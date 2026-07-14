Beat the energy rate rise: The summer swaps that will save you money during the hottest months of the year

- Energy rates have risen 13% – but making simple swaps around the home can help Brits save money on their energy bills during the hottest time of the year
- Ditching the tumble dryer and drying clothes outside significantly cuts down energy use, saving just over £25 on average over the warmer months[1]
- Households can also swap hot showers for cooler ones, and save themselves as much as £26.63 in the process[2]
- Brits should be mindful of energy-guzzling hot tubs and patio heaters as even efficient hot tubs can add £1 to £1.30 a day to bills over the summer[3]
- Households can pay even less for their energy over the summer by taking a fixed deal, with the cheapest tariffs offering average savings of £249 compared to standard rates[4]
- Uswitch.com offers tips on how to reduce energy bills over the warmer months and advises households to switch to a fixed deal
Energy prices have just rocketed by 13% for households on standard variable tariffs, but there are some simple swaps people can make to save money during the hottest time of the year, according to new analysis from Uswitch.com, the comparison and switching service.
One of the swaps that saves the most money is ditching the tumble dryer for hanging clothes up outside. Tumble dryers are often one of the most expensive household appliances to run. For those who can, hanging clothes outside to dry on warm days can save people just over £25 on average over the four warmest months of the year[1].
This week’s heatwave makes having a cold shower even more appealing, and it even comes with a cost-saving benefit. Swapping hot showers for colder ones can help households save around £26.63 during the four hottest months of the year[2].
Summer swaps to help households save on their energy bills
|Swap this...
|…for this
|Appliance
|Power
|Time / Amount
|Cost (p)
|Appliance
|Power
|Time used
|Cost
|Hot shower
|7.5kW
|20 minutes
|65p
|Cool shower
|3.75kW
|20 minutes
|£0.33
|Tumble dryer
|3kWh per cycle
|One cycle
|94p
|Hang clothes on the line
|0
|As long as needed
|£0.00
|Dehumidifier
|185W
|One hour
|4.83p
|Turn it off
|0
|-
|£0.00
|LED lightbulb
|9W
|Eight hours
|1.88p
|Sunlight
|0
|16 hours
|£0.00
|Oven-cooked meal
|0.63kWh per cycle
|One hour
|16p
|Cold meal
|0
|-
|£0.00
|String of electric garden lights
|8W
|One hour
|0.21p
|Solar-powered garden lights
|0
|Constantly on
|£0.00
|One hot drink
|3kW
|One drink
|3.92p
|One cold drink
|0
|-
|£0.00
|Charging mobile phone from mains
|20W
|Two hours
|1.04p
|Charging mobile phone from solar power charger
|0
|-
|£0.00
Source: Uswitch.com
Swapping one oven-cooked meal for a cold salad on a hot day could save people around 16p per dinner, adding up to £2.63 if enjoyed once a week for four months[5].
People with dehumidifiers may also be able to turn them off in the summer. Dehumidifiers remove extra moisture from the air and prevent damp and condensation on the windows, and can be particularly beneficial when drying clothes inside.
Dehumidifiers typically use 185W, which will cost just under 10p if used for two hours at current electricity prices. Opening the windows to let humid air escape naturally could save households with dehumidifiers £10.82 over a four-month period[6].
Total savings over four summer months
|Summer Swap
|Amount used over four-month period
|Summer saving
|Hot showers for cold showers
|1.5 hours a week
|£26.63
|Tumble dryer for hanging clothes outside
|Two cycles a week
|£25.07
|Turn off the dehumidifier
|Two hours a day
|£10.82
|Turn off LED lightbulb
|Eight hours a day for four months
|£2.11
|Hot meal for cold meal
|One cold meal a week for four months
|£2.63
|Hot drink for cold drink
|One drink a day for four months
|£4.39
|Charging mobile phone via solar charging
|One hour a day
|£0.58
|Total
|£72.23
Although many households can make significant energy savings over the summer, people need to be mindful of how the costs of some garden appliances can add up.
The hot tub is the most energy-guzzling appliance in the garden. Energy-efficient models can cost between £1.00 and £1.30 a day to run, while less efficient models can cost £2.20 to £3 a day, and inefficient budget models considerably more[3].
One of the best ways to save money on energy bills this summer is by signing up for a fixed deal. The cheapest deal available is around 15% lower than standard rates and offers average savings of £249 compared to the price cap[4]. Locking in a fixed tariff now means protecting yourself not just today, but through autumn and winter when heating use is at its highest and energy costs hit household budgets hardest.
Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “The moment the sun is out and the weather is warm, most of us stop thinking about energy altogether, but this is exactly the window where easy energy savings can be made.
“Energy rates have just risen significantly for millions, so making some simple swaps with your energy usage should help to take some of the pressure off from higher summer bills.
“One of the simplest but most efficient changes is to skip a tumble dryer cycle on a hot day and hang the washing up instead, and those savings really add up.
"Where you may need to consider the cost is in the garden. Hot tubs, patio heaters and outdoor lighting are increasingly popular. But make sure you check how much they cost to run, as a hot tub left on all summer can undo every saving made elsewhere in the house.
“Don't let switching your tariff fall off the to-do list just because the weather's nice, as households can save up to £249 on average by fixing right now. If you are wondering whether to opt for a fixed deal or stay on a standard tariff, the answer is clear – the majority of fixed tariffs available will save you money, not just now but also over the winter months.”
Uswitch’s summer energy-saving tips
1. Turn off the heating. When the weather is mild, you may be able to turn off the heating completely, or turn the timer off. You’ll need to check your system is still in working order at the end of summer, ready for the colder months.
2. Consider hot tubs carefully. If you are thinking about buying a hot tub, consider how efficiently they run when picking one. Pricier hot tubs are likely to be better insulated and could be a better investment, as they will cost less to run in the long term. Make sure you get a well-fitted cover to avoid losing heat and using more energy.
3. Switch off fans when you leave a room. A pedestal fan costs 99p over the course of a week if you leave it on for nine hours a day, but this rises to £2.63 if it is left on 24 hours a day, so remember to switch off fans when you leave a room.
4. Use outdoor space to cut your laundry bill. If you have a garden or balcony, you can make use of the warmer weather by hanging clothes outside to dry.
5. Use the Uswitch app to spot energy guzzlers. Download the Uswitch app and connect it to your smart meter to track energy usage and get tips on how to save on your energy bill.
For more tips on saving money on energy, visit Uswitch’s guide to 104 energy saving tips for your home.
For more information
Rianna York | Energy PR Manager
rianna.york@rvu.co.uk
Twitter: @UswitchPR
Notes to editors
1. See savings in table within release. Average tumble dryer uses 3kWh per cycle. One cycle x £0.2611/kWh = 78.3p. Swapping using a tumble dryer for hanging clothes outside twice a week for 16 weeks (32 cycles) = saving of £25.07.
2. 1.5 hours of showers a week x 16 weeks = 24 hours of total shower use over the period. Hot shower: 8.5kW x 24 hours x £0.2611/kWh = £53.26. Cool shower: 4.25kW x 24 hours x £0.2611/kWh = £26.63. Saving: £26.63.
3. WhatSpa?: How much does it cost to run a hot tub? Most energy-efficient hot tubs cost £1.00–£1.30/day; typical models £2.20–£3/day.
4. Fixed tariff data: Source Uswitch.com. Prices correct as of 8 July 2026. Based on suppliers who have updated Uswitch with their rates. Figures based on new TDCVs (2,500 kWh electricity, 9,500 kWh gas per year). The cheapest non-bundle fixed tariff is Outfox Energy: Outfox the Price Cap - Fix'd DUAL July 2026 - 15M V7 at £1,414/year.
5. 30 minutes x 2kW x £0.2611/kWh = 26.1p. 26.1p x 16 weeks = £4.18 in savings.
6. Two hours x 185W x £0.2611/kWh = 9.7p. 9.7p x 7 days a week x 16 weeks = £10.82 in savings.