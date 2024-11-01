Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content

Popular Search Terms

Phone colour backPhone colour front

Google Pixel 9 deals

Bestselling Google phones

List of Pixel 9 deals

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

  1. Google Pixel 9 128GB Peony

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £28.99 a month£49.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%.

    £744.76 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Best Network for Data
    via iD Mobile

  2. Google Pixel 9 128GB Peony

    Three Mobile

    £36.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £864.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  3. Google Pixel 9 128GB Peony

    Three Mobile

    £12.00 a month£489.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £777.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  4. Google Pixel 9 128GB Peony

    Vodafone

    £37.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £888.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  5. Google Pixel 9 128GB Peony

    Three Mobile

    £31.00 a month£89.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £833.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  6. Google Pixel 9 128GB Peony

    Vodafone

    £36.00 a month£9.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £873.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  7. Google Pixel 9 128GB Peony

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £25.99 a month£29.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%.

    £652.76 total cost

    500 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Data rollover
    via Mobiles.co.uk

  8. Google Pixel 9 128GB Peony

    Three Mobile

    £35.00 a month£29.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £869.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  9. Google Pixel 9 128GB Peony

    Three Mobile

    £26.00 a month£195.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £819.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  10. Google Pixel 9 128GB Peony

    Vodafone

    £26.00 a month£205.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £829.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers
Can't find what you're looking for?

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

Please note: Mobile networks may increase monthly prices in line with the retail or consumer price index each year during the length of your contract. Please refer to individual network's terms and conditions before signing up.

Our guides

Transferring your number guide young man on his mobile phone
PAC Codes | How to keep and transfer your old numberFind out how to transfer your old mobile number to your new handset. Save yourself the nee ..
Mobile data allowance guide - woman at home using her mobile phone shopping onlie
How much mobile data do you need? Data allowance, explainedAll you need to know about data allowances on your phone. We help you work out how much da ..
Woman comparing mobiles - How to switch phone providers
How to switch mobile phone providersSwitching phone providers? You don't have to compare every deal yourself. We do the work f ..

Google Pixel 9 specifications

  • Dimensions: 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm (6.02 x 2.83 x 0.33 in)
  • Weight: 198g
  • Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminium frame
  • Display: OLED, 120Hz, 2700 nits (peak brightness)
  • Resolution: 1080 x 2424 pixels
  • Processor: Google Tensor G4 (4 nm)
  • Memory: 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
  • Main camera: Dual set-up 50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31", 48 MP, f/1.7 (ultrawide)
  • Selfie camera: 10.5 MP, f/2.2, 20mm (ultrawide)
  • Battery: Li-Ion 4700 mAh, non-removable
  • Colours: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony
  • Starting price: £799

Pros and cons of Google Pixel 9

Pros:

  • Great range of new AI features
  • Larger battery
  • Shares features with the Pro and Pro XL model
  • Fast Tensor G4 processor

Cons:

  • £100 price increase compared to Pixel 8
  • Launching with Android 14

Google Pixel 9 camera

The Pixel 9 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide lens. Surprisingly, the Pixel 9 cameras match the more expensive Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL models, which is unusual since the lower-priced versions usually don't share identical camera hardware.

The set-up doesn't include a dedicated telephoto lens, but it does include zooming capabilities, thanks to advanced image processing. It also has a 10.5MP front-facing camera for selfies. You can easily level up your photography game with the Pixel 9, which offers a range of editing features that rival its Pro counterparts.

One of the new AI camera features, ‘Add Me,’ allows you to take a group photo and add yourself in afterwards by combining two photos so that it appears as if both people are standing right next to each other.

Another feature is the ‘Reimagine’ feature in Google’s Magic Editor, which does what it says on the tin by allowing you to change a photo by adding objects or erasing/moving parts of the image.

What are the new Google Pixel 9 AI features?

In what has been a big year for AI smartphones following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy Z series, Google has thrown its hat in the ring by putting AI at the forefront of the Pixel 9 series launch.

Google has included a wide range of AI features in the Pixel 9 model, including:

  • Multimodal Gemini Nano - Fully on-device AI model, giving you access to features offline like Pixel Recorder or Gboard’s smart replies.

  • Gemini Assistant - An upgraded version of Google Assitant, Gemini Assitant can help you check if you are free to attend an event by taking a photo of the event poster.

  • Pixel Weather AI summary - Alongside a dedicated weather app, AI summaries contextualise the day by letting you know if you need an umbrella or something warm to wear.

  • Google Keep Magic Lists - The Keep Notes app can break down what you buy for a particular recipe or what you need for an upcoming trip, alongside your usual reminders.

  • Pixel screenshots - Google has made a dedicated space for screenshots, where through the use of AI, you can search for information you may have forgotten if you didn’t note it down.

  • Call Notes - The Pixel 9 can transcribe and summarise your phone calls to ensure you don’t forget any important details. It's worth noting that the other user is notified if this feature is in use.

Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: What's the difference?

Despite it being less than a year since the launch of the Google Pixel 8 in October 2023, the Pixel 9 has been handed several notable upgrades. Design-wise, the side-to-side camera strip is no longer connected with the side frame, and a mostly flat design replaces the Pixel 8’s slightly curved design. The Pixel 9 shares the 8’s IP68 water and dust resistance, allowing for submersion of up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes.

The Pixel 9 has been given a minor display size increase to 6.3 inches (the same as the Pixel 7), up from 6.2. The bigger display increase comes with the better brightness capabilities, which have increased to 2,700-nit peak brightness from 2000-nit in the Pixel 8.

Aside from the jump to a G4 processor from the G3, the Pixel has also seen an increase in RAM to 12GB from 8GB to help with AI’s tasking requirements. Pixel 8 and 9 run on Android 14 for now, but both will be upgraded to Android 15 when released.

The main camera remains the same 50MP found on the Pixel 8, but the Pixel 9 comes with a new 48MP ultra-wide camera, which finally improves the 12MP one found in its predecessor. The majority of camera improvements are found in the AI features mentioned above.

Another big improvement is the Pixel 9 battery upgrade, which arrives with a solid 4,700mAh battery, an upgrade of the Pixel 8’s 4,575mAh. In terms of charging, things aren't any different. Both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 9 support 27W of wired charging.

How good is the Google Pixel 9 design and display?

The Google Pixel 9 has the durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back and front, polished glass on the rear, and a metal frame. It is also slimmer but slightly heavier (198g) than the Pixel 8 (187g).

The Google Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 60 to 120Hz. Depending on the need, it can reach up to 2700-nit peak brightness.

How good is the Google Pixel 9 battery?

As mentioned above, the Pixel 9 matches the battery size of the Pro model and has received an upgrade from the Pixel 8. Google claims the 4700 mAh battery will keep you powered for over 24 hours and up to 100-hour battery life.

No need to worry about a lengthy recharge time either, using a Google 45 W USB-C charger, you can expect up to 55% charge in about 30 minutes.

Google Pixel 9 contract options on Uswitch

On Uswitch, you can compare a range of great Google Pixel 9 deals from providers such as Vodafone, Sky Mobile, Three Mobile, O2 and iD Mobile.

Choosing the right contract depends on how much data you need/want each month and how much you can pay upfront.

For a cheaper monthly payment, you will often need to pay more upfront, and the overall cost can be reduced by avoiding high data or unlimited data deals.

The table above has a range of deals, including offers with unlimited data and low monthly and low or zero upfront costs.

Author: Archie Burkinshaw Last updated: 2 September 2024

FAQs

Does the Google Pixel 9 have fast wireless charging?

The Pixel 9 does support fast wireless charging. However, if you want faster charging, you'll need to invest in an official Google Pixel Stand—or make do with a wired USB-C charger.

Is the Google Pixel 9 waterproof?

The Google Pixel 9 isn’t officially waterproof, but it does have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, meaning you can submerge it in up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes.

Does the Google Pixel 9 support dual-SIM and eSIM?

Yes, the Google Pixel 9 series supports both eSIM and physical SIM cards and has dual-SIM capabilities.

What colours can you get the Google Pixel 9 in?

The Google Pixel 9 is available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen & Peony colours.

What is the Google Pixel 9 price range for different storage options?

The Google Pixel 9 is available with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. The 128 GB version costs £799, and the 256 GB £899. Google currently has a pre-order offer until September 5th, listing the 256 GB storage size for £799.

Does the Google Pixel 9 have a headphone jack?

No, none of the Pixel 9 Series come with a headphone jack.

Does the Google Pixel 9 come with any additional accessories?

The Pixel 9 comes with a USB0C to USB-C cable, a SIM tray ejector and a Quick Switch adapter. Any other accessories, such as a case, will have to be bought separately.

How much is the monthly payment for the Google Pixel 9?

Depending on your upfront payment and the data you need, monthly costs can start at as low as £14.99 and rise to over £50. The cheapest total lowest cost is around £750 spread over 24 months.

Where can I find other mobile phone deals on Uswitch?

In addition to Google Pixel deals, you can find plenty of other deals for phones like the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the Google Pixel 9 Pro on our mobile phones deals page.

For more information about the best smartphones around, see our mobile phone reviews page.