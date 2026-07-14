Beat the energy rate rise: The summer swaps that will save you money during the hottest months of the year

Although many households can make significant energy savings over the summer, people need to be mindful of how the costs of some garden appliances can add up.

The hot tub is the most energy-guzzling appliance in the garden. Energy-efficient models can cost between £1.00 and £1.30 a day to run, while less efficient models can cost £2.20 to £3 a day, and inefficient budget models considerably more[3].

One of the best ways to save money on energy bills this summer is by signing up for a fixed deal. The cheapest deal available is around 15% lower than standard rates and offers average savings of £249 compared to the price cap[4]. Locking in a fixed tariff now means protecting yourself not just today, but through autumn and winter when heating use is at its highest and energy costs hit household budgets hardest.

Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at Uswitch.com, comments: “The moment the sun is out and the weather is warm, most of us stop thinking about energy altogether, but this is exactly the window where easy energy savings can be made.

“Energy rates have just risen significantly for millions, so making some simple swaps with your energy usage should help to take some of the pressure off from higher summer bills.

“One of the simplest but most efficient changes is to skip a tumble dryer cycle on a hot day and hang the washing up instead, and those savings really add up.

"Where you may need to consider the cost is in the garden. Hot tubs, patio heaters and outdoor lighting are increasingly popular. But make sure you check how much they cost to run, as a hot tub left on all summer can undo every saving made elsewhere in the house.

“Don't let switching your tariff fall off the to-do list just because the weather's nice, as households can save up to £249 on average by fixing right now. If you are wondering whether to opt for a fixed deal or stay on a standard tariff, the answer is clear – the majority of fixed tariffs available will save you money, not just now but also over the winter months.”

Uswitch’s summer energy-saving tips

1. Turn off the heating. When the weather is mild, you may be able to turn off the heating completely, or turn the timer off. You’ll need to check your system is still in working order at the end of summer, ready for the colder months.

2. Consider hot tubs carefully. If you are thinking about buying a hot tub, consider how efficiently they run when picking one. Pricier hot tubs are likely to be better insulated and could be a better investment, as they will cost less to run in the long term. Make sure you get a well-fitted cover to avoid losing heat and using more energy.

3. Switch off fans when you leave a room. A pedestal fan costs 99p over the course of a week if you leave it on for nine hours a day, but this rises to £2.63 if it is left on 24 hours a day, so remember to switch off fans when you leave a room.

4. Use outdoor space to cut your laundry bill. If you have a garden or balcony, you can make use of the warmer weather by hanging clothes outside to dry.

5. Use the Uswitch app to spot energy guzzlers. Download the Uswitch app and connect it to your smart meter to track energy usage and get tips on how to save on your energy bill.

For more tips on saving money on energy, visit Uswitch’s guide to 104 energy saving tips for your home.