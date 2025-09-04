Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge 256GB Titanium Icyblue
£46.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£199.00 upfront cost
£1339.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£52.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£49.00 upfront cost
£1333.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£44.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£199.00 upfront cost
£1291.00 total cost
100 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
Uses EE's Network
£36.67 a monthNo upfront cost
£880.08 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses EE's Network
£35.46 a month£29.00 upfront cost
£880.04 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses EE's Network
£32.54 a month£99.00 upfront cost
£879.96 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses EE's Network
£28.38 a month£199.00 upfront cost
£880.12 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£55.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£49.00 upfront cost
£1412.20 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£52.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£79.00 upfront cost
£1370.20 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses O2's Network
£59.00 a month£12.00 upfront cost
£2115.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
36 month contract
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.
Until 2024, many mobile networks have increased contract prices in line with inflation. Starting in January 2025, Ofcom will introduce a ban on inflation-linked price hikes for new contracts. Future price changes will need to be set and fully disclosed in pounds and pence.
Three months after the initial release of the S25 series, Samsung has added one more phone to its lineup—the S25 Edge. The Edge certainly lives up to its name, coming in at a width of 5.8mm, which, according to Samsung, is its thinnest phone ever.
The size of the phone is made all the more impressive by the fact that the device doesn’t pull any punches with the rest of its specifications. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has a top-tier 200MP camera (same as the Ultra), an all-day battery life, and all the Galaxy AI features you can find on the rest of the series.
256GB - £1,099
512GB - £1,199
Incredibly thin and light, making it great to carry around and use
Same impressive processor as the S25 Ultra
A mega 200MP camera
All-day battery life
Only two cameras
Expensive
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has one of the sleekest and most impressive designs we’ve seen from the brand. At just 5.8mm thick, it’s officially the slimmest phone Samsung has ever made—and it really shows. It feels ultra-light at just 163g, which makes it super easy to carry around, yet it still manages to look and feel premium in the hand.
The 6.7-inch AMOLED display stretches nearly edge-to-edge, delivering rich visuals and excellent brightness whether you’re watching videos, playing games, or just scrolling through apps. The 120Hz refresh rate adds to the smoothness, making every swipe, tap, and animation feel fast.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge really stands out in the S25 lineup by combining high-end performance with an incredibly thin and sleek design. At £1,099, it sits between the standard S25 and the top-tier Ultra model, offering 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM as the base model.
While it shares the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor found in the rest of the S25 range, the Edge distinguishes itself with a polished titanium build, a bright 6.7-inch display, and a 200MP main camera that outperforms the base and Plus models. However, the Edge does cut back on extras like the telephoto lens and larger battery found in the Ultra and Plus variants.
If you’re more budget-conscious, the base S25 offers excellent value, including the same processor and RAM at just £799, though with less storage and camera power. The S25+ finds a middle ground with a larger battery and more camera options, while the S25 Ultra remains the top powerhouse option, offering a five-camera array and a massive 6.9-inch screen.
If you are after style, performance, and a powerful main camera over battery size, the Edge is the option for you in the S25 lineup. It is a streamlined alternative to the Ultra, which is still a premium without going all-in on price or bulk.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge packs some serious camera power, headlined by the same 200MP main lens found on the top-tier S25 Ultra. That means you’re getting ultra-detailed shots with sharpness and clarity that really stand out, even when you zoom in or crop. It’s paired with a 12MP secondary camera that handles wide-angle shots well, and a 12MP front-facing camera that’s more than capable for selfies and video calls.
While it doesn’t offer the versatility of the triple-lens setup on the standard S25—or the five-lens powerhouse on the Ultra—it still delivers impressive results for everyday photography. If you mainly rely on your main camera and don’t mind skipping a few extra zoom or depth features, the S25 Edge gives you flagship-level image quality in a much slimmer package.
Finding the right Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deal really comes down to two key things: how much data you need and what fits your budget, both upfront and monthly. Most deals for new releases like the S25 Edge ask for around £100 upfront, which helps keep monthly payments more manageable, typically landing around the £30 mark for a good data plan.
If you're a regular streamer or social media scroller but don't need unlimited data, there are great value options offering 100GB or more per month from networks like iD Mobile, Vodafone, and Three. That’s more than enough data for most users, without pushing your monthly spend too high.
The Galaxy S25 Edge comes with all the same cutting-edge AI features as the rest of the S25 series, turning it into more than just a smartphone—it’s a smart companion that learns and adapts to you. With Galaxy AI built in, the S25 Edge can understand your text, speech, images, and even videos over time to offer more personalised suggestions and shortcuts.
One of the standout features is the updated Circle to Search with Google, which makes finding information faster and more intuitive. You can simply circle something on your screen to search, and then call, email, or visit a relevant link with just a tap. AI also boosts natural language understanding—you can ask your phone to find a specific photo in your gallery or press and hold the side button to activate Gemini, Google’s smart assistant. It works seamlessly across Samsung, Google, and even third-party apps like Spotify to help you manage your day, whether that’s adding events to your calendar or jumping into your favourite playlists.
The S25 Edge also brings smart tools for communication, productivity, and creativity. Features like Call Transcript help you keep on top of conversations, Writing Assist makes it easy to format or summarise notes, and Drawing Assist lets you explore creative ideas by combining sketches, text, and image prompts.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge comes with a 3,900mAh battery, which is a bit smaller than what you’ll find in most flagship phones these days. That said, thanks to Samsung’s software optimisation and a power-efficient processor, it should still comfortably get you through a full day with regular use.
The 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate can use up more power, especially if you’re streaming or gaming a lot, but for everyday tasks like browsing, messaging, and social media, the battery should hold up well. Plus, if you do run low, the fast charging support means you can top up quickly and get back on the go without much waiting around. It’s not the best battery around, but it’s more than capable for most users.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was officially unveiled on 13th May 2025 during the Galaxy Unpacked event. Pre-orders opened the same day and ran until its official UK release on 30th May.
Yes you can compare a range of deals for other mobile phones on Uswitch, including the iPhone 16 series, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the Google Pixel 9 series.
Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is fully 5G-ready, so you can enjoy faster download speeds and smoother streaming on supported networks.
Yes, it does. The S25 Edge supports fast charging via a 25W wired charger, giving you up to 50% battery in around 30 minutes—perfect for quick top-ups when you’re short on time.
Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge does support eSIM technology. This means you can use a digital SIM card instead of a physical one to make switching to a new deal even eaiser. You can use both an eSIM and a physical SIM card at the same time on the device.