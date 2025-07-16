How good is the Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 design and display?

Samsung has gone after some major design upgrades with its foldable edition this year. With a depth of only 4.2mm when unfolded (and 8.9mm folded), the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 feels significantly slimmer than the Z Fold 6, which measured 5.6mm open and 12.1mm closed. Even when shut, it's not much chunkier than a standard smartphone, especially when compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which comes in at 8.2mm thick.

It’s also surprisingly light for a foldable phone. Weighing just 215g, it undercuts the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 218g and feels featherweight next to the Z Fold 6, which tipped the scales at 239g. Samsung has also scaled up the display sizes. The main foldable screen now spans 8 inches with a resolution of 1968 x 2184 – an upgrade from the 7.6-inch panel on the Z Fold 6. The cover screen grows slightly too, from 6.3 to 6.5 inches.

Both displays are AMOLED with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The main screen boasts a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, and the wider outer display also makes everyday use more comfortable and phone-like.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is available in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jet Black. If you're after the Mint variant, you’ll need to order directly from Samsung’s online store.

How good are the Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 cameras?

One of the standout changes on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is, without a doubt, its new main camera. Replacing the previous model’s 50MP sensor, the Z Fold 7 now features a powerful 200MP sensor, matching the S25 Ultra. Beyond the main sensor, the rest of the camera hardware largely mirrors what we saw on the very solid Z Fold 6 lineup. That includes a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom.

Selfie cameras have also seen a minor bump. The Z Fold 7 now includes dual 10MP front-facing cameras – one on each screen – compared to last year’s setup, which included a 10MP and a lower-resolution 4MP under-display camera. Samsung has opted for a punch-hole design this time around to deliver clearer selfies and video calls than the previous under-display approach.

Photography software gets a boost too. Samsung’s ProVisual Engine has been upgraded for faster image processing, and new AI-powered tools are on board to make editing easier than ever. These include a ‘Suggested Erases’ option in Generative Edit that automatically identifies and removes unwanted objects, and an Auto mode within the Audio Eraser tool to clean up sound in your clips.