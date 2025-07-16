Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 512GB Black
£70.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£449.00 upfront cost
£2165.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£57.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£669.00 upfront cost
£2073.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£52.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£749.00 upfront cost
£2033.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£66.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£49.00 upfront cost
£1686.76 total cost
25 GBof 5G data
24 month contract
£71.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£299.00 upfront cost
£2033.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£65.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.80£529.00 upfront cost
£2125.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
£55.00 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£599.00 upfront cost
£1949.00 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£73.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£49.00 upfront cost
£1854.76 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£74.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£29.00 upfront cost
£1858.76 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Uses Three Mobile's Network
£69.99 a monthuntil April 2026then price rises every April in contract by £1.50£129.00 upfront cost
£1838.76 total cost
Unlimited5G data
24 month contract
Deals last updated on:
Until 2024, many mobile networks have increased contract prices in line with inflation. Starting in January 2025, Ofcom will introduce a ban on inflation-linked price hikes for new contracts. Future price changes will need to be set and fully disclosed in pounds and pence.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 marks a major leap forward for foldable phones, unfolding from an 8.9mm-thick form into an ultra-slim 4.2mm tablet-sized display. Weighing just 215g — even lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra — it delivers a surprisingly compact and premium feel.
Samsung has also finally equipped its flagship foldable with a 200MP main camera sensor, previously exclusive to the S25 Ultra and S25 Edge. This sensor delivers high-end photography for the first time on a Z Fold. Starting at £1,799, the Z Fold 7 pushes into Ultra-level pricing, catering to users who want cutting-edge mobile innovation, as long as they’re willing to pay for it.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at £1,799, which gets you a model with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Prices rise to £1,899 for 512GB / 12GB and £2,149 for 1TB / 16GB.
Like with other Samsung flagship launches, there’s an attractive pre-order offer to double your storage at no extra cost.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was announced on July 9, alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. Pre-orders opened the same day and goes on sale on July 25.
|Storage option
|Pre-order price
|Notes
|256 GB
|£1,799
|Base model
|512 GB
|£1,799
|Free upgrade (save ~£150)
|1 TB
|£2,024
|£125 off, includes 16 GB RAM
Samsung has gone after some major design upgrades with its foldable edition this year. With a depth of only 4.2mm when unfolded (and 8.9mm folded), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 feels significantly slimmer than the Z Fold 6, which measured 5.6mm open and 12.1mm closed. Even when shut, it's not much chunkier than a standard smartphone, especially when compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which comes in at 8.2mm thick.
It’s also surprisingly light for a foldable phone. Weighing just 215g, it undercuts the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 218g and feels featherweight next to the Z Fold 6, which tipped the scales at 239g. Samsung has also scaled up the display sizes. The main foldable screen now spans 8 inches with a resolution of 1968 x 2184 – an upgrade from the 7.6-inch panel on the Z Fold 6. The cover screen grows slightly too, from 6.3 to 6.5 inches.
Both displays are AMOLED with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The main screen boasts a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, and the wider outer display also makes everyday use more comfortable and phone-like.
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is available in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jet Black. If you're after the Mint variant, you’ll need to order directly from Samsung’s online store.
One of the standout changes on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is, without a doubt, its new main camera. Replacing the previous model’s 50MP sensor, the Z Fold 7 now features a powerful 200MP sensor, matching the S25 Ultra. Beyond the main sensor, the rest of the camera hardware largely mirrors what we saw on the very solid Z Fold 6 lineup. That includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom.
Selfie cameras have also seen a minor bump. The Z Fold 7 now includes dual 10MP front-facing cameras – one on each screen – compared to last year’s setup, which included a 10MP and a lower-resolution 4MP under-display camera. Samsung has opted for a punch-hole design this time around to deliver clearer selfies and video calls than the previous under-display approach.
Photography software gets a boost too. Samsung’s ProVisual Engine has been upgraded for faster image processing, and new AI-powered tools are on board to make editing easier than ever. These include a ‘Suggested Erases’ option in Generative Edit that automatically identifies and removes unwanted objects, and an Auto mode within the Audio Eraser tool to clean up sound in your clips.
Performance is in safe hands with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is driven by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy – the same powerhouse chip found in the Galaxy S25 range. It’s currently the fastest processor available in an Android phone, so performance should be top-tier. Samsung has also boosted the memory. If you opt for the 1TB model, you’ll get 16GB of RAM, which is a jump up from the 12GB found in all versions of the Z Fold 6. And, the 256GB and 512GB variants still come with 12GB.
Running on One UI 8 (based on Android 16), the Galaxy Z Fold 7 includes software tweaks designed with foldables in mind. One example is the inclusion of Gemini, which has been tailored to make better use of the device’s dual-screen layout and multitasking capabilities.
While the 4,400mAh battery capacity remains unchanged from the Z Fold 6, Samsung says the Fold 7 is more efficient, now offering up to 24 hours of use – an hour more than its predecessor. According to Samsung, battery size wasn’t increased because most users favoured design improvements like the thinner build, wider cover screen, and better camera system.
Charging speeds remain consistent, with 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging supported.
The Z Fold 7 brings several major upgrades, including a new 200MP main camera, a slimmer and lighter design (4.2mm unfolded, 215g), a larger 8-inch main screen and 6.5-inch cover display, and up to 16GB of RAM in the top-tier model. It also runs on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.
The main foldable display measures 8 inches and has a resolution of 1968 x 2184, while the cover screen is 6.5 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2520. Both are AMOLED panels with 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rates.
Surprisingly, no. At 215g, it's actually lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra (218g) and significantly lighter than the Z Fold 6 (239g).
The Z Fold 7 has a 4,400mAh battery, the same as its predecessor, but improved efficiency means it can now last up to 24 hours – a slight boost over the 23 hours offered by the Z Fold 6.
Yes. It supports 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.
It carries an IP48 rating, offering solid water resistance but limited protection against dust.
The headline feature is a new 200MP main camera. It also includes a 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto with 3x zoom, and two 10MP selfie cameras (one on each screen). AI tools like Generative Edit with ‘Suggested Erases’ and an upgraded ProVisual Engine help enhance your shots.
The Z Fold 7 comes in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jet Black. A Mint option is also available exclusively through Samsung’s online store.
It launches with One UI 8, based on Android 16. The software includes foldable-specific features and an optimised version of Google’s Gemini for multi-screen functionality.
The Z Fold 7 is available with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. The 1TB model includes 16GB of RAM, while the lower two options come with 12GB.