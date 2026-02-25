Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content
Utrack

Popular Search Terms

SamsungGalaxy S26+ deals

Buying option: Contract phones

Pre-order double storage offerChoose 512GB, pay the same price as 256GB

Bestselling Samsung phones

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

List of Galaxy S26+ deals

Deals not available as upgrades for existing customers

  1. Samsung Galaxy S26+ 512GB Cobalt Violet

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo

    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £47.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£29.00 upfront costPrice details

    £1197.26 total cost

    Includes roaming in 50 destinations

    • No price rise until April 2027
    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    Available from 2 retailers

  2. Samsung Galaxy S26+ 512GB Cobalt Violet

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo

    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £44.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£69.00 upfront costPrice details

    £1165.26 total cost

    Includes roaming in 50 destinations

    • No price rise until April 2027
    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    Available from 2 retailers

  3. Samsung Galaxy S26+ 512GB Cobalt Violet

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo

    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £41.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£119.00 upfront costPrice details

    £1143.26 total cost

    • No price rise until April 2027
    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    Available from 2 retailers

  4. Samsung Galaxy S26+ 512GB Cobalt Violet

    undefined logo

    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £56.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£59.00 upfront costPrice details

    £1481.20 total cost

    Available from 2 retailers

  5. Samsung Galaxy S26+ 512GB Cobalt Violet

    undefined logo

    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £51.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£99.00 upfront costPrice details

    £1408.00 total cost

    Includes roaming in 44 destinations

    Available from 2 retailers

  6. Samsung Galaxy S26+ 512GB Cobalt Violet

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    Three Mobile logo

    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £39.99 a monthuntil April 2027then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£169.00 upfront costPrice details

    £1145.26 total cost

    Includes roaming in 50 destinations

    • No price rise until April 2027
    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    Available from 2 retailers

  7. Samsung Galaxy S26+ 512GB Cobalt Violet

    undefined logo

    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £54.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£99.00 upfront costPrice details

    £1473.20 total cost

    Available from 2 retailers

  8. Samsung Galaxy S26+ 512GB Cobalt Violet

    undefined logo

    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £48.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£159.00 upfront costPrice details

    £1396.00 total cost

    Includes roaming in 44 destinations

    Available from 2 retailers

  9. Samsung Galaxy S26+ 512GB Cobalt Violet

    undefined logo

    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £45.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.50£199.00 upfront costPrice details

    £1364.00 total cost

    Includes roaming in 44 destinations

    Available from 2 retailers

  10. Samsung Galaxy S26+ 512GB Cobalt Violet

    undefined logo

    Unlimited 5G data

    24 month contract

    £49.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £2.30£199.00 upfront costPrice details

    £1453.20 total cost

    Available from 2 retailers
Can't find what you're looking for?

Deals last updated on:

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

Until 2024, many mobile networks have increased contract prices in line with inflation. Starting in January 2025, Ofcom will introduce a ban on inflation-linked price hikes for new contracts. Future price changes will need to be set and fully disclosed in pounds and pence.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: Everything you need to know

The Galaxy S26+ is designed for those who want maximum screen estate without the added weight of the Ultra's titanium build. It features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which remains the sharpest in the lineup alongside the Ultra, and is housed in a refined 7.3mm slim chassis.

Under the hood, the UK model is powered by the Exynos 2600 chipset, which utilises a new 2nm architecture to provide a significant boost in GPU performance for mobile gaming. While it retains the reliable 4,900mAh battery from last year, efficiency gains from the new M14 OLED panel mean longer real-world usage.

Price

  • 256GB - £1099
  • 512GB - £1269

Design

  • 6.7-inch display
  • 120Hz screen refresh rate
  • 4900mAh battery

Cameras

  •  50MP main
  • 12MP ultrawide
  • 10MP telephoto
  • 12MP selfie camera

AI features

AI features include Google Gemini, Circle to Search, Photo Assist, Document Scanner, Now Nudge, Now Brief.

The Uswitch verdict

The S26+ is the middle child of Samsung’s new lineup, but only a fool would overlook it. It offers a large, 6.7-inch screen, a new chipset and a killer camera combination in a compelling package. It also packs plenty of AI smarts.

With this generation of Galaxy S phones, Samsung is making AI more intuitive and more accessible than ever. Its aim? To democratise AI so that everyone can benefit, and not just the early adopters.

The idea is to make AI as much a part of the phone as the operating system itself. You shouldn’t even be aware that a feature uses AI; it should be so seamlessly integrated.

The S26+ is a great example of this. It combines powerful AI photo editing tools with proactive nudges and your own personal AI assistant to assist you with whatever you need, be it looking something up on the internet, calling a friend or adjusting your device settings.

It’s also quite a piece of hardware. The 6.7-inch screen and bigger battery will be a gift to gamers, movie lovers and workers on the move, while the new advanced Vapour Cooling system will keep your device cool even during long sessions.

Bigger than the standard S26 but slimmer and more affordable than the S26 Ultra, the S26+ could offer you the best of both worlds, depending on your needs.

Here’s everything you need to know, including the best Samsung S26 Plus deals and the Galaxy S26+ monthly cost.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus specifications

  • Release Date: February 25, 2026
  • OS: Android 16
  • Colours: White, Blue, Black, Purple
  • Dimensions (HWD): 158.4 x 75.8 x 7.3mm (6.24 x 2.98 x 0.29in)
  • Weight: 190g
  • Screen: 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED
  • Resolution: 1440 x 3120 (513ppi)
  • Screen type: AMOLED
  • Refresh rate: 1-120Hz
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Armor 2
  • Peak brightness: 2,600 nits
  • Battery life: 30+ hours
  • Battery size: 4,900mAh with Super Fast Charging
  • Waterproofing: IP68
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256/512GB
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy / Samsung Exynos 2600
  • Rear cameras: 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • AI features: Google Gemini, Gemini Live, Gemini apps, Circle to Search, Photo Assist, Document Scanner, Now Nudge, Now Brief
  • Starting Price: £1099 (256GB), 1269 (512GB)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus pros and cons

Pros

  • Bigger, sharper screen

    One of the main benefits of the S26+ is the screen. Not only is it bigger than the standard S26 (standing 6.7 inches compared to 6.3 inches), it’s sharper too, with a pixel density of 513ppi (considerably higher than the S26’s 409ppi). Because it has more pixels per inch, it renders images with more detail, making photos, pictures, movies and games look fantastic.

  • Bigger battery

    The S26+ has a 4,900mAh battery, which is significantly larger than the standard S26’s 4,300mAh. While the bigger screen will require more power to operate, the S26+ should still outlast the S26 – ideal if you need the phone to last your commute home.

  • Faster charging

    While the Samsung Galaxy S26 has 25W wired charging, the S26+ upgrades this to 45W. That means faster charging from the mains, so your phone is ready to use sooner. Its wireless charging is the same 25W speed as the S26 though.

Cons

  • Too big for some

    Its biggest strength could also be its biggest weakness. While many will love the S26+’s big, bright screen, for some it will just be too big and unwieldy. That’s especially true if you have small hands, or like your phone to fit in a small pocket. If that’s you, the 6.3-inch S26 could be a better size.

  • More expensive

    The Plus variant is always more expensive than the standard Galaxy S, and that’s true again with the S26+. Despite the bigger screen and battery, and faster wired charging, a lot of the features remain the same across the two devices, prompting some to think that it might not be worth the extra spend.

  • No stylus

    The S26+ has a nice big screen, but unlike the S26 Ultra, it doesn’t come with an S Pen stylus. On the one hand, that makes it less versatile, as some will love drawing on the screen using the stylus. Though on the other, it does help the S26+ be slimmer and cheaper than the Ultra.

  • Same cameras

    You also miss out on the S26 Ultra’s top-of-the-range camera hardware. Instead of the Ultra’s super powerful quad 200MP, 50MP, 50MP and 10MP arrangement, you get the same 50MP, 12MP and 10MP triple array as the standard S26. It’s still a very good camera setup. It’s just not as good as the Ultra’s.

Samsung Galaxy S26+ vs S25+: what’s changed?

  • New thermal architecture. Gamers will love this one. The S26+ features a new thermal architecture, with a redesigned vapour chamber and repositioned thermal interface material. That helps manage the heat dissipation more effectively, letting you play longer for harder with no overheating.
  • More powerful processor. The S25+ features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, whereas the S26+ has the newer Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. That will mean faster, more efficient performance.
  • New colours. The S26+ comes in a new range of colours, the same White, Blue, Black and Purple as the S26 and S26 Ultra. Whereas the S25+ comes in Icy Blue, Mint, Navy, Silver Shadow, Pink Gold, Coral Red and Blue Black finishes.
  • Faster wireless charging. Like the standard Galaxy S26, the S26+ makes the jump to 25W wireless charging, letting you juice up quicker with no cables required. The S25+ only has 15W wireless charging, and so will take longer to gain battery life.

How to choose the Samsung Galaxy S26+

The bigger screen and battery are the two key selling points of the S26+ over the standard S26. If they appeal to you, this could well be the best choice as your next phone.

The extra screen real estate will especially appeal to gamers and movie fans who will get the maximum benefit from the extra space it affords. But more casual users could also see the appeal. If you write a lot of emails and want more space for an on-screen keyboard, or you like editing photos on the device, you’ll probably welcome the extra room. Even if you just want to see more of your social media feed at once, more screen space could benefit you.

The screen is also sharper than the S26’s, thanks to the increased pixel density. You won’t see much difference in text, but images, especially videos, should look much crisper and easier on the eye. That’s particularly helpful if you use the device for long sessions, as it’ll reduce eyestrain.

The larger battery will also be useful for long sessions. The 4,900mAh unit will last all day and then some, which is handy whether you’re commuting long days or out hiking far from civilisation. If you rely on GPS for either, the extra battery life could prove invaluable.

Design and display

While the design is very similar to the standard S26 (even down to the choice of colours it comes in), the screen is a cut above. The S26+’s screen is 6.7 inches when measured diagonally from corner to corner. That’s bigger than the S26’s 6.3-inch display, but smaller than the S26 Ultra’s 6.9-incher.

The S26+’s screen is also sharper than both devices, thanks to its higher pixel density. Its 513ppi shames even the Ultra’s 498ppi. So you might notice a little extra detail on the cheaper device.

Camera

The S26+’s cameras are the same as the S25+’s from 2025, and the standard S26’s. You get a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto. That’s impressive, and should yield good results, if the S25+ is anything to go by. But it’s not a patch on the S26 Ultra’s super powerful 200MP, 50MP, 50MP and 10MP arrangement.

Battery

Again, the S26+ finds itself the middle child in terms of battery capacity – its 4,900mAh battery sits between the S26’s 4,300mAh and the S26 Ultra’s 5,000mAh. The Galaxy S26 Plus battery life is still good, though, lasting in excess of 30 hours. It also has 25W wireless charging, which is an upgrade on the S25+’s 15W.

However, its 45W wired charging isn’t as fast as the S26 Ultra’s 60W. So bear that in mind if you often need to charge up quickly.

Trade-in: Turn your old phone into a discount

If you’re looking to slash the monthly cost of your new S26+, our trade-in tool is your best friend. By trading in a previous model like the Galaxy S25+ or S24+, you could slash the cost of your new handset by hundreds of pounds, making those flagship monthly payments significantly more affordable.

Trade in your phone

You could earn over £610 by trading in an old handset with Uswitch. Discover the value of your phone today. It's simple: get a quote, send us your device, and get paid within days.

Get a quote

Refurbished: Flagship tech for less

If you're looking for a large-screen experience on a tighter budget, the launch of the S26+ makes it the perfect time to explore refurbished Galaxy S25+ or S24+ deals. These 'Plus' models offer the expansive display and long-lasting battery life you’re looking for, but at a fraction of the cost of a brand-new contract. Every refurbished handset on Uswitch undergoes a strict 70-point quality inspection and comes with a 12-month warranty, offering a reliable and eco-friendly alternative for users who want 'Plus' size specs for less.

Refurbished Samsung deals

Save money off new on a range of your favourite Samsung devices.

See deals

Written by Joe Svetlik, Mobiles expert.

FAQs

Does the Samsung Galaxy S26+ support 5G?

It does. Like all phones in the S26 range, it will give you fast network speeds wherever 5G is available.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S26+ waterproof?

Yes, it’s rated IP68. That means it’s completely dust-tight and waterproof to 3m.

How many years of updates does the Samsung Galaxy S26+ get?

Like the S26 and S26 Ultra, the S26+ will get seven years of Android updates.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S26+ have a headphone jack?

No, but hardly any phones do nowadays. Most people use wireless Bluetooth headphones instead.

What is the best big screen Samsung phone?

It comes down to the S26 Plus vs S26 Ultra. If you want the ultimate experience, with the best camera and a stylus, it’s the S26 Ultra. If you want a slimmer, cheaper device with a slightly smaller screen, go for the S26+.

What are the S26+ charging speeds?

It charges 45W over a wired connection, and 25W over wireless.