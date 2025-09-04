The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs S25 vs S25+ vs S25 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge really stands out in the S25 lineup by combining high-end performance with an incredibly thin and sleek design. At £1,099, it sits between the standard S25 and the top-tier Ultra model, offering 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM as the base model.

While it shares the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor found in the rest of the S25 range, the Edge distinguishes itself with a polished titanium build, a bright 6.7-inch display, and a 200MP main camera that outperforms the base and Plus models. However, the Edge does cut back on extras like the telephoto lens and larger battery found in the Ultra and Plus variants.

If you’re more budget-conscious, the base S25 offers excellent value, including the same processor and RAM at just £799, though with less storage and camera power. The S25+ finds a middle ground with a larger battery and more camera options, while the S25 Ultra remains the top powerhouse option, offering a five-camera array and a massive 6.9-inch screen.

If you are after style, performance, and a powerful main camera over battery size, the Edge is the option for you in the S25 lineup. It is a streamlined alternative to the Ultra, which is still a premium without going all-in on price or bulk.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge camera?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge packs some serious camera power, headlined by the same 200MP main lens found on the top-tier S25 Ultra. That means you’re getting ultra-detailed shots with sharpness and clarity that really stand out, even when you zoom in or crop. It’s paired with a 12MP secondary camera that handles wide-angle shots well, and a 12MP front-facing camera that’s more than capable for selfies and video calls.

While it doesn’t offer the versatility of the triple-lens setup on the standard S25—or the five-lens powerhouse on the Ultra—it still delivers impressive results for everyday photography. If you mainly rely on your main camera and don’t mind skipping a few extra zoom or depth features, the S25 Edge gives you flagship-level image quality in a much slimmer package.