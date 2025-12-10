Sell your iPhone for cash
You could earn over £625 by trading in an old handset with Uswitch. Discover the value of your phone today. It's simple. Get a quote --> Send us your device --> Get paid within days
Why choose Uswitch to trade in your iPhone?
Get a quote in minutes with zero hassle
Competitive pricing compared to other networks
We'll insure your postage
In partnership with
If you’re looking for the best way to sell your iPhone online and get a great price quickly, Uswitch makes the process simple, secure and completely hassle-free. Whether you're upgrading to a new device or want to make extra cash from an older handset, we help you compare real offers and get paid fast. With instant valuations, free postage and trusted recycling partners, selling your iPhone has never been easier. Get a quote in seconds, send us your device for free, and enjoy fast payment straight into your account.
How to sell or trade in your iPhone
Selling your iPhone with Uswitch is designed to give you a clear, accurate valuation from the very start. Simply choose your exact iPhone model from our full list — whether it’s an older iPhone you no longer use or one of the latest Apple releases.
Make sure you select your storage size to ensure you get a price that reflects your device’s true value, as higher-capacity models often attract a better offer.
Next, choose your network. You can tell us whether your iPhone is Unlocked or tied to networks such as EE, O2, Vodafone or Three. This helps us provide you with a more accurate quote and enables buyers to understand how the device can be utilised. Finally, select your phone’s condition, from Excellent to Faulty, and we’ll calculate your price instantly. Our process is designed for clarity and transparency, so you always know the value of your iPhone before sending it.
Why sell your iPhone with Uswitch?
When you search online for the best place to sell your iPhone, you’ll find plenty of options — but Uswitch stands out because of our trusted reputation, competitive pricing and simple, reliable process. We partner with Reboxed, an established recycling expert that offers fair, market-reflected valuations based on real demand for your device. Our strong Trustpilot rating shows that customers consistently choose Uswitch because the process is quick, the payments are fast, and the experience is smooth from start to finish.
We understand the importance of convenience when trading in your tech, which is why we offer free tracked postage, fast inspections, and speedy payouts. With Uswitch, you’re not just selling your iPhone — you’re choosing a safe, secure and customer-first service that helps you get the most value for your device.
Which iPhone models can I sell?
Whether you want to sell an older iPhone or trade in one of the newest models, Uswitch accepts a wide range of Apple devices. From earlier generations like the iPhone 7, iPhone 8 and iPhone SE, all the way to premium models such as the iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 series, you’ll find almost every recognised Apple handset listed. If your device is an Apple iPhone, there’s a very good chance you can sell it with us and receive a competitive quote in minutes.
iPhone 13
iPhone 14
iPhone 15
iPhone 16
iPhone 17
How to prepare your iPhone before selling
Getting your iPhone ready before sending it ensures a smooth sale and protects your personal information. These essential steps help you prepare the device safely so it reaches us ready to assess.
- Back up your data
Before wiping your device, take time to back up everything you want to keep, including photos, messages, contacts and app data. The easiest way to do this is through iCloud or by connecting your iPhone to a computer using Finder or iTunes. Creating a full backup ensures you won’t lose important files and makes setting up your next phone quick and convenient. Read our guide for more detailed guidance, including step-by-step instructions, if needed.
- Remove your accounts
To avoid activation lock issues, you’ll need to sign out of your Apple ID and iCloud account. This step is vital for anyone looking to sell or trade in their iPhone online, as it confirms the device is no longer tied to your personal account and can be safely reused. The process only takes a moment, and Apple’s support pages offer simple instructions if you’re unsure.
- Perform a factory reset
A factory reset ensures your personal data is wiped from the device completely. This protects your privacy and prepares the phone for its next owner.
You can reset your device by going to Settings → General → Transfer or Reset → Erase All Content and Settings. If you’d prefer guidance, you can also follow a short video tutorial by Apple to walk you through the process step-by-step.
- Package your iPhone safely & send it
Once your iPhone is ready, pack it securely in a sturdy box and ensure it’s cushioned to prevent damage during transit. Uswitch provides a free prepaid shipping label, so posting your device won’t cost you anything — and if you need a box, we can send one to you at no charge. After you’ve posted your handset, our recycling partner will inspect it, confirm your quote and issue fast payment.
FAQs
Do I need to send my iPhone with accessories?
No, you only need to send the handset itself. We don’t require the charger, cable, case or box.
Can I sell a broken or cracked iPhone?
Yes. You can still sell your iPhone even if it has damage, faults or broken parts. Just choose the correct condition during your quote.
Can I sell my iPhone if it’s network-locked?
Absolutely. Locked iPhones can still be traded in, although their valuation may differ from that of unlocked models.
How quickly will I get paid?
Payments are typically made within a few working days after we receive and check your device.
What happens after I send my iPhone?
Your phone is inspected to confirm it matches the model, storage and condition selected. Once approved, your payment is processed immediately.
When is the best time to sell my iPhone?
Many people get higher prices before new iPhone launches, especially in late summer, when demand for current models is still strong.
What if the condition I selected doesn’t match the device you receive?
If the condition differs from the one chosen, we’ll send you an updated quote. You’re free to accept or decline it, and if you decline, we’ll return your phone for free.
Which iPhone models can I sell?
Almost the entire iPhone range is accepted. You can browse all available models at the top of the page.