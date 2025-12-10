Sell your iPhone for cash

Selling your iPhone with Uswitch is designed to give you a clear, accurate valuation from the very start. Simply choose your exact iPhone model from our full list — whether it’s an older iPhone you no longer use or one of the latest Apple releases.

Make sure you select your storage size to ensure you get a price that reflects your device’s true value, as higher-capacity models often attract a better offer.

Next, choose your network. You can tell us whether your iPhone is Unlocked or tied to networks such as EE, O2, Vodafone or Three. This helps us provide you with a more accurate quote and enables buyers to understand how the device can be utilised. Finally, select your phone’s condition, from Excellent to Faulty, and we’ll calculate your price instantly. Our process is designed for clarity and transparency, so you always know the value of your iPhone before sending it.

Why sell your iPhone with Uswitch?

When you search online for the best place to sell your iPhone, you’ll find plenty of options — but Uswitch stands out because of our trusted reputation, competitive pricing and simple, reliable process. We partner with Reboxed, an established recycling expert that offers fair, market-reflected valuations based on real demand for your device. Our strong Trustpilot rating shows that customers consistently choose Uswitch because the process is quick, the payments are fast, and the experience is smooth from start to finish.

We understand the importance of convenience when trading in your tech, which is why we offer free tracked postage, fast inspections, and speedy payouts. With Uswitch, you’re not just selling your iPhone — you’re choosing a safe, secure and customer-first service that helps you get the most value for your device.