

Measuring 161.7mm in height, 75.8mm in width, and 8.0mm thick, the phone is comfortable to hold but tips the scales a little at 206 grams, largely due to its 6000mAh battery and metal body.

The device is available in two colours - Astral Trail and Nebula Noir - both of which exude a luxurious feel.

The Astral was the one we landed, and it definitely looks impressive, with circular grooves radiating out on the rear and giving a gorgeous reflective sheen when the light hits it right.

Water resistance? The OnePlus 13R has you covered. IP65 is more than sufficient for everyday use, equating to defence against dust and splashes, but not quite the complete submersion that we see in competition - even at this price bracket - like Samsung’s Galaxy A55 with an IP67 rating.

While some competitors push the boundaries with ultra-light materials or curved displays, OnePlus' latest is a masterclass in understated elegance, ensuring the 13R remains looking - and feeling - every bit as premium as higher-end siblings.