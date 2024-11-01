Google Pixel 9 specifications

Dimensions: 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm (6.02 x 2.83 x 0.33 in)

Weight: 198g

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus 2), aluminium frame

Display: OLED, 120Hz, 2700 nits (peak brightness)

Resolution: 1080 x 2424 pixels

Processor: Google Tensor G4 (4 nm)

Memory: 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM

Main camera: Dual set-up 50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31", 48 MP, f/1.7 (ultrawide)

Selfie camera: 10.5 MP, f/2.2, 20mm (ultrawide)

Battery: Li-Ion 4700 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony

Starting price: £799

Pros and cons of Google Pixel 9

Pros:

Great range of new AI features

Larger battery

Shares features with the Pro and Pro XL model

Fast Tensor G4 processor

Cons:

£100 price increase compared to Pixel 8

Launching with Android 14

Google Pixel 9 camera

The Pixel 9 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide lens. Surprisingly, the Pixel 9 cameras match the more expensive Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL models, which is unusual since the lower-priced versions usually don't share identical camera hardware.

The set-up doesn't include a dedicated telephoto lens, but it does include zooming capabilities, thanks to advanced image processing. It also has a 10.5MP front-facing camera for selfies. You can easily level up your photography game with the Pixel 9, which offers a range of editing features that rival its Pro counterparts.

One of the new AI camera features, ‘Add Me,’ allows you to take a group photo and add yourself in afterwards by combining two photos so that it appears as if both people are standing right next to each other.

Another feature is the ‘Reimagine’ feature in Google’s Magic Editor, which does what it says on the tin by allowing you to change a photo by adding objects or erasing/moving parts of the image.

What are the new Google Pixel 9 AI features?

In what has been a big year for AI smartphones following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy Z series, Google has thrown its hat in the ring by putting AI at the forefront of the Pixel 9 series launch.

Google has included a wide range of AI features in the Pixel 9 model, including:

Multimodal Gemini Nano - Fully on-device AI model, giving you access to features offline like Pixel Recorder or Gboard’s smart replies.

Gemini Assistant - An upgraded version of Google Assitant, Gemini Assitant can help you check if you are free to attend an event by taking a photo of the event poster.

Pixel Weather AI summary - Alongside a dedicated weather app, AI summaries contextualise the day by letting you know if you need an umbrella or something warm to wear.

Google Keep Magic Lists - The Keep Notes app can break down what you buy for a particular recipe or what you need for an upcoming trip, alongside your usual reminders.

Pixel screenshots - Google has made a dedicated space for screenshots, where through the use of AI, you can search for information you may have forgotten if you didn’t note it down.

Call Notes - The Pixel 9 can transcribe and summarise your phone calls to ensure you don’t forget any important details. It's worth noting that the other user is notified if this feature is in use.

Google Pixel 9 vs Google Pixel 8: What's the difference?

Despite it being less than a year since the launch of the Google Pixel 8 in October 2023, the Pixel 9 has been handed several notable upgrades. Design-wise, the side-to-side camera strip is no longer connected with the side frame, and a mostly flat design replaces the Pixel 8’s slightly curved design. The Pixel 9 shares the 8’s IP68 water and dust resistance, allowing for submersion of up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes.

The Pixel 9 has been given a minor display size increase to 6.3 inches (the same as the Pixel 7), up from 6.2. The bigger display increase comes with the better brightness capabilities, which have increased to 2,700-nit peak brightness from 2000-nit in the Pixel 8.

Aside from the jump to a G4 processor from the G3, the Pixel has also seen an increase in RAM to 12GB from 8GB to help with AI’s tasking requirements. Pixel 8 and 9 run on Android 14 for now, but both will be upgraded to Android 15 when released.

The main camera remains the same 50MP found on the Pixel 8, but the Pixel 9 comes with a new 48MP ultra-wide camera, which finally improves the 12MP one found in its predecessor. The majority of camera improvements are found in the AI features mentioned above.

Another big improvement is the Pixel 9 battery upgrade, which arrives with a solid 4,700mAh battery, an upgrade of the Pixel 8’s 4,575mAh. In terms of charging, things aren't any different. Both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 9 support 27W of wired charging.

How good is the Google Pixel 9 design and display?

The Google Pixel 9 has the durable Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back and front, polished glass on the rear, and a metal frame. It is also slimmer but slightly heavier (198g) than the Pixel 8 (187g).

The Google Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 60 to 120Hz. Depending on the need, it can reach up to 2700-nit peak brightness.

How good is the Google Pixel 9 battery?

As mentioned above, the Pixel 9 matches the battery size of the Pro model and has received an upgrade from the Pixel 8. Google claims the 4700 mAh battery will keep you powered for over 24 hours and up to 100-hour battery life.

No need to worry about a lengthy recharge time either, using a Google 45 W USB-C charger, you can expect up to 55% charge in about 30 minutes.

Google Pixel 9 contract options on Uswitch

On Uswitch, you can compare a range of great Google Pixel 9 deals from providers such as Vodafone, Sky Mobile, Three Mobile, O2 and iD Mobile.

Choosing the right contract depends on how much data you need/want each month and how much you can pay upfront.

For a cheaper monthly payment, you will often need to pay more upfront, and the overall cost can be reduced by avoiding high data or unlimited data deals.

The table above has a range of deals, including offers with unlimited data and low monthly and low or zero upfront costs.

Author: Archie Burkinshaw Last updated: 2 September 2024