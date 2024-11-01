Your cookie preferences

We use cookies and similar technologies. You can use the settings below to accept all cookies (which we recommend to give you the best experience) or to enable specific categories of cookies as explained below. Find out more by reading our Cookie Policy.

Select cookie preferences

Skip to main content

Popular Search Terms

Phone colour backPhone colour front

Samsung Galaxy S24 deals

Bestselling Samsung phones

List of Galaxy S24 deals

Sorted by: Uswitch Promoted

  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB Onyx Black

    Three Mobile

    £32.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £768.00 total cost

    300 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    Promoted
    • 2 months free insurance
    via Fonehouse

  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB Onyx Black

    O2

    £37.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (RPI) plus 3.9%.

    £888.00 total cost

    300 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    via Affordable Mobiles

  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB Onyx Black

    Three Mobile

    £34.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £816.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 3 retailers

  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB Onyx Black

    Vodafone

    £36.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £864.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 3 retailers

  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB Onyx Black

    Three Mobile

    £32.00 a monthNo upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £768.00 total cost

    300 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB Onyx Black

    Vodafone

    £31.00 a month£25.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £769.00 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB Onyx Black

    Three Mobile

    £31.00 a month£19.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £763.00 total cost

    300 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB Onyx Black

    Uses Three Mobile's Network

    iD Mobile

    £28.99 a month£29.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by inflation (CPI) plus 3.9%.

    £724.76 total cost

    100 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • Free roaming up to 30GB
    • Best Network for Data
    via iD Mobile

  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB Onyx Black

    Vodafone

    £31.00 a month£45.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £789.00 total cost

    400 GBof 5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 3 retailers

  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB Onyx Black

    Three Mobile

    £31.00 a month£45.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.50.

    £789.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers

  11. Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB Onyx Black

    Vodafone

    £25.00 a month£189.00 upfront costMonthly cost will rise every April by £1.80.

    £789.00 total cost

    Unlimited5G data

    24 month contract

    • 2 months free insurance
    Available from 2 retailers
Can't find what you're looking for?

Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.

Please note: Mobile networks may increase monthly prices in line with the retail or consumer price index each year during the length of your contract. Please refer to individual network's terms and conditions before signing up.

Our Guides

Transferring your number guide young man on his mobile phone
PAC Codes | How to keep and transfer your old numberFind out how to transfer your old mobile number to your new handset. Save yourself the nee ..
Mobile data allowance guide - woman at home using her mobile phone shopping onlie
How much mobile data do you need? Data allowance, explainedAll you need to know about data allowances on your phone. We help you work out how much da ..
Woman comparing mobiles - How to switch phone providers
How to switch mobile phone providersSwitching phone providers? You don't have to compare every deal yourself. We do the work f ..

Samsung Galaxy S24 features and specs

Samsung S24 Specs:
Display 6.24-inch dynamic AMOLED
Screen refresh rate 120Hz
Peak brightness 2600 nits
Processor Exynos 2400
Ram 8GB
Internal storage 128GB, not expandable
Battery 4000 mAh
Cameras Main camera 50 MP,
Second camera 10 MP,
Third camera 12 MP (ultra-wide),
Front camera 12 MP
Back Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Frame: Aluminum
Colours Onyx Black
Marble Grey
Cobalt Violet
Amber Yellow
Jade Green
Sandstone Orange
Sapphire Blue

Everything you need to know about the camera of Samsung Galaxy S24

On the surface, the Samsung Galaxy S24 doesn’t seem like a substantial improvement over the Samsung Galaxy S23 camera, or perhaps any upgrade at all.

But what sets the S24 apart is the shorter zoom lens, the larger sensor and greater pixel configuration. This new set-up will no doubt lead to clearer and crisper photos with every snap.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom – mirroring the specifications of the Galaxy S23's cameras.

Again, similarly to its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S24 has a 12MP front-facing camera.

What are the new Samsung Galaxy S24 AI features?

Samsung fittingly titled its latest flagship phone ‘the era of AI’ using the technology to take the Samsung Galaxy S24 AI capabilities to new heights. A standout feature is the real-time voice and text translator, operational even in flight mode, making it a game-changer for travellers seeking seamless communication.

Referred to as "your own personal interpreter" by Samsung, this allows you to make calls to landline phones and other smartphones and translate the conversation into 13 languages, including English, Spanish, and French.

It goes beyond simple translation, suggesting appropriate tones for messages, emails, or social media posts, ranging from chill and formal to excited or even Shakespearian.

The integration of Google's Large Learning Model (LLM) Gemini will also enhance user experiences. Notably, users can interact with images by circling, highlighting, tapping, or scribbling to gather more information. The AI can provide detailed answers to queries about the significance of objects in the images.

Pros and Cons of Samsung S24

Pros: Cons:
Stylish design No MP upgrades for the cameras
Larger display than S23 No faster charging via cable or wirelessly
New AI for camera features and greater productivity Mini sensor for telephoto lens
Larger battery than S23
Improved camera with shorter zoom lens, larger sensor and greater pixel configuration

How do you choose the best Samsung S24 deals?

Choosing the right Samsung Galaxy deal for you comes down to two important factors - how much data will you need, and how much are you willing or can afford to pay monthly and upfront?

Many new phones will have upfront costs of around £100, meaning you can have a lower monthly fee of around £30 for a sizeable data plan too.

If you’re after enough data to match all your streaming and browsing needs but don’t want to pay the price tag that comes with unlimited data, then you'll easily find a plan that has 100GB or more of data to use per month from networks like iD Mobile, Vodafone or Three.

Samsung Galaxy S24 vs S23 vs S21: What's the difference?

The displays on the S24, S23 and S21 aren't too different. All the screens are FHD+ AMOLED with an adaptive refresh rate that goes up to 120Hz. However, the Galaxy S24 can get significantly brighter.

The peak brightness for the S21 was only 1,300 nits and the S23 followed with 1,750 nits. But the S24 comes in with a whopping 2600 nits, a massive 40% increase to ensure improved invisibility indoors and outdoors.

You'll also barely notice the size difference between the displays, as the screen on the Galaxy S21 measures 6.2 inches, the S23 6.1 inches and the S24 6.24 inches.

The S24 and the S23 have a superior 50MP, f/1.8 main sensor for excellent point-and-shoot capability, while the Galaxy S21 settles for a 12MP, f/1.8 sensor.

All three phones offer a 3x optical zoom, and the selfie cameras share minimal differences, as the S24 and S23 sport a 12MP, f/2.2 sensor, only marginally larger than the S21's.

For more reviews of the most popular mobile phones, see our mobile phone reviews page.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S24 display?

To give you a short answer, the display is very good.

As previously mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy S24 has a 6.24-inch AMOLED flatscreen display, an FHD+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz, adjusting based on your activity.

The back panel on the S24 and its display are made from Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and it also features a 2,600-nit display with an aluminium frame.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S24 camera?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 comes with a triple-lens rear camera array. The lineup of cameras includes:

  • 50MP main camera
  • 12MP ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field of view
  • 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom
  • 12MP selfie camera

Although the Galaxy S24’s camera hardware specifications are unchanged, the introduction of the new ProVisual AI Engine brings a promise of more natural-looking photos and enhanced low-light performance, especially during zoomed-in scenarios.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S24 battery?

The S24 is installed with a 4,000 mAh battery, marking a 100 mAh increase compared to the S23.

Samsung says the S24 has a 5% improvement in battery efficiency due to the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor in its latest flagship model. This is excellent news for anyone who likes to use their phone all day without the worry of your battery inevitably running out.

How good is the Samsung Galaxy S24 for gaming and entertainment?

Samsung has reintroduced its Exynos 2400 chipset in the Galaxy S24, succeeding the Exynos 2200 featured in the S22. This chip delivers an enhanced performance like higher frame rates which is perfect for gaming.

The Exynos 2400 chip also helps facilitate features like real-time shadows and reflections, previously taxing for older devices. Beyond gaming, the Exynos 2400 contributes to improved processing speeds, which is great for all your streaming needs, whether on YouTube or Netflix.

Author: Archie Burkinshaw Last updated: 2 September 2024

FAQs

What is the Samsung Galaxy S24 UK release date?

The official release date for the Samsung Galaxy S24 in the UK is January 31.

What other new phones of the S24 sequence are coming out soon?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 will be released alongside two other models in the series. The Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+.

All three models will officially launch in the UK on January 31.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 support 5G?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy S24 does support 5G data.

Does the Samsung Galaxy S24 support fast charging?

Like the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Samsung Galaxy S24 will continue with its 25W charging speed, which means you can expect a 50% charge in roughly 30 minutes.

Where can I find other mobile phone deals on Uswitch?

As well as S24 deals, you can find plenty of other deals like the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Google Pixel 8 on our mobile phones deals page.