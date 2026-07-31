iPhone 13 deals

Refurbished Apple iPhone 13 128GB Midnight
Uses Three Mobile's Network
24 month contract
£639.35 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
- 2 months Free Apple Fitness+ Music and Arcade
24 month contract
£639.35 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£524.35 total cost
24 month contract
£518.35 total cost
Roam up to 30GB in 50 destinations
24 month contract
£626.60 total cost
24 month contract
£617.60 total cost
24 month contract
£631.00 total cost
24 month contract
£564.00 total cost
24 month contract
£616.00 total cost
24 month contract
£641.00 total cost
24 month contract
£588.00 total cost
Deals last updated on:
Uswitch services are provided at no cost to you, but we may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to. If a deal is "promoted" on Uswitch's tables, then it has been lent additional visibility as a result of us securing exclusivity on a great deal, or a commercial agreement to showcase what we believe to be market-leading value to consumers. Learn more about how our site works.
The iPhone 13 is one of the older smartphones on the market that still competes in terms of great-quality smartphone specs. It has a fantastic camera, a great processor, and a long-lasting battery.
So, if you're in the market for a new iPhone, but not necessarily the newest iPhone, see if you could save compared to getting the latest handset.
If you're looking for a great iPhone deal at a lower price than the latest version, the iPhone 13 could be right for you.
Midnight Black, Blue, Product Red, Pink, Starlight White
A cheaper way to get one an iPhone deal.
The iPhone 13 has the A15 bionic chip, 4GB of RAM and a hexa-core CPU.
The iPhone 13 has a great camera setup, a powerful battery, and wireless charging. It's also IP68-rated for water resistance and works with MagSafe charging accessories.
The iPhone 13 remains a solid phone. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (60Hz refresh rate), good brightness (1200 nits peak), and reliable dual 12MP rear cameras with the standard ultrawide setup. It runs on the A15 Bionic chip, which still offers snappy everyday performance, handles video, games, and apps well. Battery life is decent (though not class-leading), wireless charging + MagSafe are there, and you’ll find cheaper deals, refurb options, accessories, etc.
The iPhone 17, by contrast, brings several great upgrades: a more modern chip (A19), better cameras (48MP main and ultrawide vs the 12MP ones in the 13) for sharper photos and more detail, and improvements in display tech (higher peak brightness). The 17 also adds features like faster charging (wired and wireless), newer wireless standards (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), more RAM, and better battery/longevity in real-world use. The visibility of those upgrades depends on how you use the phone: if you take a lot of photos, stream a lot, or want smoother performance with newer features, the 17 will feel like a noticeable upgrade.
If you buy it SIM-free, the iPhone 13 currently costs around £500 for the 128GB model when you get a contract deal from a UK network.
You don’t have to pay a big chunk outright if you opt for a pay monthly plan instead. Check out our deals tables above to find a price plan that suits your needs.
The iPhone 13 display has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, which is 28% brighter than the previous iPhone 12 model. This makes the screen clearer and brighter even when you're outside.
The iPhone 13 screen is clear and bright, with a max HDR brightness of 1200 nits, True Tone, Haptic Touch, and HDR Dolby Vision.
It also features a ceramic shield casing, which makes it much more durable than previous iPhones, and it boasts industry-leading water resistance for a handset.
The aerospace-grade aluminium frame is available in five striking colours: pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and product red.
Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the main iPhone 13 camera is the 12MP Wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture. This will ensure that all your photos are clear and crisp, even in low light. It has a 26mm focal length, a seven-element lens, and 100% Focus Pixels.
The iPhone 13 camera also includes sensor optical image stabilisation, which ensures you can always snap crisp photos, even when on the move.
The second camera is a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera with a new sensor. Its f/2.4 aperture captures more light in ultra-wide mode, bringing life and depth to the dark areas of your photos with less noise.
It has a 13mm focal length and a brilliant 120-degree field of view, so you can capture cool and creative photos.
The iPhone 13 includes Apple's Cinematic Mode, which allows you to change focus points and create stunning cinematic footage with a blurred background.
The iPhone 13 provides 2.5 hours longer battery life than the iPhone 12, giving you impressive all-day battery life.
The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 16 are very different phones. The latest handset from Apple includes a 48MP main camera vs the 12MP on the iPhone 13, the Dynamic Island feature, a much more powerful processor, USB-C charging, and the all-important Apple Intelligence.
Apple Intelligence changes the way you use your iPhone, giving you access to AI features such as advanced photo editing, note-taking, and a new Siri enhanced by ChatGPT.
If you’re looking for the iPhone 13 on a pay monthly mobile phone contract, there are plenty of options available, starting as low as £8 a month.
Yes, there is a selection of iPhone 13 deals that don’t include an upfront cost. Since new deals are always being introduced, the best way to locate the ideal zero upfront cost price plan is to look at our comparison tables above.
Just click the no upfront cost button to filter the deals accordingly.
Yes, there are plenty of unlimited data deals available for the iPhone 13. Whether you want to get the iPhone 13 on Vodafone, Three, O2, or any of the other major networks, just filter to the highest data setting in the deals tables above to compare all the available price plans.
The cheapest iPhone 13 available is likely a refurbished handset. If you’re unsure about buying a refurbished phone, don’t be. Reputable refurbished handsets will always be rigorously quality-checked, clearly graded, and sold with a warranty.
Since the iPhone 13 is one of Apple’s older handsets, it's easier to get one with poor credit. The cost is lower, and therefore, your monthly commitments are less of a risk.
Some networks – like VOXI, giffgaff, Lebara, Smarty and Lebara – often bypass credit checks, so keep a lookout and see if you can find the iPhone 13 among their deals. You could also buy the iphone 13 SIM free and opt for a SIM only deal.
Not sure if the iPhone 13 is the right iPhone for you? Compare all our latest iPhone deals to find a deal that suits you.
You can get the iPhone 13 in Midnight Black, Blue, Product Red, Pink, and Starlight White colourways.
Yes, the iPhone 13 is fully 5G ready, so as long as you have a 5G SIM and live in a 5G-connected area, you can use the UK’s fastest connections.
No, the iPhone 13 uses the same SIM card as previous iPhones. You’ll be able to use your current SIM.
The iPhone 13 supports both lightning cable charging and wireless charging, so you have two ways to top up your battery.
Yes, the iPhone 13 is IP68-rated water resistant, so it will withstand spills even if it splashes into a puddle! Just don’t take it deep-sea diving.
No, the iPhone 13 doesn’t have a headphone jack. You’ll need to use a dongle, or connect wireless headphones via bluetooth.
Written by Ray Ali, Mobiles expert