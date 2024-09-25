How does switching energy supplier affect my Feed-In tariff?

NB: Barring a few exceptions, the Feed-In Tariff scheme closed to new applicants on 1 April 2019. The information in this guide should be used for reference only.

If you’ve got solar panels or another type of renewable energy source in your home (or are considering investing in them), you might be wondering if your associated Feed-In Tariff locks you into one supplier, or if switching supplier changes your Feed-In tariff rate.

First off, you can still switch gas and electricity suppliers when you have solar panels or generate your own renewable energy in another way, but you must switch to an eligible supplier.

When it comes to your Feed-In tariff, it's Ofgem that sets the rates for the schemes. These rates track market prices, so they can change but should be guaranteed for a set amount of time from when you first signed up.

Because Feed-In Tariff rates are set by Ofgem, they will not be affected by switching supplier. And all big six suppliers will take on your Feed-In Tariff. If you are thinking of switching to a small supplier, it's worth checking Ofgem's full list of suppliers that support the scheme.

Can I switch my energy without losing my Feed-In Tariff?

Yes, you can switch your energy supplier even with a Feed-In Tariff without losing your payments or having the payment rate changed.

You can switch your household energy supplier to one that does not participate the Feed-In Tariff (FiT) scheme, while keeping your FiT with your existing provider.

Which energy suppliers can I switch to with the Feed-In Tariff scheme?

You can switch to any energy supplier that is a Feed-In Tariff licensee.

There are two main types of licensed FiT supplier:

Mandatory - All energy suppliers with over 250,000 customers must be part of the Feed-In Tariff scheme

Voluntary - All energy suppliers with fewer than 250,000 customers can apply to be part of the scheme. These are generally small energy suppliers that make green energy a focal point of their business model.

You can view the full list of licensed Feed-In Tariff suppliers here and then compare energy deals here to see if you can find a cheaper deal and still keep your FiT payments.

It's worth bearing in mind that switching energy supplier will not change your Feed-In Tariff payment rate. These rates are set by Ofgem, so changing energy supplier will not impact your rate.

How does the Feed-In Tariff work?

The Feed-In Tariff scheme is a government initiative aimed at putting more renewable energy into the grid by incentivising consumers and energy companies through payments.

The government pays companies to install the systems. It compensates households for producing excess renewable energy, which is then sold back to the energy supplier and returned to the national grid.

The scheme stopped accepting new Feed-In Tariff applications on 31 March 2019. However, if you installed solar panels and had a Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) certificate issued before this date, you were able to apply to your energy supplier until 31 March 2020.