Samsung Galaxy S24 features and specs

Samsung S24 Specs: Display 6.24-inch dynamic AMOLED Screen refresh rate 120Hz Peak brightness 2600 nits Processor Exynos 2400 Ram 8GB Internal storage 128GB, not expandable Battery 4000 mAh Cameras Main camera 50 MP,

Second camera 10 MP,

Third camera 12 MP (ultra-wide),

Front camera 12 MP Back Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Frame: Aluminum Colours Onyx Black

Marble Grey

Cobalt Violet

Amber Yellow

Jade Green

Sandstone Orange

Sapphire Blue

Everything you need to know about the camera of Samsung Galaxy S24

On the surface, the Samsung Galaxy S24 doesn’t seem like a substantial improvement over the Samsung Galaxy S23 camera, or perhaps any upgrade at all.

But what sets the S24 apart is the shorter zoom lens, the larger sensor and greater pixel configuration. This new set-up will no doubt lead to clearer and crisper photos with every snap.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom – mirroring the specifications of the Galaxy S23's cameras.

Again, similarly to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S24 has a 12MP front-facing camera.

What are the new Samsung Galaxy S24 AI features?

Samsung fittingly titled its latest flagship phone ‘the era of AI’ using the technology to take the Samsung Galaxy S24 AI capabilities to new heights. A standout feature is the real-time voice and text translator, operational even in flight mode, making it a game-changer for travellers seeking seamless communication.

Referred to as "your own personal interpreter" by Samsung, this allows you to make calls to landline phones and other smartphones and translate the conversation into 13 languages, including English, Spanish, and French.

It goes beyond simple translation, suggesting appropriate tones for messages, emails, or social media posts, ranging from chill and formal to excited or even Shakespearian.

The integration of Google's Large Learning Model (LLM) Gemini will also enhance user experiences. Notably, users can interact with images by circling, highlighting, tapping, or scribbling to gather more information. The AI can provide detailed answers to queries about the significance of objects in the images.

Pros and Cons of Samsung S24

Pros: Cons: Stylish design No MP upgrades for the cameras Larger display than S23 No faster charging via cable or wirelessly New AI for camera features and greater productivity Mini sensor for telephoto lens Larger battery than S23 Improved camera with shorter zoom lens, larger sensor and greater pixel configuration

How do you choose the best Samsung S24 deals?

Choosing the right Samsung Galaxy deal for you comes down to two important factors - how much data will you need, and how much are you willing or can afford to pay monthly and upfront?

Many new phones will have upfront costs of around £100, meaning you can have a lower monthly fee of around £30 for a sizeable data plan too.

If you’re after enough data to match all your streaming and browsing needs but don’t want to pay the price tag that comes with unlimited data, then you'll easily find a plan that has 100GB or more of data to use per month from networks like iD Mobile, Vodafone or Three.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs S23 vs S21: What's the difference?

The displays on the S24, S23 and S21 aren't too different. All the screens are FHD+ AMOLED with an adaptive refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz. However, the Galaxy S24 can get significantly brighter.

The peak brightness for the S21 was only 1,300 nits and the S23 followed with 1,750 nits. But the S24 comes in with a whopping 2600 nits, a massive 40% increase to ensure improved invisibility indoors and outdoors.

You'll also barely notice the size difference between the displays, as the screen on the Galaxy S21 measures 6.2 inches, the S23 6.1 inches and the S24 6.24 inches.

The S24 and the S23 have a superior 50MP, f/1.8 main sensor for excellent point-and-shoot capability, while the Galaxy S21 settles for a 12MP, f/1.8 sensor.

All three phones offer a 3x optical zoom, and the selfie cameras share minimal differences, as the S24 and S23 sport a 12MP, f/2.2 sensor, only marginally larger than the S21's.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S24 display?

To give you a short answer, the display is very good.

As previously mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S24 has a 6.24-inch AMOLED flatscreen display, an FHD+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz, adjusting based on your activity.

The back panel on the S24 and its display are made from Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and it also features a 2,600-nit display with an aluminium frame.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S24 camera?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with a triple-lens rear camera array. The lineup of cameras includes:

50MP main camera

12MP ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field of view

10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

12MP selfie camera

Although the Galaxy S24’s camera hardware specifications are unchanged, the introduction of the new ProVisual AI Engine brings a promise of more natural-looking photos and enhanced low-light performance, especially during zoomed-in scenarios.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S24 battery?

The S24 is installed with a 4,000 mAh battery, marking a 100 mAh increase compared to the S23.

Samsung says the S24 has a 5% improvement in battery efficiency due to the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in its latest flagship model. This is excellent news for anyone who likes to use their phone all day without the worry of your battery inevitably running out.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S24 for gaming and entertainment?

Samsung has reintroduced its Exynos 2400 chipset in the Galaxy S24, succeeding the Exynos 2200 featured in the S22. This chip delivers an enhanced performance like higher frame rates which is perfect for gaming.

The Exynos 2400 chip also helps facilitate features like real-time shadows and reflections, previously taxing for older devices. Beyond gaming, the Exynos 2400 contributes to improved processing speeds, which is great for all your streaming needs, whether on YouTube or Netflix.

Author: Archie Burkinshaw Last updated: 2 September 2024