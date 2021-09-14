iPhone 13 deals

How good is the iPhone 13 display?

The iPhone 13 display has a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display which is up to 28% brighter than the previous iPhone 12 model. This makes the screen clearer and brighter even when you're outside.

Featuring a max HDR brightness of 1200 nits, True Tone, Haptic Touch, and HDR Dolby Vision, the iPhone 13 screen is clear and bright.

The iPhone 13 features the exclusive ceramic shield front with industry-leading water resistance.

The aerospace grade aluminium frame is available in five striking colours: pink, blue, midnight, starlight and product red.

How good is the iPhone 13 camera?

The iPhone 13 features the same dual-camera setup as the previous model but with some significant improvements to match the new sleek diagonal placement of the back cameras.

Powered by the new A15 Bionic chip, the main iPhone 13 camera is the 12MP Wide camera which gathers 47% more light and with an f/1.6 aperture. This will make sure all your photos are clear and crisp even in low light. It has a 26mm focal length, seven-element lens and 100% Focus Pixels.

The iPhone 13 camera also includes technology from last year's iPhone 12 Pro Max, with sensor optical image stablisation that will ensure you're always able to snap crisp photos.

The second camera is a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with a new, faster sensor. It has an f2/4 aperture that captures more light in ultra wide mode. This brings life and depth to the dark areas of your photos with less noise. It has a 13mm focal length and a brilliant 120 degree field of view, so you'll be able to capture cool and creative photos.

How good is the iPhone 13 for video?

The iPhone 13 includes Apple's newest video tool, cinematic mode. It allows you to change focus points and create stunning cinematic footage all on your iPhone.

How long does the iPhone battery last?

The iPhone 13 provides 2.5 hours longer battery life than the iPhone 12, giving you impressive all-day battery life.

How much does the iPhone 13 cost?

The iPhone 13 is currently available for £779. If you're after a slightly more affordable version, check out the iPhone 13 mini, which retails at £679 with the same specs and technology.

The iPhone 13 is out now with pay-monthly deals available from the UK's top mobile networks.

Should I get the iPhone 13?

The new Apple iPhone 13 has a number of notable improvements, including a brighter screen, better battery life and improved camera technology. Apple refers to the iPhone 13 as its most powerful smartphone ever, so if you're looking to get the best Apple product, you'll want the iPhone 13.

Will iPhone prices drop in 2022?

Apple released four different models in its iPhone 13 range, with the least expensive being its iPhone 13 mini. And while the iPhone 13 gives you the best Apple technology available in a smartphone, if you don’t need the latest model you might be able to get a cheap deal on a previously released iPhone, like the iPhone 12 or iPhone 11.

