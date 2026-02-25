How to choose the Samsung Galaxy S26+

The bigger screen and battery are the two key selling points of the S26+ over the standard S26. If they appeal to you, this could well be the best choice as your next phone.

The extra screen real estate will especially appeal to gamers and movie fans who will get the maximum benefit from the extra space it affords. But more casual users could also see the appeal. If you write a lot of emails and want more space for an on-screen keyboard, or you like editing photos on the device, you’ll probably welcome the extra room. Even if you just want to see more of your social media feed at once, more screen space could benefit you.

The screen is also sharper than the S26’s, thanks to the increased pixel density. You won’t see much difference in text, but images, especially videos, should look much crisper and easier on the eye. That’s particularly helpful if you use the device for long sessions, as it’ll reduce eyestrain.

The larger battery will also be useful for long sessions. The 4,900mAh unit will last all day and then some, which is handy whether you’re commuting long days or out hiking far from civilisation. If you rely on GPS for either, the extra battery life could prove invaluable.

Design and display

While the design is very similar to the standard S26 (even down to the choice of colours it comes in), the screen is a cut above. The S26+’s screen is 6.7 inches when measured diagonally from corner to corner. That’s bigger than the S26’s 6.3-inch display, but smaller than the S26 Ultra’s 6.9-incher.

The S26+’s screen is also sharper than both devices, thanks to its higher pixel density. Its 513ppi shames even the Ultra’s 498ppi. So you might notice a little extra detail on the cheaper device.