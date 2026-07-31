iPhone 13 deals

The iPhone 13 remains a solid phone. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display (60Hz refresh rate), good brightness (1200 nits peak), and reliable dual 12MP rear cameras with the standard ultrawide setup. It runs on the A15 Bionic chip, which still offers snappy everyday performance, handles video, games, and apps well. Battery life is decent (though not class-leading), wireless charging + MagSafe are there, and you’ll find cheaper deals, refurb options, accessories, etc.

The iPhone 17, by contrast, brings several great upgrades: a more modern chip (A19), better cameras (48MP main and ultrawide vs the 12MP ones in the 13) for sharper photos and more detail, and improvements in display tech (higher peak brightness). The 17 also adds features like faster charging (wired and wireless), newer wireless standards (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), more RAM, and better battery/longevity in real-world use. The visibility of those upgrades depends on how you use the phone: if you take a lot of photos, stream a lot, or want smoother performance with newer features, the 17 will feel like a noticeable upgrade.

iPhone 13: availability and price

If you buy it SIM-free, the iPhone 13 currently costs around £500 for the 128GB model when you get a contract deal from a UK network.

You don’t have to pay a big chunk outright if you opt for a pay monthly plan instead. Check out our deals tables above to find a price plan that suits your needs.

How good is the iPhone 13 display?

The iPhone 13 display has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, which is 28% brighter than the previous iPhone 12 model. This makes the screen clearer and brighter even when you're outside.

The iPhone 13 screen is clear and bright, with a max HDR brightness of 1200 nits, True Tone, Haptic Touch, and HDR Dolby Vision.

It also features a ceramic shield casing, which makes it much more durable than previous iPhones, and it boasts industry-leading water resistance for a handset.

The aerospace-grade aluminium frame is available in five striking colours: pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and product red.

How good is the iPhone 13 camera?

Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the main iPhone 13 camera is the 12MP Wide camera with an f/1.6 aperture. This will ensure that all your photos are clear and crisp, even in low light. It has a 26mm focal length, a seven-element lens, and 100% Focus Pixels.

The iPhone 13 camera also includes sensor optical image stabilisation, which ensures you can always snap crisp photos, even when on the move.

The second camera is a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera with a new sensor. Its f/2.4 aperture captures more light in ultra-wide mode, bringing life and depth to the dark areas of your photos with less noise.

It has a 13mm focal length and a brilliant 120-degree field of view, so you can capture cool and creative photos.

How good is the iPhone 13 for video?

The iPhone 13 includes Apple's Cinematic Mode, which allows you to change focus points and create stunning cinematic footage with a blurred background.

How long does the iPhone 13 battery last?

The iPhone 13 provides 2.5 hours longer battery life than the iPhone 12, giving you impressive all-day battery life.

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 16: what are the differences?

The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 16 are very different phones. The latest handset from Apple includes a 48MP main camera vs the 12MP on the iPhone 13, the Dynamic Island feature, a much more powerful processor, USB-C charging, and the all-important Apple Intelligence.

Apple Intelligence changes the way you use your iPhone, giving you access to AI features such as advanced photo editing, note-taking, and a new Siri enhanced by ChatGPT.