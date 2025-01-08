OnePlus 13 review

Few mobile manufacturers live and breathe their mantra more than OnePlus, whose latest device delivers on the 'never settle' tagline by bringing bleeding edge technology to bear throughout the OnePlus 13.

Crafted to deliver best-in-class hardware specs, a stellar display and attractive stylings to boot, the OnePlus 13 certainly starts 2025 off with a bang - setting a new standard for what to expect from a top-flight smartphone...with a price point to match.

Design and specifications

The OnePlus 13 is a stunning device to look at, eschewing strong curves for a subtler flat display and created with high-end materials throughout, very much in keeping with current mobile trends.

The design is certainly a bold one - the off-centre Hasselblad-branded camera array and distinct variants may come across as a little polarising to some, but there's no denying that the OnePlus 13 makes a true style statement upon first impressions.

Digging into the trio of available models - Black Eclipse is understated with burnished metal bezels and a dusky textured matte hue, Arctic Dawn offers piercing white with frosted glass, whilst Midnight Ocean (the model in for review) boasts a glossy frame paired with deep blue, courtesy of a vegan leather finish across the entire rear of the device.

Each has its own clear merits, with the Black Eclipse minimising marks, the Midnight Ocean’s leather lending a warm tactile feel, while Arctic Dawn showcases a more stark take on a fingerprint-resistant finish.

These looks don't come at the expense of durability, with the Chinese manufacturer continuing to take feedback onboard and pushing further - delivering both IP68 and IP69 ratings on a OnePlus device for the first time.

In the real world, this means the OnePlus 13 can more than stand up to the elements with complete dust and water resistance, including being submerged for as much as 30 minutes.

This device tips the scales at a decent 210g and a slender 8.5mm, impressing more when you consider the build quality and battery in the OnePlus 13 (more on this later).

A nearly unnoticeable curve in the body of the device serves to make it more ergonomic to hold, which is one area where the textured Midnight Ocean served will in limiting slips whilst navigating.

It wouldn't be a OnePlus without making mention of the now-iconic Alert Slider, taking price of place on the left side of the device, and flanked by a single piece volume / audio toggle and power button on the right.

In summary, the OnePlus 13 breeds familiarity in comfort and design where it counts, whilst making some interesting departures in looks and specs to make for a fresh take on the flagship smartphone.