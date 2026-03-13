This step is very important. Backing up your data ensures that should something go wrong, you don’t lose all of your photos, notes, apps, passwords, files and everything else on your phone.

On iCloud

1: Connect your iPhone to a wi-fi network.

2: Tap Settings > [Your name] > iCloud

3: Tap iCloud Backup > Backup Now

Your phone will then start backing up to iCloud, Apple’s cloud storage facility. You’ll need to keep your iPhone connected to your wi-fi network for the duration of the backup. Once the process is complete, your phone will tell you when it last backed up.

You can also set your iPhone to back up to iCloud automatically. To do so, follow the same two steps as above, and in step three, in iCloud Backup, make sure the option Back Up This iPhone is toggled on. Then connect your phone to a power source, make sure the screen is locked, and wait for the backup to complete.

For more information, check out Apple’s official guide: How to back up your iPhone or iPad with iCloud

On Google One

1: Tap Settings > Google > Backup and follow the instructions to activate backup

2: Tap Manage Backup to alter your settings

Your backup can take up to 24 hours, so be patient. Your phone will default to automatically backing up your data, but you can stop this if you want in Settings > Google > Backup.

For more information, check out Google’s guide: Back up your device

On an external device

Backing your phone up to an external device isn’t quite as straightforward, but it does give you locally-stored copies of everything in case of any issues with cloud storage. You can back up using an external hard drive, computer or SD card – you just have to connect your phone to your external storage device of choice.

Android users can use a PC file manager to copy over everything from their phone. Just connect your phone to your PC via USB, select File Transfer mode from within your phone’s notifications shade and copy and paste using Windows File Explorer.

To back up your iPhone on a Mac, connect your iPhone, and go to the Finder sidebar on your Mac and select your iPhone. Click General > Back up all of the data on your iPhone to this Mac. You can now choose to encrypt the data using a password. Then click Back Up Now.

On a PC, connect your iPhone as you would on a Mac, and open iTunes. Within the iTunes window, click the iPhone button > Summary, and under Backups, click Back Up Now. You can now choose to encrypt the data using a password.

Find out more with Apple’s guide to backing up your iPhone.

Step 2 – Remove your accounts